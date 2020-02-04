A look at some of the best blade irons on the market in 2020; clubs that look great in the bag and strike fear into the hearts of your opponents
The Best Blades 2020
For the golfing purist, there’s nothing like a pristine set of elegant new blades.
With modern club technology as advanced as it is, a beautiful looking blade is no longer one that only the very best players can aspire to use. On today’s market there are sleek and stylish looking irons that are playable for a range of players. A great looking iron will make you feel like a player and could well inspire you to perform like one. Here we look at some of the very best blades on the market this season.
Titleist 620 MB Irons
The 620 MB irons are a one-piece forged muscleback for the ultimate in feel and shot making and have a new brushed finish.
TaylorMade P730 Irons
A milled channel across the head moves mass away from the centre to increase forgiveness on high or low strikes while heel and toe MOI has been kept the same to maintain maximum workability. The design team’s primary objective with the P730 iron was to retain the features that were iconic to the Tour Preferred MB ’14 – notably sole camber, offset flow, sole radius and hosel length – while at the same time improving its performance in two subtle ways; shaping and mass properties.
Cobra King Forged MB
Designed with feedback from PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler, the King Forged MB irons come with 10-25 carbon steel heads that have been forged five times to give a soft yet solid feel. The finish is super stylish in either diamonised black or chrome.
- BUY NOW (UK): Cobra King Pro irons from Scottsdale Golf for £729
- BUY NOW (US): Cobra King Pro Irons from Worldwide Golf Shops for $1,099.99
PING Blueprint Irons
The Blueprint iron is a forged blade designed for highly-skilled golfers seeking the ultimate in feel and workability which explains why they found their way into the bags of several tour professionals like Tony Finau, Andy Sullivan and Louis Oosthuizen.
- BUY NOW (UK): Ping Blueprint irons from Scottsdale Golf from £1,199
- BUY NOW (US): Ping Blueprint irons from Worldwide Golf Ships from $1,489.99
TaylorMade P7TW Irons
With Tiger Woods having very specific requirements, TaylorMade’s team spent countless hours incorporating decades of learnings from Tiger and Mike Taylor’s previous design experiences. Utilising this critical information, the team spent hundreds of hours testing, fine- tuning and creating nine design iterations through years of development to create the perfect set of irons for Tiger.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade P7TW Irons from American Golf for £1,699
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade P7TW Irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $1,749.99
Honma TW 747 Rose Proto Blade Irons
Premium Japanese golf brand Honma released a limited edition set of irons based upon the exact specifications of English former world number one Justin Rose.
Mizuno MP-20 Irons
The MP-20 MB is a pure muscleback, heavily influenced by the most revered blades of Mizuno’s past and Grain Flow Forged HD from a single billet of 1025E Pure Select mild carbon steel.
- BUY NOW (UK): Mizuno MP-20 Irons from American Golf for £899
- BUY NOW (US): Mizuno MP-20 Irons from Worldwide Golf Shops for $1,299.99
PXG 0311 ST Irons
PXG’s newest bladed irons are designed for accomplished and highly skilled golfers. A pure tour blade, 0311 ST Irons feature PXG’s signature Perimeter Weighting Technology, a narrow sole design, and compact blade length for pure performance and workability.
- BUY NOW (UK): PXG 0311 ST Irons from Scottsdale Golf for £4,080
Callaway Apex MB Irons
The Apex MB came about via feedback from tour players, who wanted a classic, traditional shape with a thinner topline. The irons are forged from 1025 carbon steel for the super-soft feel you expect from a muscleback model. Callaway has also optimised the centre-of-gravity locations inside the heads to improve performance. To reduce the effect of fliers from the rough, new high-performance 20V grooves have been incorporated into the design.
- BUY NOW (UK): Callaway Apex MB Irons from Scottsdale Golf from £899
Srixon Z-Forged Irons
Srixon’s most blade-like iron, the Z-Forged irons offer the cleanest look without compromising on workability.
- BUY NOW (UK): Srixon Z-Forged irons from Scottsdale Golf for £999
- BUY NOW (US): Srixon Z-Forged irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $999.99
