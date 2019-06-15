Take a look at some of our favourite products available from designer golf brands.
Best Designer Golf Apparel 2019
In the past few years we have seen a trend where more and more designer labels have looked to break into the golfing world with their apparel. The main way they have looked to do so is by signing up players on Tour. For example Justin Thomas wears Polo Ralph Lauren, Henrik Stenson and Martin Kaymer wear BOSS whilst Adam Scott used to. Englishman Matt Wallace uses J.Lindeberg clothing as well so the presence of designer labels is becoming an increasing part of golf.
Bearing this in mind, we have taken a look at some of the best designer gear available right now.
Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Polo Golf Ralph Lauren Performance White
Worn by Justin Thomas, this polo shirt has a classic look with a slim fitting design. It is made of moisture management fabric to help the wearer remain cool and dry on the course.
BOSS Paddy MK 1 Night Watch Polo
Pictured here at the PGA Championship, this polo shirt is part of the Martin Kaymer collection and looks great. Available in several colours, this has a jacquard design which can be used on and off the course.
J. Lindeberg Axil Stretch Twill Trousers
Breathable, lightweight and completely water repellent, these trousers from J.Lindeberg are new this season and perform brilliantly.
Original Penguin Slim Fit Chino
If you need some new golf trousers, these Original Penguin chinos perform in every aspect, both on and off the course.
J.Lindeberg Ralfs Striped Polo Shirt
Brand new to this season, this shirt was worn by Matt Wallace at the Nedbank Golf Challenge recently. All three colour ways look fantastic and all have a moisture wicking fabric to help you stay dry.
RLX Ralph Lauren Brushback Tech Jersey
Available in three colours, this top from RLX Ralph Lauren is perfect for when a pullover is not enough to keep you warm. The pocket on the chest will keep valuables safe and this can also be used as a base-layer.
Calvin Klein Golf Power Half Zip Top
Featuring insul-lite technology, Calvin Klein’s top offers lightweight protection from the weather in a classic design.
Armani EA7 Sea World Colourblock Polo
A cotton-stretch polo with a slim fit design, you cannot go wrong with this offering from Armani EA7.
Wolsey Groftlight 2.5 Layer Waterproof
As worn by Eddie Pepperell at his 2018 British Masters win, this 100% waterproof top by Wolsey has a fashionable modern design with all the benefits of great performance.
Lacoste Ultra Dry Diagonal Chest Stripe Shirt
A distinctive design, the diagonal stripe design was new this year and will help you stand out from the crowd at your local club. This shirt is also available in a white, black and blue option.
TravisMathew Heather Monument Yanks Pullover
Wrinkle resistant and with enhanced quick drying, this pullover from TravisMathew is comfortable and comes in two colours, grey and navy blue.
