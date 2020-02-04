The Best Blades 2020

A look at some of the best blade irons on the market in 2020; clubs that look great in the bag and strike fear into the hearts of your opponents

For the golfing purist, there’s nothing like a pristine set of elegant new blades.

With modern club technology as advanced as it is, a beautiful looking blade is no longer one that only the very best players can aspire to use. On today’s market there are sleek and stylish looking irons that are playable for a range of players. A great looking iron will make you feel like a player and could well inspire you to perform like one. Here we look at some of the very best blades on the market this season.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Titleist 620 MB Irons

The 620 MB irons are a one-piece forged muscleback for the ultimate in feel and shot making and have a new brushed finish.

TaylorMade P730 Irons

A milled channel across the head moves mass away from the centre to increase forgiveness on high or low strikes while heel and toe MOI has been kept the same to maintain maximum workability. The design team’s primary objective with the P730 iron was to retain the features that were iconic to the Tour Preferred MB ’14 – notably sole camber, offset flow, sole radius and hosel length – while at the same time improving its performance in two subtle ways; shaping and mass properties.

Cobra King Forged MB

Designed with feedback from PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler, the King Forged MB irons come with 10-25 carbon steel heads that have been forged five times to give a soft yet solid feel. The finish is super stylish in either diamonised black or chrome.

PING Blueprint Irons

The Blueprint iron is a forged blade designed for highly-skilled golfers seeking the ultimate in feel and workability which explains why they found their way into the bags of several tour professionals like Tony Finau, Andy Sullivan and Louis Oosthuizen.

TaylorMade P7TW Irons

With Tiger Woods having very specific requirements, TaylorMade’s team spent countless hours incorporating decades of learnings from Tiger and Mike Taylor’s previous design experiences. Utilising this critical information, the team spent hundreds of hours testing, fine- tuning and creating nine design iterations through years of development to create the perfect set of irons for Tiger.

Honma TW 747 Rose Proto Blade Irons

Premium Japanese golf brand Honma released a limited edition set of irons based upon the exact specifications of English former world number one Justin Rose.

Mizuno MP-20 Irons

The MP-20 MB is a pure muscleback, heavily influenced by the most revered blades of Mizuno’s past and Grain Flow Forged HD from a single billet of 1025E Pure Select mild carbon steel.