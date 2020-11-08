Best Callaway Fairway Woods

Check out the latest woods/metals and hybrids that Callaway has on offer

Callaway‘s current woods line-up covers all skill levels. Whether you’re looking for extra distance, workability or better dispersion with your fairways and hybrids, there’s a model for you.

You don’t have to watch tour golf for too long before you’ll see Callaway’s very fast and eye-catching fairway woods on show. Henrik Stenson knows a thing or two about strong 3-woods and he now has the Mavrik Sub Zero in the bag but there really is something for everyone from a company who produce some outstanding woods all round.

Callaway Mavrik Fairway Wood

+ Driver-link possibilities with your 3-wood

– If you like to have some adjustability then you’ll be disappointed

This is Callaway’s fastest fairway wood with a high launch and flat trajectory. The Flash Face is used for the remarkable fast ball speed and this extends across the face and the familiar Jailbreak technology, where two internal bars connect the crown and the sole, is also built in and this allows the face to work more efficiently.

You’ll read a lot about Artificial Intelligence (A.I), which began with its Flash drivers, in this range and this meant feeding the parameters of everything that you can think of into a computer and letting it solve any design problems on its own.

“We’ve consciously adopted a maverick’s rebellious and disruptive spirit to aid in our pursuit of better-performing equipment,” explained Callaway’s Dr Alan Hocknell. “Using A.I is a great example of that approach and it’s helped us to create innovative new features and technologies that defy convention and promote performance beyond the golfers expectation.”

Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Fairway Wood

+ The slightly taller face makes this a lethal weapon off the tee

– Not as much forgiveness as its siblings

This is for the better player who likes to work the ball both ways and is available in 3+, 3, 4 and 5-woods. In our testing this came out the best of the three with its compact shape and full-length white grooves making it appealing to the eye and there are interchangeable weights (14g and 2g) in the sole to adjust your launch angle and spin rate.

Callaway Mavrik Max Fairway Wood

+ The 3-wood can be so hard to get right but there’s loads of help here

– Will only appeal to those who need that help

This has the largest and most forgiving head of the three and the sole weights come at the back and heel to promote easy launch and more of a draw. But the real kicker is how much forgiveness that this club offers with a significantly higher MOI than the Epic Flash fairway and the face has a wider radius at the bottom for when we catch the ball low in the toe or heel which will appeal to plenty.

The stigma of too many headcovers should be a thing of the past these days and there are bundles of options here with the 3+, 3, 5, Heavenwood, 7, 9 and 11-wood.

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Fairway Wood

+ The high launch will benefit plenty of players

– The offset looks might take a bit of getting used to

The catchline with this club is ‘Distance Any Way You Swing It’ and this is a new offering and the latest in the iconic Big Bertha range. This is particularly easy to launch and, Callaway say, is is easy to hit like a hybrid. You’ll notice that this has a shallow face and the larger head provides plenty of distance and, to help us even more, a lighter crown provides even more forgiveness.

Otherwise the usual Callaway details – the Artificial Intelligence, Flash Face and Jailbreak technology – are part of the process to deliver another strong and very helpful club.

Callaway Epic Flash Fairway Wood

+ Furthermore there is a sliding weight to promote your preferred shape

– Maybe green isn’t for everyone but hard to pick too many holes here

At the start of 2019 the Epic Flash replaced the Great Big Bertha Epic models and there was all sorts of new technology that came with it. The headline was the new Flash Face which injected more ball speed and therefore distance.

Behind this was an $8m super computer, which used Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, which cycled through 15,000 face design iterations and over 100 impact solutions before, when it could no longer be improved, arriving at this final design.

The face’s internal mapping consists of dozens of subtle ripples from heel to toe and they work together to elevate the COR (final velocity) which means more distance.

Callaway also designed an entirely new hosel system that’s shorter and lighter which saved some weight to help reposition the centre of gravity.

Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero Fairway Wood

+ Even the sound is rock solid and it’s good value for money

– Takes a bit of hitting so you’ll need to create some head speed

If you’re looking to reduce your spin then you might want to consider the Sub Zero. This offering features interchangeable 16g and 2g sole weights that adjust the ball flight and spin and has a slightly more compact profile. Another difference is that the grooves go right across the face whereas the normal Flash is broken up in the middle of the face.

