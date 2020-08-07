Check out the latest drivers that Callaway has on offer and get a steer on what might benefit your game the most

Best Callaway Drivers

Callaway always has an interesting story to tell with it drivers and whilst some might say that it can be hard to keep up with all the latest technology, this innovation is good news for anyone who’s looking to drive the ball longer and straighter – and who doesn’t?

Over the last three decades we’ve had the Big Bertha – surely one of golf’s most iconic models – as well as the Great Big Bertha.

More recently we’ve seen Epic and Rogue, high-performing ranges that have helped golfers of all abilities, from Tour pros and scratch golfers, to mid handicappers, seniors, and beginners.

Artificial intelligence has been used in the latest Mavrik range – which is comprised of three models – and the Big Bertha name returns in the form of the B21.

These models don’t lack shelf appeal – but how do they perform and which model will suit your game?

Here, we take a look at the best Callaway drivers on the market and offer feedback with video reviews from our equipment editors – so make sure you watch to find out more.

Callaway Mavrik Driver

+ Pleasing sound at impact

+ Long and forgiving

– No ability to significantly alter shot shape

Replacing Rogue was never going to be easy for Callaway, but there’s much to like about the Mavrik range, which features an updated Flash Face and Jailbreak Technology.

The orange certainly caught the eye – but did it deliver?

Firstly, it feels incredibly solid and produces a powerful thud.

The standard model is more forgiving and easier to hit straighter, plus it was faster and more efficient off the face.

It should benefit slower swing speeds or golfers that need more spin to maximise distance.

In summary, it’s user-friendly and produces competitive distance.

Callaway Mavrik Driver Review

Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Driver

+ Produces a really powerful thud

+ Solid feel through impact

The Sub Zero model is shorter from front to back and like the other two drivers in the Mavrik range, it produces a solid impact sound – something we really enjoyed in testing.

We also discovered that we were able to swing the club 2mph faster than the standard model, although this was possibly due to its slightly smaller size.

On the course, we were impressed by how easy it was to control the direction without losing any distance.

This model will probably benefit accomplished drivers more, and those in the single handicap range.

Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Driver Review

Callaway Mavrik Max Driver

+ Produces competitive distance

+ High launching and forgiving

– Orange colour scheme will divide opinion

We’d put this model in with the best drivers for high handicappers – although mid handicappers may also find it suits their game.

The Max version’s larger profile helps produce forgiveness and consistency of launch, and for those who struggle with a slice there’s the comfort in knowing this model features the most draw bias capability, courtesy of two interchangeable weights.

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Driver

+ Stable feel

+ Blue carbon crown and red lines add modern touch

– Appeal limited to golfers with a slice

This driver is designed for golfers who tend to utilise a large portion of the face over the course of a round.

Callaway has promised the holy grail of driver performance: a combination of low spin and forgiveness, plus slice-fighting capability – but how did it perform in testing?

It produced impressive ball speeds, and for those who struggle to get the ball up in the air and keep it there, you can be fairly certainly this driver will help – because carry distances were also encouraging.

For anyone who suffers with a weak ball flight – one that lacks penetration – the B21 could end up being a real game changer.

At address, the footprint is generous and inspires confidence, whilst the blue carbon crown with red lines adds a modern touch.

Callaway Big Bertha 21 Driver Review

Callaway Big Bertha Reva Women’s Driver

+ Large, ultra-forgiving face

+ Cutting edge aesthetics

– Unorthodox shape may put some off

The main aim of the Reva is to help women hit longer tee shots and find the fairway more often.

In order to achieve this, Callaway has engineered a large clubhead with internal draw bias weighting.

By also incorporating Callaway’s Jailbreak technology, which helps to make the clubface more efficient, two internal bars stiffen the body to allow the face to flex more, while the lightweight crown permits weight to be redistributed for higher MOI.

In addition, the advanced design of the clubface means there’s a greater area to promote faster balls speeds, so even shots that aren’t middled will still travel a long way.

