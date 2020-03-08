Take a look at some of our favourite products available from designer golf brands.

Best Designer Golf Apparel 2020

In the past few years we have seen a trend where more and more designer labels have looked to break into the golfing world with their apparel.

Bearing this in mind, we have taken a look at some of the best designer gear available right now.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

BOSS Hakan 9-2 Trousers

A slim fit with water repellent fabric, these have an athletic fit which brings out the best silhouette in all golfers.

Polo Golf Ralph Lauren Hooded Anorak

Polo Ralph Lauren have updated their anorak this season with this product. It features a full front zip for easy on/off, zip hand pockets, packable hood and contrast colour taping on the cuffs and around the zips.

J.Lindeberg Ellott Micro Stretch Trousers

If you’re a fan of a tighter fit, then these trousers are definitely the ones for you. They are stretchy and extremely lightweight, but also water repellent.

Peter Millar Perth Space Dye 1/4 Zip

Designed in an innovative stretch French terry fabric that offers moisture-wicking, quick-dry, UPF 50+ sun protection and easy-care benefits. A special dyeing process provides a unique appearance specific to this style. Finished with a banded cuff and hem.

Original Penguin P55 Chino Trousers

If you need some new golf trousers, these Original Penguin chinos perform in every aspect, both on and off the course.

J.Lindeberg Malte Club Polo Shirt

Brand new for the 2020 season, this short sleeve polo shirt features a three button placket, cut and sew collar and a tech pique fabrication

Original Penguin Chino Shorts

These shorts from Original Penguin are versatile, slim fitting and provide the wearer with style for on or off the golf course.

RLX Ralph Lauren Brushback Tech Jersey

Available in several colours, this top from RLX Ralph Lauren is perfect for when a pullover is not enough to keep you warm. The pocket on the chest will keep valuables safe and this can also be used as a base-layer.

Calvin Klein Golf Retro Performance

Featuring insul-lite technology, Calvin Klein’s top offers lightweight protection from the weather in a classic design.

RLX Ralph Lauren Active Featherweight Polo

Perfect for an active lifestyle, this polo features raglan style sleeves, a three button placket and moisture wicking properties to help keep you dry and comfortable.

Galvin Green Paolo Shorts

These shorts from Galvin Green have moisture management technology to transfer sweat away from the body.

Lacoste Ultra Dry Wave Shirt

A distinctive design, the stripe design was new this year and will help you stand out from the crowd at your local club. It also benefits from ultra dry technology which wicks moisture away from the body to keep you comfortable.

G/FORE Straight Leg Trousers

These G/FORE trousers are lightweight, extremely soft and have a great casual look so could be used off the course too.

TravisMathew Heather Monument Yanks Pullover

Wrinkle resistant and with enhanced quick drying, this pullover from TravisMathew is comfortable and comes in two colours, grey and navy blue.

Polo Golf Ralph Lauren Justin Thomas Line

Worn by Justin Thomas this range of clothes did the rounds on social media especially as he wore the camouflage attire during the US Open.

