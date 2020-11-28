We check out the best deals that retailer American Golf has for Cyber Monday

Best Cyber Monday American Golf Deals

From hats to golf shoes, from clubs to shirts, American Golf have it all, and for Cyber Monday, with have many items with outstanding reductions in price.

Cyber Monday Golf Deals UK: Quick Links

Golf Clubs

Wilson Staff D300 Driver £199 £159

The D300 is a real distance machine, thanks to the aerodynamic design which allows you to increase clubhead speed for maximum distance performance. Right now you can get one with £40 off which is incredible given the value this club offers even at full price. View Deal

Honma TW747 460 Driver £559 £299

With a saving of over £250, if you are in the market for a new driver then Honma‘s TW747 460 driver pictured here is definitely a model to consider. As big as a driver head can be within the rules, this 460cc head has plenty of forgiveness on offer and you can also adjust the loft, lie and face angle with ease with Honma’s unique adjustability system. View Deal

Honma TW747 455 Driver £559 £299

You can also get more than £350 off on the 455 model by Honma. It has a more compact profile than the 460 and yet you can still use the adjustability system to tailor it to your golf game. View Deal

TaylorMade M6 Fairway Wood £269 £179

The SIM may be TaylorMade’s new model, but the M6 is still a top-quality club that will perform at a high-level for you. Right now you can get it for less than £180 with a saving of £90 which is incredible value. View Deal TaylorMade M2 Fairway Wood £229 £149

It may be a slightly older model of TaylorMade fairway wood, but it still performs at a high level, why do you think Brooks Koepka still carries his M2 fairway wood? Get £80 off this M2 wood now. View Deal

Callaway Sure Out 2 Wedge £119 £89

Need help with your short game in terms of strike? Well the Sure Out 2 wedge from Callaway has been specifically designed to help consistency of strike with an enhanced sole design and heel relief. View Deal

Golf Devices

Rife RX5 Deluxe Rangefinder £249 £149

A rangefinder with excellent value, this Rife RX5 model provides highly accurate distance measurements whilst also maintaining a sleek design. It also caters for slope measurements and has a flag lock feature too, right now you can get one with £100 off. View Deal

Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch £399.99 £299.99

If you are in the market for a GPS watch then Garmin make some of the best. This S60 is a case in point. It looks fantastic and has over 40,000 courses loaded onto it, you can use it’s drag-and-drop functionality to measure distances, hazards, and move pin positions. It can also be used to monitor runs, swims and bike rides for great additional value. View Deal GolfBuddy Laser 1 Rangefinder £229.99 £199

The Laser 1 provides laser measuring performance at a lower price point. It is lightweight with an ergonomic and sporty design whilst is also has a wider LCD screen to ensure better visibility of measurements. At American Golf the Laser 1 is available for less than £200! View Deal Garmin Approach G30 GPS £269.99 £179.99

Alternatively if a watch isn’t your style then this G30 GPS device is a good choice too. This too comes with over 40,000 courses preloaded onto it and there are free updates too so you can keep up to date with the latest information to hazards, doglegs and greens.

We particularly liked the compact design because it can be easily mounted or slipped into your pocket, and it has a battery life of over 15 hours on one single charge. View Deal

Golf Trolleys

Fazer Pro Compact Trolley £189.99 £149

Tired of lugging your golf bag on your back? Want to save yourself from physical stress out on the golf course? Well a golf trolley could be something to think about because they save time, but more importantly save your body from aches and pains. This Fazer trolley is one such example. It is lightweight, can fit into the smallest of spaces for easy transportation, and has a simple folding action too. View Deal

Motocaddy S1 Electric Trolley £549.99 £499.99

A premium golf trolley with £50 off, the S1 has an excellent anti-glare LCD screen, convenient Quickfold mechanism and a reliable battery to boot.

Motocaddy S1 Electric Trolley Review View Deal

Golf Bags

Stromberg Weather Lite Stand Bag £199 £129

Save £70 now on this Stromberg stand bag which has a waterproof construction, ample storage and is also lightweight which makes it perfect for carrying on the course. View Deal

Under Armour Storm Proof Rain Jacket £130 £99.99

If you need a new waterproof jacket then look no further than this Under Armour design. This lightweight, 100% waterproof jacket, provides a highly protective layer against the elements thanks to fully taped seams and UA Storm technology which repels water away from the already waterproof build. View Deal

Under Armour Storm Daytona 1/2 Zip Windtop £75 £49.99

Battle the wind better with this Under Armour windtop. What we particularly like about this top is how warm it can make you thanks to double-knit insulation panels, with internal pockets to trap warm air inside. View Deal

Calvin Klein Colour Block Polo £49.95 £24.95

Smart and slick with clean-cut styling we can guarantee Calvin Klein’s Colour Block polo will be your go-to golf shirt. View Deal

Adidas Golf Warmth Midlayer £49.95 £29.95

Another top from adidas we love is this warmth midlayer. It has a soft heathered fabric that helps you to maintain your body temperature and is stretchy to move with the body as you swing. View Deal

Lyle & Scott Tipped Polo Shirt £50 £34.99

This classically styled polo offers a top performance as you play golf. Made from high-performance fabrics to ensure full mobility, it also offers UV protection and stretch comfort. View Deal

Puma Golf 1/4 Zip Junior Windshirt £40 £24.99

This black 1/4 zip pullover windshirt from Puma comes in sizes 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. It is made from dryCELL moisture-wicking fabric. View Deal

Puma Golf Taylor Junior Polo Shirt £35 £24.99

Also available for ages 7 up to 12, the Taylor polo shirt features moisture wicking technology through dryCELL and is styled with a blocking design with stripes. View Deal

Golf Accessories

Srixon Wheeled Travel Cover £99.99 £84.99

Thanks to the Coronavirus we have all had to put our golfing trips on hold this year but to look at that in a more positive light, there are some good deals to be had on golf related-travel gear, such as this Srixon Wheeled Travel Cover. View Deal

Volvik Vivid Golf Balls (One Dozen) £39 £24.99

The first matte-finished golf ball range comes in a wide variety of colours so if you want something a little bit different, give these a try. Right now you can get £14 off the £39 RRP. View Deal Honma Future XX Golf Balls (One Dozen) £53 £29.99

12 premium golf balls for less then £30? That sounds like a pretty good deal to us, especially given these Future XX’s have a 6-layer construction and advanced aerodynamics to deliver more performance View Deal Honma D1 plus Golf Balls (One Dozen) £23 £16.99

Given the quality of this Honma golf ball and the fact a dozen are available for less than £20, it comes as no surprise how popular these balls are right now. You can also get this 3-piece ball in a variety of colours too. View Deal

TaylorMade TP5 Pix Golf Balls (One Dozen) £49.99 £39.99

Rickie Fowler worked with TaylorMade to create this golf ball which has something called ClearPath Alignment – 12 pixellated, triangle-shaped graphics that are strategically placed to provide immediate feedback as to how the ball is rolling. Sounds great right? Well get ten pounds off too with this deal. View Deal