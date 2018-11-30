Take a look at some of our favourite products available from designer golf brands.

Best Designer Golf Apparel 2018

In the past few years we have seen a trend where more and more designer labels have looked to break into the golfing world with their apparel. The main way they have looked to do so is by signing up players on Tour. For example Justin Thomas wears Polo Ralph Lauren, Henrik Stenson and Martin Kaymer wear BOSS whilst Adam Scott used to. Englishman Matt Wallace uses J.Lindeberg clothing as well so the presence of designer labels is becoming an increasing part of golf.

Bearing this in mind, we have taken a look at some of the best designer gear available right now.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Polo Golf Ralph Lauren Performance White

Worn by Justin Thomas, this polo shirt has a classic look with a slim fitting design. It is made of moisture management fabric to help the wearer remain cool and dry on the course.

BOSS Paddy MK 1 Night Watch Polo

Pictured here at the PGA Championship, this polo shirt is part of the Martin Kaymer collection and looks great. Available in several colours, this has a jacquard design which can be used on and off the course.

J. Lindeberg Axil Stretch Twill Trousers

Breathable, lightweight and completely water repellent, these trousers from J.Lindeberg are new this season and perform brilliantly.