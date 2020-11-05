We take a look at the best Callaway Irons on the market – From forgiving game-improvement clubs to workable players’ irons

Best Callaway Irons 2020

Given the irons take up the most slots in our golf bags, making sure you get the best golf irons could make a significant difference to your golf game. Iron play is crucial to good scoring and having the correct irons set-up to suit your game will help you find greater consistency.

Irons need to give you confidence, help with consistency not just in strike but also in distance and accuracy. If you can somehow find an iron that blends those things perfectly, then your handicap will undoubtedly come down.

Here below we’re focusing solely on Callaway as we run through the best Callaway irons on the market in 2020.

Callaway Mavrik Irons

+ Forgiving

+ Good distance

– Not so workable as Pro model

There’s some complex technology contained within the Callaway Mavrik Iron.

The irons feature Flash Faces designed by a super-computer. The result is a sophisticated face architecture for every loft, delivering a significant boost in ball speed and optimised spin.

In the long irons, the faces are designed for launch and speed, while in the mid-irons the faces are engineered for a combination of speed and spin consistency. The short irons have a face construction designed to optimise precision for shot-making.

Tungsten weights have been precisely positioned to deliver the best possible launch and trajectory.

In testing, we found the standard Mavrik Iron to be the longest of the three in the range – see Mavrik Max and Mavrik Pro below. If you’re looking to gain maximum distance from iron shots, this super-forgiving set could be the way to go.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $644.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £545

Callaway Mavrik Max Irons

+ Extremely forgiving

+ High launch

– Slightly less distance than standard Mavrik model

This oversize club has been designed to help players get the ball airborne and it does that very successfully.

It features the same technologies as the standard Mavrik Iron:

The irons feature Flash Faces designed by a super-computer. The result is a sophisticated face architecture for every loft delivering a significant boost in ball speed and optimised spin.

In the long irons, the faces are designed for launch and speed, while in the mid-irons the faces are engineered for a combination of speed and spin consistency. The short irons have a face construction designed to optimise precision for shot-making.

Tungsten weights have been precisely positioned to deliver the best possible launch and trajectory.

But, the focus in the Max model is launch and we found they produced a consistent high flight. These irons will suit improving players looking to get the ball flying straighter and higher.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $899.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £659

Callaway Mavrik Pro Irons

+ Good workability

+ Aesthetically appealing

– Not as forgiving as Mavrik and Mavrik Max

The Callaway Mavrik Pro iron is a thing of beauty with its lighter satin chrome finish and players’ profile behind the ball.

With its compact shape, the Pro is aimed at the better player looking to enjoy a little more control but still benefit from the impressive technologies featured in the Mavrik range.

The irons feature Flash Faces designed by a super-computer. The result is a sophisticated face architecture for every loft delivering a significant boost in ball speed and optimised spin.

In the long irons, the faces are designed for launch and speed, while in the mid-irons the faces are engineered for a combination of speed and spin consistency. The short irons have a face construction designed to optimise precision for shot-making.

Tungsten weights have been precisely positioned to deliver the best possible launch and trajectory.

But with classic shape and clean lines, the Mavrik Pro is a far more workable iron than the Mavrik or Mavrik Max. With thinner topline and sole for more precise striking, better players will enjoy the feel as well as the performance.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf from $749.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £659

Callaway Apex Irons

+ Super soft feel

+ Good ball speeds from Face Cup technology

– Relatively narrow hitting area

The Callaway Apex is a great all-rounder that will suit a range of players with varying requirements.

It offers great looks and feel as well as forgiveness and distance.

The irons feature a multi-piece construction that is precision engineered to deliver an unmatched forged design, with innovative ball speed technology and optimal ball flight and trajectory.

The soft feel comes from a forged 1025 mild carbon steel body and Callaway’s urethane microspheres. These are over one million tiny air pockets that absorb unwanted vibration without slowing the face.

Distance is generated in the longer irons by the 360 Face Cup that promotes high ball speeds across the face, while carefully positioned tungsten weights produce an optimised Centre of Gravity (CG) in each iron.

In testing, we found the Apex to be soft in feel yet powerful, producing good distance. This is a club that really rewards good ball-striking and it will suit aspiring players looking for a blend of power and feel.

US Buy Now at Fairway Golf USA from $1,049.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £899

Callaway Apex Pro Irons

+ More workability than Apex

+ Soft feel

– Not so much distance as Apex

The Callaway Apex Pro targets the player looking to shape the ball and control ball flight.

The club features many of the same technologies as the Apex Iron but in a slightly more compact package.

The irons feature a multi-piece construction that is precision engineered to deliver an unmatched forged design, with innovative ball speed technology and optimal ball flight and trajectory.

The soft feel comes from a forged 1025 mild carbon steel body and Callaway’s urethane microspheres. These are over one million tiny air pockets that absorb unwanted vibration without slowing the face.

Distance is generated in the longer irons by the 360 Face Cup that promotes high ball speeds across the face, while carefully positioned tungsten weights produce an optimised Centre of Gravity in each iron.

We found the Apex Pro iron easier to manipulate than the standard Apex. It’s great for shot shaping, and although not as long, it produced a solid and penetrating ball flight. Undoubtedly among the best Callaway irons on the market right now.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $1,224.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £989.97

Callaway Epic Forged Irons

+ Very fast off the face

+ Stunning looks

– Low launch might concern slower swingers

Forged from 1025 carbon steel and constructed with a dynamic suspended tungsten core in each head, these highly engineered irons are lightweight, easy to swing and smooth through impact.

Distance is generated in the longer irons by the 360 Face Cup that promotes high ball speeds across the face, while Callaway’s urethane microspheres provide a soft feel. These are over one million tiny air pockets that absorb unwanted vibration without slowing the face.

With a variable face thickness pattern, the faces of the Epic irons are noticeably fast but also consistent – no rogue long shots.

The Epic Forged irons look fantastic with a luxurious platinum chrome sheen finish.

Featuring strong lofts, the ball flight is on the low side, but we found them a joy to hit in testing and to be seriously fast and forgiving.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $2,399.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £1,449

Callaway Big Bertha B21 Irons

+ Looks inviting to hit

+ Strong, high draw bias trajectory

– Not most workable iron in the Callaway range

The Callaway Big Bertha B21 irons are the first Big Bertha irons to be designed using Artificial Intelligence.

The irons feature a generous offset, wide soles and a thick topline to inspire confidence.

Flash face technology delivers high ball speeds and a strong ball flight and tungsten toe weighting moves the centre of gravity to the middle of the score-lines for extra forgiveness.

Callaway’s urethane microspheres provide a soft feel. These are over one million tiny air pockets that absorb unwanted vibration without slowing the face.

Overall, after testing, we thought the Big Bertha B21 iron to be ideal for high-handicap golfers who struggle with launch and strike. There is a good deal of technology to help you get the ball up with more speed, while the feel off the face is also pleasing on the senses.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $1,159.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf from £685

Callaway Apex MB Irons

+ Great looks

+ Workability and feel

– Not the most forgiving

The classic looking Callaway Apex irons feature a muscleback design with chrome finish.

They’re aimed at better players who wish to have maximum control of ball flight and shot shape.

Advanced CG positioning delivers incredible control while the precision grooves offer consistent spin levels.

Forged from 1025 carbon steel, the Apex MB irons feel super soft and offer the player great feedback.

For good ball-strikers seeking maximum feel and control, the Callaway Apex MB are quite possibly the best Callaway irons to go for.

