Here are some of our favourite Cyber Monday deals on booze - from gin to wine, we have got you covered.

Best Cyber Monday Booze Deals – Amazing Savings!

Black Friday and Cyber Monday has seen some truly incredible golf deals whether it be clubs, bags, balls, shoes and just about anything you can think of.

As we all know though another facet to the game is the odd tipple and thankfully there are loads of amazing deals on booze right now too.

From whiskey to beer, we have taken a look at some of the best and passed them onto you

Below we pick out some of our favourite Cyber Monday Booze Deals – act fast as they are ending soon.

Cyber Monday Golf Deals UK: Quick Links

Best Cyber Monday Booze Deals – Amazing Savings!

Southern Comfort Original 1L £28 £18 at Amazon

One of the best-sellers this Cyber Monday, here’s a huge saving of £10 on Southern Comfort – the world famous whisky known as the spirit of New Orleans. Whether you’re a whisky fan or are stocking up for Christmas or an upcoming socially distanced party, this is an incredible deal. View Deal

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended Scotch Whisky 70cl with Gift Box £189 £114.85 at Amazon

At the moment you can save over £74 on this Johnnie Walker whiskey which also comes with a gift box. If you have a special occasion coming up, then this is the perfect compliment. View Deal Seaweed & Aeons & Digging & Fire 10 Year Old 70cl £32.95 £29.95 at Masters of Malt

Made at an undisclosed distillery on Islay, this single malt is a 10 year old and has been described as smoky, complex, a bit sherried and balanced. For less than £30 for a bottle, it is definitely worth a try this Cyber Monday. View Deal

Chapel Down Pinot Noir Gin 70cl £34.95 £24.95 at Masters of Malt

It’s made with distilled Pinot Noir grape skins and blended with English wheat spirit along with red berries, citrus, juniper and lots of other botanicals. This creates a very refreshing gin and we’re already planning all the cocktails we want to try with this one. View Deal

Bombay Bramble Gin 70cl £26.95 £19.95 at Masters of Malt

Made with an infusion of blackberry and raspberry, this ought to be stunning in all sorts of cocktails. View Deal

Grey Goose Vodka 70cl £34.50 £39.50 at Masters of Malt

This vodka needs little introduction given it is one of the original super-premium vodkas out there. We love the smooth, crisp taste and we also love the £5 discount at the moment. View Deal

Copali White Rum 70cl £33.50 £26.80 at Masters of Malt

If rum is more your speed, then why not try this terrific white rum from Belize, produced as part of the Copalli range. It is made with organic sugar cane which is then crushed for its juice almost immediately after harvesting. Take it from us, this is a very easy rum to drink indeed. View Deal

The Black Stump Durif Shiraz 2020 from £10.99 £6.99 per bottle at Laithwaite’s

Made in Australia, this Black Stump has grown a reputation as a sublime red. It is rich and smooth, full-bodied and has aromas like cinnamon, plum, blackberry and raspberry. As Laithwaite’s says on its website, one sip and you’re smitten. View Deal

Guinness Draught 24 Pack £27 £22.95 at Amazon

24 cans of smooth Guinness for less than £1 a can? That is hard to beat right now! View Deal Beer Hawk Best of BrewDog Beer Canister £13.95 £11.98 at Amazon

An excellent present for those fans of beer, this canister is made up of 3 exceptional craft beer cans handpicked by Beer Hawk’s in-house experts. View Deal