Take a look at some of the best golf deals on golf watches in this piece.

Best Cyber Monday Golf Watch Deals

Golf and GPS technology have gone from strength to strength over the past few years with brands investing a lot more time and money into GPS devices, rangefinders and also GPS watches.

Of course given the up-to-date nature of the technology, they can be quite expensive. But at this time of year there are some incredible deals to be had especially on watches that can give you clear distances, look great on and off the golf course, and have a smattering of other features.

Because of this, we have scoured the internet to try and find the best deals on GPS watches

Cyber Monday Golf Watch Deals – UK

Shot Scope V2 GPS Watch and Performance Tracker £224.99 £111.01 at Amazon

One of the best GPS watches and tracking systems on the market, you can save a colossal £113.98 on the Shot Scope V2 right now. It contains tags for all 14 clubs which then measure your rounds once synced with the smartphone app.

The watch also gives GPS yardages to the front, middle and back of greens plus hazards. View Deal

Black Friday Golf Watch Deals – US

Garmin Approach S40 $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save 33% on the Garmin Approach S40 GPS watch this Cyber Monday! The watch comes pre-loaded with over 41,000 golf courses, giving you all the key distances you need out on the course. It also tracks everyday activities, gives smart notifications and has a screen that features a sunlight-readable display. It’s available in white/light gold. View Deal Garmin Approach S40 Bundle $369.99 $249.99 at Amazon

For an extra $50 you can also get the S40 Bundle which includes the watch along with CT10 club tracking sensors. These can be used with the Garmin Golf app for live scoring, automatic scorecard uploads and the ability to review all your stats in real time or during play. View Deal

Garmin Approach S10 $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

The S10 offers up front, back and middle yardages, allows you to enter your score, tracks your rounds time and steps and has a rechargeable battery that works up to 12 hours in GPS golf mode. There are also three colours to choose from. View Deal

Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire Multi-sport Watch $799.99 $649.99 at Amazon

Perfect for the multi-sport athlete, this Fenix watch from Garmin has an unbelievable saving of $150 on Cyber Monday! Not only does it have GPS capabilities but you can also receive emails, texts and alerts right on your watch. Add to that lots of other features, and a great looking aesthetic, and you have a premium golf watch for a not so premium price. View Deal

Garmin Approach S20 GPS Watch $199.99 $179.99 at Golf Galaxy

Featuring more than 40,000 courses with distance to hazards, plus Garmin AutoShot round analyser and activity tracking. View Deal