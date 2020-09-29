Take a closer look at the best Callaway hybrids on the market and plug those gaps in the top end of your bag

Best Callaway Hybrids

Golf is hard enough, so why make it harder by persevering with long irons that you struggle to hit well consistently? You want a hybrid – and what better place to start than reviewing the best golf hybrids on the market?

Hybrids are designed to help players hit better approach shots from long range; they’re easier to launch, and will generally give you more confidence at address than a long iron.

Even the professionals are opting to put one in the bag – and in many cases two. Hybrids make the hard shots easier to hit and the best in the business find them just as easy to flight from the fairway – so what’s not to like?

Perhaps you have gaps at the top end of your bag, so you’re looking to plug them? Between your fairway wood and longest iron, you want around 4-5° loft gaps between your clubs. So if your longest iron is a 5-iron, you might want to consider two hybrids.

Callaway has every level of golfer covered. Over the years, the manufacturer has given us some of the most technology-packed clubs. Its products rarely lack shelf appeal and innovation – and it’s hard to ignore the visual technology.

Whether you’re looking to replace your long irons with something more forgiving, or you want to give yourself a distance boost, Callaway has a hybrid that will suit your preferences.

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Hybrid

+ Wide soles and thick toplines inspire confidence

+ Easy to launch

– Offset look at address may put off some golfers

The Callaway Big Bertha B21 range promises easy launch, added distance through lower spin and extra slice-fighting assistance.

The hybrid shares many of the same technologies as the driver, as well as additional offset to promote a straighter flight. To further enhance launch and trajectory, the hybrids incorporate dual MIM’ed (Metal Injected Moulding) tungsten weights into the sole. Meanwhile, Jailbreak bars boost ball speed.

For anyone looking for a distance-boosting hybrid, but one that also offers lots of forgiveness, this is a model well worth trying, especially for those who struggle with a slice.

Callaway Mavrik Hybrid

+ Easy to launch

+ Impressive forgiveness levels

– Not adjustable for loft

The Mavrik line of hybrids replace Callaway’s Rogue range. There are three models to choose from – standard (pictured above), as well as Pro and Max versions (see below). They feature much of the same technology that’s present in the drivers and fairway woods.

One of the key pieces of technology is the fully optimised Flash face, which, for the first time, come in every loft. Jailbreak also features in the hybrids and helps enhance ball speed.

This standard model features a moderate head shape and is likely to appeal to a range of golfers with its easy launch properties and impressive speed. Another major plus when you’re presented with a range like this is that even if one model doesn’t suit your eye or perform just how you like, it’s more than possible one of the others will – so put them up against each other.

Callaway Mavrik Max Hybrid

+ Easy to launch

+ Plenty of loft options

– £249 a potential barrier for those new to the game

The Callaway Mavrik Max hybrid features an oversized head and is more aimed at the ‘super game improver’ – or those with high handicaps.

Jailbreak and Face Cup Technology help by delivering more speed across the entire face, so even when players don’t find the centre of the club – and game improvers can struggle with consistency – they’ll still get the ball out there.

For those new to the game, including players who tend to struggle to launch the ball high with long irons, this club is likely to give your game a boost.

Callaway Mavrik Pro Hybrid

+ Hot feel off the face

+ Head profile will suit shot shapers

– Lacks off-centre forgiveness

The Pro version is a compact model and a serious weapon for the better player; it’s closer to a fairway wood in terms of its shape than an iron, and will appeal to those who prefer a flatter lie-angle and a more neutral ball flight.

With feedback provided from Callaway’s Tour professionals, you can be sure that this hybrid will perform to the highest level. For those in search of more forgiveness, the standard Callaway Mavrik hybrid should be your first port of call.

Callaway Women’s Mavrik Max W Hybrid

+ Easy launch

+ Confidence-inspiring at address

– Not adjustable for loft

Callaway has designed this club especially for women. As well as featuring the same technology in the Mavrik hybrids, the Mavrik Max W hybrid features lightweight components, including 50 gram UST shafts and Lamkin grips. For female golfers in search of extra speed and easy launch, a deep CG is going to help.

Callaway Apex 19 Hybrid

+ Sleek black PVD finish

+ Offers impressive levels of feedback

– Toe heavy appearance might not be to everyone’s liking

The Callaway Apex 19 hybrid was the first players hybrid to feature Jailbreak Technology – and this compact model is still a favourite for many top professionals and accomplished club players.

It’s designed to offer the benefits of a hybrid while maintaining the spin characteristics and controlled ball flight of a long iron, therefore presenting itself as a better option for the more confident ball striker.

Meanwhile, the forged Carpenter steel face creates added forgiveness across the club-head, so the negative impact of a mis-hit is likely to be minimal.

