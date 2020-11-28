We take a look at some of the best golf deals on GPS devices right now.

Best Cyber Monday Golf GPS Deals

Golf equipment with GPS and distance measuring capabilities are all the rage right now. These devices help make the game simpler largely because you never get caught out in terms of yardage to the flag and hazard information and with the Cyber Monday Golf Deals you can pick up a great device at an awesome price.

The main benefit you’ll get for your investment is quick, accurate distances, which can provide new levels of confidence at address because you’re sure you’ve chosen the right club, which in turn helps you commit to shots much more easily.

As such they can help your game immensely and whilst acknowledging they can be quite expensive, this is where this post comes in because below we have looked everywhere to try and find you the best deals on GPS devices, watches and also rangefinders.

Cyber Monday Golf GPS Deals – UK

Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch £399.99 £299.99 at American Golf

This watch looks great, always gives you the right yardage to flags, hazards and whatever target you are aiming at, and it also comes with over 40,000 courses loaded onto it. It can also be used to monitor runs, swims and bike rides for great additional value. View Deal

Nikon Coolshot 20 GII Laser Rangerfinder £156.24 £125.99 at Amazon

A really good deal this Cyber Monday is on the Nikon Coolshot 20 GII laser, down at £125.99 – the cheapest price online in the UK right now. View Deal

Garmin Approach Z80 Rangefinder £579 £399 at Scottsdale Golf

Save an incredible £180 on Garmin’s Approach Z80 rangefinder at Scottsdale Golf. One of the cool features here is the television-style screen and once the flag is detected, the 2D hole map will automatically zoom in to show the flag’s position on the green, as well as distances to the front and back. A true premium product. View Deal

Callaway Tour S Rangefinder £349 £299 at Golf Gear Direct

Save £50 on this Callaway Tour S Rangefinder which has Slope technology, water resistance, excellent accuracy and has a Prism mode which locks onto the flag for precise yardages. View Deal

Callaway Hybrid Laser Rangefinder £329.99 £249 at Golf Gear Direct

Combine the worlds of a laser rangefinder with GPS in this handy model. The laser gives accurate measurements when used and the GPS comes pre-loaded with 38,000 courses so it is no understatement to say this is the total package. At the moment it is £80 off. View Deal GolfBuddy Laser 1 Rangefinder £229.99 £199 at American Golf

The Laser 1 provides laser measuring performance at a lower price point. It is lightweight with an ergonomic and sporty design whilst is also has a wider LCD screen to ensure better visibility of measurements. At American Golf the Laser 1 is available for less than £200! View Deal

Rife RX5 Deluxe Rangefinder £249 £149 at American Golf

A rangefinder with excellent value, this Rife RX5 model provides highly accurate distance measurements whilst also maintaining a sleek design. It also caters for slope measurements and has a flag lock feature too, right now you can get one with £100 off. View Deal

Bushnell Tour V4 Shift Rangefinder £379 £299 at Discount Golf Store

Compared to other lasers we’ve tried, it is really lightweight and quick to lock on, with a helpful vibration confirming you’ve measured the flag and not a tree in the background. This laser also features Slope-Switch Technology, which makes moving between normal distances and those compensated for gradient, effortless. View Deal

Easy Green 1,300 Yard Rangefinder £249.99 £159 at Amazon

With nearly £100 off this EasyGreen rangefinder is an awesome deal right now. With a range of 1,300 yards and accurate to within one yard, it also comes with ‘Slope Compensation Technology’ which allows greater accuracy when measuring inclines and declines. View Deal Garmin Approach G30 GPS £269.99 £179.99 at American Golf

The pocket-sized G30 is preloaded with more than 40,000 courses worldwide and it offers full-colour mapping with a touch-sensitive targeting feature. Right now you can get an amazing £90 off too so do not miss out here. View Deal Bushnell Phantom GPS Device £109.95 £90.25 at JamGolf

Available for less than £100, the Bushnell Phantom comes with more than 36,000 courses pre-loaded onto it and provides simple measurements to the front, middle and back of the green. It also comes in several different colours so you choose one to suit you. View Deal

SkyCadie SX500 GPS Device £399.99 £369 at Click Golf

Given the level of detail, its features and robust design, the SX500 could well be one of the most complete handheld GPS devices ever made. When we tested it we found the it had a hugely impressive level of detail, clarity and several useful features to help optimise strategy and analyse your play post-round. View Deal

Cyber Monday Golf Watch Deals – US

Garmin Approach S40 $299.99 $199.99

Save 33% on the Garmin Approach S40 GPS watch this Cyber Monday! The watch comes pre-loaded with over 41,000 golf courses, giving you all the key distances you need out on the course. It also tracks everyday activities, gives smart notifications and has a screen that features a sunlight-readable display. It’s available in white/light gold. View Deal Garmin Approach S40 Bundle $369.99 $249.99

For an extra $50 you can also get the S40 Bundle which includes the watch along with CT10 club tracking sensors. These can be used with the Garmin Golf app for live scoring, automatic scorecard uploads and the ability to review all your stats in real time or during play. View Deal

Garmin Approach S10 $149.99 $99.99

The S10 offers up front, back and middle yardages, allows you to enter your score, tracks your rounds time and steps and has a rechargeable battery that works up to 12 hours in GPS golf mode. There are also three colours to choose from. View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire Multi-sport Watch $799.99 $649.99

Perfect for the multi-sport athlete, this Fenix watch from Garmin has an unbelievable saving of $150 on Cyber Monday! Not only does it have GPS capabilities but you can also receive emails, texts and alerts right on your watch. Add to that lots of other features, and a great looking aesthetic, and you have a premium golf watch for a not so premium price. View Deal

Garmin Approach S20 GPS Watch $199.99 $179.99 at Golf Galaxy

Featuring more than 40,000 courses with distance to hazards, plus Garmin AutoShot round analyser and activity tracking. View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5x Plus Sapphire Golf GPS Watch $849.99 $749.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

An ultra-premium golf watch, this Garmin Fenix design is currently $100 off. It features a full range of golf capabilities to track your game, round after round. It also has multi-sport functionality so it can track every activity from running, to swimming, to skiing. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Active 2Watch $319.99 $249.99 at Amazon

We recently tested the Samsung Galaxy Active 2 Watch and we found it to be a stellar performer in a variety of ways. First it has a sleek design with a bright, crystal clear screen displaying distances and hole maps. Much of the navigation and functionality on this watch is unique to the market, which makes it an appealing prospect to the gadget lover. Right now you can save $70 on one too! View Deal GolfBuddy Aim W10 GPS Watch $299.99 $178 at Amazon

Save an incredible 41% on this GolfBuddy GPS watch. During testing we found the accuracy of the Aim W10 to be excellent. Preloaded with 40,000 courses, the Aim W10 will pinpoint your position and give you the right yardage every time. View Deal

Bushnell Hybrid Laser Rangefinder + Golf GPS $449.99 $399.99 at Golf Galaxy

The Hybrid is the world’s first Golf Laser Rangefinder and GPS combo device with a fully integrated display featuring both laser and GPS distances. View Deal

Bushnell Phantom Golf GPS $129.99 $79.99

Get an astounding $50 off this Phantom Golf GPS from Bushnell now. It comes with 36,000 courses already loaded, each with up to 4 hazards noted. While you play, you can stick the magnetic mount onto any metal surface, like your golf cart, or use the clip holder to attach it to your bag or belt so it is hugely convenient. View Deal