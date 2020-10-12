We run through the best Callaway golf bags on the market – Stand, Cart and Tour bags designed to suit a range of on-course requirements

Best Callaway Golf Bags 2020

Callaway is known for producing innovative and trend-setting equipment, whether metal woods, irons, balls or golf bags. Callaway offers an impressive range of golf bags engineered to suit differing on-course requirements. Whether you prefer to carry or take a cart, here below we consider the best Titleist golf bags.

The golf bag is an essential item of equipment and finding the right one could help you make the difference when it comes to organising and planning your game. You need a bag that will protect your equipment, provide the right level of storage with easy access to clubs and accessories, and one that delivers the best possible ergonomic fit for you. Get all these things right and you can reduce on-course stress and direct all your energies to what’s important: playing the best possible game you can.

You may have already looked at our ultimate guide to the best golf bags on the market right now. Or you may have had a chance to check out our guides to the best stand bags 2020 has to offer, best trolley bags or even the best waterproof golf bags available. Here though, we’re focusing specifically on the best Callaway Golf Bags – Carry, cart and Tour.

What then are the best Callaway Golf Bags of 2020? We’ve reviewed and tested them and have selected our favourites below to help you make the right choice when selecting your next bag.

Best Callaway Golf Bags

Callaway Hyper Dry C Stand Bag

+ Super lightweight at 1.8kg

+ Waterproof

– Less storage space than some stand bags

The excellent Callaway Hyper Dry C S Stand Bag delivers on a number of levels. It really is incredibly lightweight at just 1.8kg, it’s waterproof and it looks great in seven different colour options.

We found this bag to be super comfy to carry, not only because it weighs so little but also because of the excellent padded strap. The straps are self-adjusting, so it sits nicely on your back and stays put throughout the round.

It’s sleek and easy to lift and it’s nice and compact for fitting in a car or locker.

With sealed seams and welded zips, your kit will stay dry in challenging conditions and, although it’s a smaller stand bag, there is ample storage in four roomy pockets.

Callaway Org 14 Cart Bag

+ Excellent levels of storage

+ Durable fabric

– Quite large for fitting in car/locker

The Callaway Org 14 is a highly robust and durable cart bag. It’s been designed to provide maximum protection and accessibility for clubs and equipment.

If you want a heavy-duty bag that will keep your kit organised and separated, this is a great option.

With no fewer than 11 pockets, there’s a space for everything, even an electric trolley battery pack.

The new moulded rangefinder pocket is a good addition and as it’s front facing, it (like all the pockets) are easily accessed when this bag is sitting on a cart.

The padded 14-way top divider allows you to get at clubs easily and the putter well features a TPE insert to protect the shaft.

A nice feature is that the top divider is flatter to allow wedges to hang rather than drop down.

This is a solid, high performance cart bag.

Callaway Hyper Dry Cart Bag

+ Lightweight

+ Robust waterproofing

– Awkward to carry if it’s required

The Hyper Dry is Callaway’s premium waterproof cart bag. Constructed from a material that’s 50% more waterproof than previous models and with sealed seams and welded zippers, this bag will protect your equipment in the harshest conditions.

What’s impressive with this bag though is how light it is. It looks like a sturdy and weighty piece of kit, but without clubs or equipment in, it weighs just 1.9kg – Lighter than many carry bags.

The 15-way top includes an oversize putter well and the design is such that the clubs are nicely separated and well protected by the padded cuff.

Storage comes by way of eight roomy pockets that allow you to easily fit all your required apparel and accessories and to organise it effectively and access it easily when needed.

Available in seven colours, the Hyper Dry Cart Bag delivers on all levels – Waterproof and lightweight with excellent, protective storage for clubs and kit.

Callaway Hyperlite Zero Double Strap Stand Bag

+ Incredibly lightweight

+ Comfy carrying

– Not quite as much storage as heavier stand bags

As you might expect from the name, the Callaway Hyperlite Zero stand bag is seriously light – At just 1.3kg, it’s one of the very lightest on the market right now.

But, despite being pretty minimal, it’s also surprisingly robust and hard-wearing. Constructed from a rip-stop fabric, we found the bag to be tough and durable.

A key feature on this bag is the carrying system – The OptiFit Comfort Strap with aerospace grade foam is extremely comfortable. Combined with the X-Act Fit strap system, the bag sits perfectly on the back with weight distributed evenly and clubs held stable.

Although there might not be quite so much storage as bulkier stand bags, there are seven decent sized pockets providing enough space for apparel and accessories for most conditions.

Callaway Org 7 Cart Bag

+ Lightweight cart bag

+ Easy carrying

– Less storage than some models

The Org 7 is a lightweight cart bag at just 1.9kg. It’s a more minimal design than the Org 14 and Hyper Dry cart bags and it’s a little easier to manoeuvre, with its front strap and grab handles.

There’s a 7-way top with full-length dividers and there are seven pockets, including a velour-lined valuables pocket with waterproof zipper.

Although there’s a little less storage than some bulkier cart bags, the seven pockets are sizeable and are all front facing for easy access when the bag is set on a cart.

We like the versatility this bag offers – it doesn’t take up so much space as many cart bags and it’s easily carried when required. But it’s also durable and sturdy, providing good storage and protection for your gear.

Callaway Fairway 14 Stand Bag

+ Good storage for a stand bag

+ Comfy carrying

– Bulkier and heavier than some stand bags

The Callaway Fairway 14 Stand Bag has been designed to be multi-purpose. In fact, it’s one of the most versatile Callaway golf bags.

With super-comfy OptiFit strap and X-Act Fit strap system, it’s a great carry bag. But with excellent storage and sturdy structure, it will also work as a cart bag.

The 14-way top allows for good club separation and organisation while the pocket design has been updated to maximise storage. You’ll find there’s more than enough room for all your kit. In fact, there’s more storage available on this stand bag than you’ll find on some cart bags.

This is an excellent crossover bag that’s ideal for golfers who like to mix it up between carrying and taking a cart.

Callaway Carry Double Strap Bag

+ Lightweight

+ Good storage for a pencil bag

– No stand

There’s something very satisfying about a pencil bag – Throw a few clubs together, sling in a few balls and tees and head out onto the links. It’s a great feeling to get back to golfing basics.

This carry bag is extremely light. At only just over 1kg, it’s the lightest of the Callaway golf bags. But it has a 3-way top with full-length dividers to keep your clubs separate and there’s reasonable storage in three pockets, one of which is a full-length apparel pocket.

The double strap makes it comfy to carry, while the water-resistant underside should help keep your kit dry.

For a quick nine holes, or a summer’s evening, the Callaway Carry is a great option.

Callaway Mavrik Staff Bag

+ Durable

+ Great storage and protection

– Nearly 5kg

If you want to look like you mean business on the golf course, the Callaway Mavrik Staff Bag is one to consider. It looks great with Mavrik colouring and branding and will certainly help you stand out from the crowd.

With 10” top and velour cuff, clubs are separated and protected while nine pockets deliver the ultimate in storage options.

The bag sits well on a cart but it’s also very comfy to carry thanks to the OptiFit Comfort strap.

It’s highly durable and very stable when sitting on its base. If you’re after maximum storage and want to make a statement, the Callaway Mavrik Staff bag could be the bag for you.

