Take a look at some of our favourite products available from designer golf brands.

Best Designer Golf Clothing 2020

In the past few years we have seen a trend where more and more designer labels have looked to break into the golfing world with apparel. Brands like Ralph Lauren, Original Penguin, Lacoste, BOSS and plenty more make excellent pieces of clothing for the golf course, whether it be polo shirts, trousers, tops and so on.

These products often look great and give your game the confidence it deserves thanks to the premium, high-quality feel and aesthetics of the garments. But which models should you go for? Well we have taken a look at some of our favourites pieces of designer golf clothing below so hopefully you find something you like.

Alternatively if you are after something else we also recommend having a look at some of our other buying guides below too.

Best Designer Golf Clothing 2020

Best Designer Golf Tops

TravisMathew Stopover Pullover

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 3

A pullover top that would look right at home off the course as well, TravisMathew’s Stopover is made from a four-way stretch, wrinkle resistant and supremely comfortable fabric that makes it very easy to wear all day.

US Buy Now at TravisMathew for $124.95

Original Penguin Fleece Popover Hoodie

Sizes: XS-2XL

Colours: 6

The Fleece Popover Hoodie is brand new this season from Original Penguin. Perfect for range days or relaxing in off the golf course, this hoodie has a soft brushed interior, drawstring hood and a handy front kangaroo pocket. US Buy Now at Original Penguin for $89 UK Buy Now at Original Penguin for £65

J. Lindeberg Banks Sweater

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 4

Perfect for layering in cooler conditions, this Banks mid-layer is breathable, moisture-wicking, quick-drying and has four-way stretch to deliver in every way you want it to on the golf course.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $169.95

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £129

Ralph Lauren RLX Performance Stretch Quarter Zip Pullover

Sizes: XS-2XL

Colours: 2