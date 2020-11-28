We collate together some of the best golf shoes deals we have spotted for the Cyber Monday weekend

Best Cyber Monday Golf Shoes Deals

In the market for a new pair of golf shoes? Are your current gamers looking a bit worse for wear? Well this is the time of year to think about updating your golf shoes because there are plenty of awesome deals to be had from some of the best brands in the game.

Cyber Monday Golf Shoe Deals US

FootJoy Men’s Sport LT Golf Shoes $109.99 $89.99 at Golf Galaxy

Feature a lightweight EVA midsole which has been designed to provide optimum underfoot comfort when playing your round of golf View Deal

FootJoy Men’s 2019 Pro/SL Golf Shoes $159.99 $109.98 at Golf Galaxy

Designed with Fine Tuned Foam meaning more supple cushioning and a perimeter weighted outsole design. Combining to give you increased stability and superior comfort and feel. View Deal

adidas Men’s TOUR360 XT Golf Shoes $199.99 $148.98 at Golf Galaxy

A firm favourite on tour, the shoe features an all new Puremotion outsole with 8 Thintech EXP cleats and X-Traxion secondary lugs for superior grip demanded by the world’s best players. View Deal

FootJoy Men’s ARC XT Golf Shoes $109.99 $89.99 at Golf Galaxy ARC XT, featuring Advanced Responsive Cushioning, is a tremendous new shoe designed for the player seeking a very durable, easy-care, comfortable golf shoe. View Deal

adidas Men’s Tech Response 2.0 Golf Shoes $64.99 $54.98 at Golf Galaxy Give you a close-to-the-ground feel and secure footing for a powerful swing. Enjoy lightweight stability in a wide fit for full-round comfort. View Deal

FootJoy Tour S Shoes $249.99 $99.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

The Tour S may be a design from last season but it is still a quality shoe and you can get a pair now with $140 off! Stock is running very low so sizes 7, 7.5 and 8 are now only available. View Deal

Cyber Monday Golf Shoe Deals UK

adidas Tour360 XT Wide Golf Shoes £159.95 £127.96 at adidas

This shoe is excellent in every way. It provides top of the range grip, waterproofing and comfort whilst also looking great too. This wide model also will suit those who need a little more room and comes with 20% off right now. View Deal

adidas Superstar Spiked Golf Shoes £84.95 £59.47 at adidas

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic Superstar footwear, adidas created a version of the Superstar built for the golf course. So if you want to stand out from the crowd these shoes are a great choice and currently have 30% off on the adidas website too. View Deal

adidas CodeChaos Sport Wide Golf Shoes £109.95 £87.96 at adidas

The CodeChaos Sport shoe builds upon a lot of the original CodeChaos shoe specifications, but adidas has gone a little bit further by creating a wide foot specific version here. At the moment they are 20% off and will undoubtedly keep your feet comfortable round after round. View Deal

adidas CodeChaos Women’s Golf Shoes £119.95 £95.96 at adidas

Women can set themselves apart with these shoes because as the name suggests, aesthetically and design-wise, Codechaos is unlike anything else on the market. Get them for less than £100 too. View Deal