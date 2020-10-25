Take a look at some of our favourite products available from designer golf brands.
Best Designer Golf Clothing 2020
In the past few years we have seen a trend where more and more designer labels have looked to break into the golfing world with apparel. Brands like Ralph Lauren, Original Penguin, Lacoste, BOSS and plenty more make excellent pieces of clothing for the golf course, whether it be polo shirts, trousers, tops and so on.
These products often look great and give your game the confidence it deserves thanks to the premium, high-quality feel and aesthetics of the garments. But which models should you go for? Well we have taken a look at some of our favourites pieces of designer golf clothing below so hopefully you find something you like.
Alternatively if you are after something else we also recommend having a look at some of our other buying guides below too.
Best Designer Golf Clothing 2020
Best Designer Golf Tops
TravisMathew Stopover Pullover
Sizes: S-3XL
Colours: 3
A pullover top that would look right at home off the course as well, TravisMathew’s Stopover is made from a four-way stretch, wrinkle resistant and supremely comfortable fabric that makes it very easy to wear all day.
US Buy Now at TravisMathew for $124.95
Original Penguin Fleece Popover Hoodie
Sizes: XS-2XL
Colours: 6
The Fleece Popover Hoodie is brand new this season from Original Penguin. Perfect for range days or relaxing in off the golf course, this hoodie has a soft brushed interior, drawstring hood and a handy front kangaroo pocket.
US Buy Now at Original Penguin for $89
UK Buy Now at Original Penguin for £65
J. Lindeberg Banks Sweater
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 4
Perfect for layering in cooler conditions, this Banks mid-layer is breathable, moisture-wicking, quick-drying and has four-way stretch to deliver in every way you want it to on the golf course.
US Buy Now at Amazon for $169.95
Ralph Lauren RLX Performance Stretch Quarter Zip Pullover
Sizes: XS-2XL
Colours: 2
This lightweight layer is made from moisture-wicking knit jersey that has a generous amount of stretch, ensuring comfort with every swing. As worn by Billy Horschel out on the PGA Tour, it looks great and as you would expect, is beautifully well made too.
US Buy Now at Ralph Lauren for $138
UK Buy Now at Ralph Lauren for £100
Calvin Klein Golf Wrangell Hybrid Jacket
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 3
Calvin Klein’s Wrangell Hybrid Jacket offers brilliant protection from the elements, while still maintaining breathability. It uses Chill Force Outer Layer technology which helps the golfer remain protected and yet also maintains the lightweight feel which is great because we all hate playing in jackets that feel heavy and restrictive to the swing.
UK Buy Now at Golf Gear Direct for £84.99
Best Designer Golf Polos
Boss Paddy Pro Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 10
The Paddy Pro polo from BOSS is a great piece to wear on and off course this season. It features a classic three button placket, moisture management and subtle tipping on the collar and cuffs.
UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £89
Lacoste Sport Signature Breathable Polo Shirt
Sizes: XS-4XL
Colours: 4
This premium brand polo shirt offers a higher level of performance to keep you cool and comfortable. Not only that but it is made from an ultra-dry stretch fabric to help you play your best on the links.
US Buy Now at Lacoste for $98
UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £75
Original Penguin Chest Stripe Polo Shirt
Sizes: XS-2XL
Colours: 1
One of our favourite polos because of its versatility on and off the course, the Chest Stripe model by Penguin looks great and feels great. It is as simple as that really.
UK Buy Now at Original Penguin for £50
TravisMathew Solar Power Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-3XL
Colours: 1
We love this polo from TravisMathew. Made from a Prestige technical fabric designed to perform in extreme conditions, not only does it work well on the golf course but we think it is a polo you can wear anywhere.
US Buy Now at Amazon for $89.95
Ralph Lauren RLX Tech Pique Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 1
Do your best Justin Thomas impression in this golf shirt. It looks great as you would expect from Ralph Lauren, but it is also lightweight, stretchy, moisture-wicking, and we think it is one of the best golf polos on the market right now.
US Buy Now at Ralph Lauren for $98.50
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £84.99
Original Penguin Birdseye Block Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 3
Need a comfortable golf shirt that will take you from tee off to celebratory drinks in style? This great looking Block polo shirt has you covered thanks to a smart aesthetic along with a soft and stretchy feel.
US Buy Now at Original Penguin for $79
UK Buy Now at Original Penguin for £54.99
Polo Golf Ralph Lauren Classic Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: N/A
Keep things simple but stylish with this classic polo from Ralph Lauren. It has a cotton rich construction with a little extra stretch to help you during the swing and it is no understatement to say the design works with pretty much any outfit.
US Buy Now at Ralph Lauren for $89.50
UK Buy Now at American Golf for £79.99
J. Lindeberg Matt Polo Shirt
Sizes: S-2XL
Colours: 3
The pima cotton and polyester blend here creates a lifestyle look and feel that is wearable just about anywhere. We love the design of this polo that is available in three distinct and diverse colours.
US Buy Now at Amazon for $109.99
Best Designer Golf Pants
TravisMathew Right On Time Pants
Sizes: 30-42
Colours: 4
Part of TravisMathew’s Performance Loungewear collection, these pants work well for whatever social situation you find yourself in. They have a lightweight construction and the 4-way stretch material will keep you comfy all day.
US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $114.95
G/FORE Straight Leg Pants
Sizes: 30-40
Colours: 6
Made with performance tech material, these trousers have plenty of stretch and feature a tonal grosgrain waistband detail for those days you don’t want to wear a belt. A nice feature.
J. Lindeberg Ellott Micro Stretch Pants
Sizes: 31-38
Colours: 4
The J. Lindeberg Ellott’s are some of the best golf pants out at the moment especially after the design got a fresh update. The new fabric is breathable, lightweight, stretchy, water repellent and quick drying which is everything you could possibly want from a golf pant right?
US Buy Now at Amazon for $91.43
UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £109
Polo Golf Ralph Lauren Slim Fit Stretch Pants
Sizes: 28-42
Colours: N/A
These pants from Ralph Lauren may have slim in the name but don’t be concerned here because the fabric construction stretches excellently and the moisture-wicking properties work nicely as well.
US Buy Now at Ralph Lauren for $115
UK Buy Now at Ralph Lauren for £110
Original Penguin All Day Everyday Pants
Sizes: 30-42
Colours: 3
The clue is in the name here. These Penguin trousers are designed to be worn all day, everyday, making them perfect for all occasions. The golf performance comes from the stretch fabrication and the silicone details inside the waistband to help keep your shirt in place.
Best Designer Golf Shorts
TravisMathew Beck Shorts
Sizes: 30-42
Colours: 6
We love these Beck shorts because of the combination of performance, comfort, and because they are so versatile you can use them anywhere which adds to the value. The fabric has a high-degree of stretch and moisture-wicking capability which makes them comfortable to wear all day, something that is very easy to do.
US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $62.95
UK Buy Now at Golf Poser for £65
G/FORE Maverick Hybrid Shorts
Sizes: 30-40
Colours: 6
G/FORE usually specialise in garments that truly stand out from the crowd, but these shorts have a more understated appeal. These Maverick shorts are ultra-lightweight, moisture-wicking and have a four-way stretch fabric, all of which combine to make these a good pair to consider. We found these shorts also worked in a variety of locations too, whether that be at the beach, at the shops, on the greens or in the clubhouse.
US Buy Now at G/FORE for $145
Ralph Lauren RLX Tailored Fit Golf Shorts
Sizes: 28-42
Colours: 1 (Khaki)
A highly premium pair of shorts, these RLX Ralph Lauren shorts have a slim-fit, five pocket design constructed with a moisture wicking, stretch fabric which will keep you cool and comfortable whilst on the course.
US Buy Now at Ralph Lauren for $85
UK Buy Now at Ralph Lauren for £95
J. Lindeberg Eddy Golf Shorts
Sizes: 30-38
Colours: 4 (White, Grey, Navy, Red)
J. Lindeberg’s shorts feature a slightly shorter length than the other designs on this list, but they still stretch nicely thanks to the Micro Stretch Technology.
UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £99
Original Penguin Herringbone Shorts
Sizes: 28-42
Colours: 4
For all day every day style on and off the golf course, you can’t beat these Original Penguin Herringbone shorts. Stretch fabric and an elastic gripper waistband move with you as you swing for the green or line up your birdie putt, and the moisture-wicking technology helps you out in case the heavens open or you perspire more than normal.
UK Buy Now at Original Penguin for £54.99
Best Designer Golf Belts
J. Lindeberg Bubba Belt
This may not as iconic as the J.Lindeberg belt below, but we love this belt regardless. The braided belt is woven with a range of colours and the leather detailing and embossed logo artwork adds a touch of premium feel to it as well.
UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £55
Cuater Pueblo Belt
Available in three colours, the Pueblo belt from Cuater offers a braided, subtly stylish look which is also comfortable thanks to the stretchiness of it.
US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $37.95
J. Lindeberg Slater Belt
A classic belt with the famous JL design on the buckle, the Slater brushed leather belt from J.Lindeberg is a wardrobe staple.
UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £65
If you enjoyed our guide on the best designer golf clothing, don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news from the world of golf.