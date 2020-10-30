Bridgestone fan? Check out the best Bridgestone golf balls on the market right now

Bridgestone is one of the biggest names in the golf ball market, with players like Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau and Lexi Thompson using the company’s balls.

We always recommend that you use the same golf ball in each and every round you play, so we’re here to help you decide which model is best for you.

Are you looking for ultimate greenside control? Maximum distance? Or a mix of both? We explain which ball you’ll get on best with.

Below we list the best Bridgestone golf balls on the market right now:

Bridgestone Tour B X Golf Balls

The ball used by 2020 US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau as well as Lexi Thompson and Matt Kuchar. It utilises Bridgestone’s new Reactiv urethane cover, which gives increased distance and spin on the previous generation. The Tour B X is aimed at golfers who swing it faster than 105mph and is the longer of the two Bridgestone balls targeted at the fastest swingers. You’ll get great control around the greens as well as explosive distance.

US Buy Now at Bridgestone for $44.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £34.95

Bridgestone Tour B XS Golf Balls

The B XS is the ball played and designed by 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods. It is for players with swing speeds of over 105mph and offers up more spin than the B X with a softer feel. Tiger loves a spinny golf ball and that’s why the B XS suits him best. It also comes with the new Reactiv technology for long distance and is the company’s highest spinning ball around the greens.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $44.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £34.99

Bridgestone Tour B XS TW Edition Golf Balls

You get all the same benefits of the usual B XS ball with the special TW Edition, which comes with the iconic ‘TIGER’ side stamp and no.1 on every single ball. This is the exact ball used by the 15-time Major winner in competition – very cool! We can’t guarantee you’ll play like Tiger, but you can play his ball.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $44.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £34.46

Bridgestone Tour B RX Golf Balls

The RX is targeted at the golfer who swings it slower than 105mph – but that doesn’t mean short hitters, just not the huge hitting professionals and elite amateurs. It features the new premium Reactiv cover and goes a very long way whilst providing great short game control.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $44.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £34.99

Bridgestone Tour B RXS Golf Balls

Like the B RX, the RXS is for the sub 105mph swing speed golfers, and evidence that they’re not for short hitters is that both Fred Couples and Rocco Mediate play this ball out on the PGA Tour Champions. Featuring the Reactiv cover, it might not go quite as far as the standard RX but offers ultimate short game control. It’s also available in yellow.

US Buy Now at Walmart for $44.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £34.99

Bridgestone e12 Soft Golf Balls

Designed for sub 105mph swing speed golfer, the e12 soft is a distance ball offering up a soft feel. It is a three-piece construction with a surlyn cover and Bridgestone’s Active Acceleration Mantle layer, which features a High Performance Polymer material to provide increased thrust and higher initial velocity at impact. It also has Bridgestone’s Delta Wing Dimple pattern for less drag and optimized aerodynamics. As well as the standard white, the e12 soft comes in matte green, matte red and matte yellow.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $22.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £28.99

Bridgestone e12 Speed Golf Balls

The e12 Speed features the Active Accelaration Mantle layer and the Delta Wing Dimple pattern to provide long hitting distances for golfers with swing speeds below 105mph. The main differences between this and the Soft is that the e12 Speed should go a bit further and has a firmer feel to it.

US Buy Now at Walmart for $28.28

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £22.90

Bridgestone e6 Golf Balls

For the golfer looking for ultimate distance. The e6 is a two-piece ball aimed at moderate swing speed golfers. It has a low compression core to give high ball speed while maintaining a soft feel. The ball comes in both white and optic yellow.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $21.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £22.90

