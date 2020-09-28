We take a look at the best Cobra drivers out there to help you find a model that will suit your game
Best Cobra Drivers
So you know what’s on the market – perhaps you’ve already read our best golf drivers post – and your mind’s made up – you want a new Cobra driver. Maybe you’ve seen Rickie Fowler and US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau use their Cobra drivers to great effect, and you like what you see.
Many of you probably fell in love with the brand when it introduced its ‘Baffler’ utility wood, a piece of technology that’s still used in a number of its clubs, including the Cobra F9 woods from 2019, which featured Baffler rails on the sole to improve turf interaction.
There’s been no lack of innovation where drivers are concerned either, such as the 46-inch driver which was longer than standard to help golfers get more distance.
So, what are the best Cobra drivers on the market right now? What does the latest technology offer – and how can this help your game? We take a closer look at the best Cobra drivers at every level – that’s beginners, intermediates and advanced players.
Be sure to read our reviews to find out how these models performed, and how they compared against other products.
Cobra King Speedzone Driver
Lofts: 9° and 10.5°
+ Easy to align
+ Interchangeable weights
– Louder, higher-pitched sound
Cobra’s King SpeedZone driver impresses as a true all-rounder that delivers high levels of forgiveness while still optimizing distance.
The design of the Cobra SZ has been influenced by fast cars, hence its sleek appearance that we think really stands out on the shelf. One of the key technologies here is the new CNC Infinity Milled Face. This has been added to deliver more consistent ball speeds on shots struck away from the centre of the clubface. Elsewhere, a new streamlined Titanium T-Bar Speed Chassis and the carbon wrap crown allow more weight to be redistributed low and back, and around the perimeter for higher levels of forgiveness, and the aerodynamics have been improved to reduce drag and to maximise clubhead speed.
We found the Cobra King Speedzone to be a better-looking driver than its predecessor, the F9 Speedback.
Cobra King Speedzone Driver Review
Cobra King Speedzone Xtreme Driver
This driver is part of Cobra’s Airspeed range, a name that tells you everything. It’s supposedly the lightest and easiest to hit collection of clubs Cobra has ever made. The driver, which should suit mid-to-high handicappers, features a new lighter carbon fibre crown, whilst further weight savings have been achieved in the shaft and grip.
Elsewhere, a new PWR Ridge design on the crown helps with alignment, and the back/heel weighting and offset hosel aids accuracy – specifically in terms of straightening out a slice.
