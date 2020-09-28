We take a look at the best Cobra drivers out there to help you find a model that will suit your game

Best Cobra Drivers

So you know what’s on the market – perhaps you’ve already read our best golf drivers post – and your mind’s made up – you want a new Cobra driver. Maybe you’ve seen Rickie Fowler and US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau use their Cobra drivers to great effect, and you like what you see.

Many of you probably fell in love with the brand when it introduced its ‘Baffler’ utility wood, a piece of technology that’s still used in a number of its clubs, including the Cobra F9 woods from 2019, which featured Baffler rails on the sole to improve turf interaction.

There’s been no lack of innovation where drivers are concerned either, such as the 46-inch driver which was longer than standard to help golfers get more distance.

So, what are the best Cobra drivers on the market right now? What does the latest technology offer – and how can this help your game? We take a closer look at the best Cobra drivers at every level – that’s beginners, intermediates and advanced players.

Be sure to read our reviews to find out how these models performed, and how they compared against other products.

Cobra King Speedzone Driver

Lofts: 9° and 10.5°

+ Easy to align

+ Interchangeable weights

– Louder, higher-pitched sound

Cobra’s King SpeedZone driver impresses as a true all-rounder that delivers high levels of forgiveness while still optimizing distance.

The design of the Cobra SZ has been influenced by fast cars, hence its sleek appearance that we think really stands out on the shelf. One of the key technologies here is the new CNC Infinity Milled Face. This has been added to deliver more consistent ball speeds on shots struck away from the centre of the clubface. Elsewhere, a new streamlined Titanium T-Bar Speed Chassis and the carbon wrap crown allow more weight to be redistributed low and back, and around the perimeter for higher levels of forgiveness, and the aerodynamics have been improved to reduce drag and to maximise clubhead speed.

We found the Cobra King Speedzone to be a better-looking driver than its predecessor, the F9 Speedback.

Cobra King Speedzone Driver Review

Cobra King Speedzone Xtreme Driver

Lofts: 9°, 10.5° and 12° + Cobra Connect tracks performance

+ Superb value for money

– Limited gains over previous model The Extreme version is a more forgiving model than the standard King Speedzone driver, largely due to the 17g tungsten weight that has been put low and back in the head, along with another fixed weight on the sole – which can also be adjusted. This higher level of forgiveness is an obvious appeal, but it is worth pointing out that this also launches the ball higher and with more spin. This means the Cobra King SpeedZone Extreme is aimed at those golfers who tend to have a slower-than-average swing speeds and want to optimize their launch conditions. With adjustable loft and lie settings and an improved CNC Milled face, there’s a lot to like about this model, one that also comes in a choice of two colours. Cobra King Speedzone Drivers Review Cobra Women’s King Speedzone Xtreme Driver Lofts: 12.5° + Cobra Connect tracks performance

+ Superb value for money

– Pink won’t suit everyone The women’s version has also been designed for maximum speed, distance and forgiveness. It features a six-gram interchangeable weight on the sole and a fixed 17g tungsten weight in the back, which Cobra says, achieves its highest MOI. The infinity face creates the driver’s ‘horsepower’, whilst a new T-Bar Speed Chassis helps with feel and stability. With weight strategically positioned around the perimeter, golfers should gain from increased stability and find that their mishits travel further and straighter. Cobra King F9 Speedback Driver Lofts: 9°, 10.5°, 12° and 12.5° + Cobra Connect shot tracking

+ Excellent value for money

– Not able to adjust shot shape The Cobra King F9 Speedback driver replaced the King F8, and, just as with the latest King Speedzone, was inspired by racing cars. It combines a low CG with advanced aerodynamics to create a fast, high-launching and low-spinning driver for a range of abilities. Also helping golfers to maximise club speed is a raised crown that is higher at the back and a strategically-placed ‘PWR’ ridges and 360Aero trips. In our testing, we were impressed by how the performance (both in terms of distance and consistency) matched up to the impressive modern, high tech look. Cobra King F9 Speedback Driver Review Cobra F-Max Airspeed Driver Lofts: 10.5° and 11.5° + Easy to align

+ Sleek look at address

– Offset hosel might not appeal to everyone

This driver is part of Cobra’s Airspeed range, a name that tells you everything. It’s supposedly the lightest and easiest to hit collection of clubs Cobra has ever made. The driver, which should suit mid-to-high handicappers, features a new lighter carbon fibre crown, whilst further weight savings have been achieved in the shaft and grip.

Elsewhere, a new PWR Ridge design on the crown helps with alignment, and the back/heel weighting and offset hosel aids accuracy – specifically in terms of straightening out a slice.

For all the latest equipment news and reviews, be sure the follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.