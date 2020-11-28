We take a look at some of the best deals on laser rangefinders.

Best Cyber Monday Golf Rangefinder Deals

Rangefinders have become all the rage over the past few years. They are small, easy to use and incredibly convenient which makes getting the right yardage to the flag, a bunker or a target that much simpler and with our Cyber Monday Golf Deals you can get yourself a nice new one for a cracking price.

Below we have scoured the internet to find you the best rangefinder deals so that you can pick up a model for a discounted price. That way you will never get caught out on the course again.

Cyber Monday Golf Rangefinder Deals – UK

Easy Green 1,300 Yard Rangefinder £249.99 £159 at Amazon

With nearly £100 off this EasyGreen rangefinder is an awesome deal right now. With a range of 1,300 yards and accurate to within one yard, it also comes with ‘Slope Compensation Technology’ which allows greater accuracy when measuring inclines and declines. View Deal

Rife RX5 Deluxe Rangefinder £249 £149 at American Golf

A rangefinder with excellent value, this Rife RX5 model provides highly accurate distance measurements whilst also maintaining a sleek design. It also caters for slope measurements and has a flag lock feature too, right now you can get one with £100 off. View Deal

GolfBuddy Laser 1 Rangefinder £229.99 £199 at American Golf

The Laser 1 provides laser measuring performance at a lower price point. It is lightweight with an ergonomic and sporty design whilst is also has a wider LCD screen to ensure better visibility of measurements. At American Golf the Laser 1 is available for less than £200! View Deal

Nikon Coolshot 20 GII Laser Rangerfinder £156.24 £125.99 at Amazon

A really good deal this Cyber Monday is on the Nikon Coolshot 20 GII laser, down at £125.99 – the cheapest price online in the UK right now. View Deal

Garmin Approach Z80 Rangefinder £579 £399 at Scottsdale Golf

Save £180 on Garmin’s Approach Z80 rangefinder at Scottsdale Golf. One of the cool features here is the television-style screen and once the flag is detected, the 2D hole map will automatically zoom in to show the flag’s position on the green, as well as distances to the front and back. A true premium product. View Deal

Callaway Tour S Rangefinder £349 £299 at Golf Gear Direct

Save £50 on this Callaway Tour S Rangefinder which has Slope technology, water resistance, excellent accuracy and has a Prism mode which locks onto the flag for precise yardages. View Deal

Callaway Hybrid Laser Rangefinder £329.99 £249 at Golf Gear Direct

Combine the worlds of a laser rangefinder with GPS in this handy model. The laser gives accurate measurements when used and the GPS comes pre-loaded with 38,000 courses so it is no understatement to say this is the total package. At the moment it is £80 off. View Deal Bushnell Tour V4 Shift Rangefinder £379 £299 at Discount Golf Store

Compared to other lasers we’ve tried, it is really lightweight and quick to lock on, with a helpful vibration confirming you’ve measured the flag and not a tree in the background. This laser also features Slope-Switch Technology, which makes moving between normal distances and those compensated for gradient, effortless. View Deal

Cyber Monday Golf Rangefinder Deals – US

