Our guide to the best Bushnell rangefinders on the market

Best Bushnell Golf Rangefinders

When it comes to rangefinders, Bushnell is arguably the biggest name in the market.

The company pioneered the laser rangefinder and now has a very wide range of products from traditional lasers to GPS watches and even speakers.

To help you decide which Bushnell is best suited for you and your game, we’ve listed the best Bushnell Golf products you can buy, from premium lasers to entry-level GPS units…

Best Bushnell Golf Rangefinders

Bushnell Pro XE Laser Rangefinder

Laser rangefinders now offer even more features than ever before and none personify this trend better than the Bushnell Pro XE. There are many factors that influence the distance the ball will travel and how far the pin is away from you. The new Pro XE takes even more of these into account, including temperature and altitude as well as Slope, to give you an unprecedented level of accuracy on compensated yardages. Admittedly these features aren’t legal for competition use, but a button on the side quickly and easily disables them for your monthly medal. In tournament play, you can benefit from the improved PinSeeker with Visual Jolt feature, on which a red ring now appears through the viewfinder along with a vibrating burst when the flag has been detected from the background. Another unique feature of the Pro XE is the Bite magnetic mount. This allows it to be stuck to almost anything metallic, the most convenient of which being the frame of a buggy.

Bushnell Pro XE Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $549.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £449

Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Laser Golf Rangefinder

New for 2020 comes Bushnell’s Tour V5 and V5 Shift laser rangefinder. Both come packed full of technology such as Bite technology which is a magnetic mount and Pinseeker with visual JOLT technology which is a red ring that flashes as JOLT vibrates to give the golfer even greater feedback and confidence to know they have locked onto the flag. Both also have a Fast Focus System and are accurate to within one yard. The difference between the Tour V5 and the Shift is that the Shift comes with a new and improved slope algorithm and Slope-Switch technology which allows the user to turn the slope function on or off.

Bushnell Tour V5 Shift Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $399.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £359

Bushnell Hybrid Rangefinder

The Bushnell Hybrid combines laser and GPS yardages together. Exact distances to the pin are provided through the Hybrid’s laser function powered by a CR2 battery, while a GPS display on the side, powered by a USB rechargeable lithium ion battery, delivers front, middle and back yardages to help when golfers have blind shots or need quicker, more general information. The Hybrid also boasts PinSeeker with Jolt Technology, providing short, vibrating bursts to isolate the target and lock onto the flag.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $399.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £379

Bushnell Excel GPS Watch

With the Excel you’ll find a watch that pairs via Bluetooth to the Bushnell Golf App to allow you to book tee times, view 3D course flyovers and receive notifications. It also has improved battery life – lasting three plus rounds before needing a charge. Additional features include a colour display with auto brightness adjustment, pedometer, odometer and the ability to get up to four hazard distances per hole.

Bushnell Excel GPS Review

US Buy Now at Amazon for $197.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £141.90

Bushnell Phantom GPS

This basic, entry-level unit provides font, middle, back and up to four hazard yard adages per hole, while a shot-measurement option can measure drives or approaches. It comes with 36,000 pre-loaded golf courses around the world, can connect to your smartphone with bluetooth and comes with a long-lasting battery life.

US Buy Now at Walmart for $129.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £99

Bushnell Wingman GPS Speaker

The Bushnell Wingman is a speaker that provide golfers with audible front, middle and back distances with the ability to listen to the music of their choice from their smartphone. It comes with Bushnell’s Magnetic Bite technology, which allows the speaker to be secured to any golf buggy without the need for an aftermarket accessory. It also offers Auto hole advance, 10+ hour battery life and a USB charging port.

Bushnell Wingman GPS Speaker Review

US Buy Now at Amazon for $159.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £149

For more buyer’s guides and all the latest from the golf world, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram