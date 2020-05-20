If you're looking to invest in a new set of irons to get added distance, check out our run down of current favourites

Best Distance Irons 2020

Distance has become a huge part of the modern game of golf and if you can hit it further than you have a distinct advantage over other players at pretty much every level of the game. Consider what Bryson DeChambeau has been achieving this season.

Luckily, iron technology has taken a huge leap forward in recent years and every manufacturer in golf has a model designed purely to hit the ball as far as possible. Bearing that in mind, below are some of our favourites.

Within this particular category of the best distance irons 2020 has to offer, you’ll find clubs featuring technologies to maximise clubhead and ball speed in order to generate maximum distance.

Although added distance will give you a significant advantage, you’re also going to want to select an iron that delivers consistency and a good level of accuracy. Out and out distance is all very well but if it’s sending you into the trees or penalty areas, then its benefits are somewhat negated.

Our selection below showcases irons that offer the ultimate in distance but have also been engineered to give you control over that distance.

Best Golf Irons 2020 – Our selection of the best irons on the market right now

Most Forgiving Irons 2020 – Find consistency of strike to hit more greens and shoot lower scores

You may have had a chance to look at our ultimate guide to the best irons on the market in 2020, or you might have looked at our advice on the most forgiving irons and best blades out there.

Here below we’re focusing on the best distance irons on the market in 2020.

Watch our video on the Best Distance Irons 2020 below

Best Distance Irons 2020

Cobra King Speedzone Irons

+ Strong flight with low spin

+ Increased distance

– Not everyone will like look of carbon fibre topline

Cobra’s King Speedzone irons have been designed to deliver extra distance thanks to the first ever carbon fibre topline.

Two strips of carbon fibre replace steel both on the topline and underneath the topline in the 4-7 irons, creating a new I-beam type of construction allowing for saved weight and structural soundness.

Additionally, Cobra introduced progressive grooves that go from V-shaped grooves in the 4-6-irons to U-shaped grooves in the 7-PW. This is said to create consistent spin and flight.

We were impressed with the distance and ball flight produced by these irons in testing and feel the King SZ represents a shift further towards the super game improvement category, with the included technologies creating an option to suit golfers looking for a compact distance iron.

Cobra King Speedzone Irons review

Ping G710 Irons



+ Striking black finish

+ High ball flight with good distance

– Not the most workable iron in the Ping range

With its black PVD coating, the Ping G710 is a standout iron designed to help improving players get the most from their games.

With flexible maraging steel face, the design is intended to replicate the feel of a fairway metal and the speed and power produced by the G710 is impressive.

The addition of high density tungsten toe and heel weights further increases Moment of Inertia and helps maximise club head and ball speed.

We found the G710 produced a satisfyingly high ball flight and some good distances, even on the off-centre strikes.

The addition of Arccos shot-tracking sensors embedded in the grips as standard bolsters the appeal.

This is a great option for an improving golfer looking to improve consistency and distance.

Ping G710 Irons review

TaylorMade SIM Max OS Irons

+ Great distance

+ Max forgiveness

– Not the greatest for feel players

The SIM Max OS iron is a larger, longer and more forgiving version of the Sim Max Iron for golfers seeking maximum assistance on iron shots.

It features a taller face to increase stability and a wider sole for better turf interaction.

The chamfered sole design promotes easier launch and significant ball speed, while stronger lofts produce a penetrating ball flight that makes it the longest iron in the current TaylorMade range.

In testing we found the SIM Max OS was producing more distance than the SIM Max with lower spin and a similar launch.

Overall, the SIM Max OS will suit players seeking the ultimate in forgiveness and maximum distance from their irons.

TaylorMade SIM Max OS Irons Review

Mizuno JPX 921 Hot Metal Irons

+ Fast ball speed

+ Greater consistency from off-centre strikes

– Not as workable as Pro option

The JPX921 Hot Metal is the longest iron in the JPX range, thanks to the use of Chromoly 4140M and a re-engineered Cortech face, now 0.2mm thinner across the centre point, creating faster ball speeds.

These are assisted by a Seamless Cup Face featuring a variable thickness sole design that allows the leading edge to act as a hinge, generating more face flex.

Three additional sound ribs produce a more solid sensation at impact while extreme perimeter weighting and toe bias in Mizuno’s Stability Frame help to deliver greater consistency from off-centre strikes.

Mizuno JPX921 Hot Metal Irons review

Callaway Mavrik Irons

+ Forgiving

+ Good distance

– Not so workable as Pro model There’s some complex technology contained within the Callaway Mavrik Iron. The irons feature Flash Faces designed by a super-computer. The result is a sophisticated face architecture for every loft delivering a significant boost in ball speed and optimised spin. In the long irons, the faces are designed for launch and speed, while in the mid-irons the faces are engineered for a combination of speed and spin consistency. The short irons have a face construction designed to optimise precision for shot-making. Tungsten weights have been precisely positioned to deliver the best possible launch and trajectory. In testing, we found the standard Mavrik Iron to be the longest of the three in the range – the others being Mavrik Max and Mavrik Pro. If you’re looking to gain maximum distance from iron shots, this super-forgiving set could be the way to go. Callaway Mavrik Irons review

Yonex Ezone GS Irons

+ Visually pleasing

+ Speedy and forgiving

– Some might be reluctant to go to a less mainstream brand

Part of the new Yonex Ezone GS range, these irons have a four-piece graphite-hybrid iron structure, consisting of a mild carbon steel body, tungsten plate, carbon graphite insert and maraging steel face.

This is said to offer maximum ball speed and distance and there is also an enlarged sweet spot across the face.

Built for the game-improver, it prioritises distance and forgiveness in equal measure and our testing showed that it delivers.

This iron does feel quite firm but is very solid and stable on mishits – ideal for inconsistent golfers who require assistance to find more greens in regulation. It has a flawless look at address, and it is definitely an appealing prospect for the mid-handicap golfer that should not be discounted.

Yonex Ezone GS Irons review

Honma TWorld XP-1 Irons

+ Fast and easy to strike

+ Good flight

– Premium product means premium price

The high-performance design of the XP-1 irons produce impressive distance and accuracy, thanks to a thin, fast club face throughout the set. Hollow long irons feature a tungsten sole weight, while short irons have a deep cavity. A high MOI is achieved with a low, deep CG for higher launches and longer carries.

In testing we found it produced impressive ball speed and a strong flight. The wide sole helps the club glide through the turf.

Many golfers suited to this type of performance will likely notice a better overall feel and even more speed and launch from Honma’s own Vizard graphite shaft options, but need to consider the extra cost.

Honma T World XP-1 Irons review

Titleist T400 Irons



+ Max distance in Titleist iron range

+ Most forgiving iron in Titleist range

– Not most workable iron in Titleist range

The Titleist T400 iron has been designed to be the most forgiving and longest iron in Titleist’s popular T series.

It has the strongest lofts in the Titleist range, but the launch is not compromised with a strong, high ball flight produced.

The split sole design delivers smooth turf interaction, while super-thin face and hollow head are fortified by high-density tungsten weighting making this a powerful and supremely forgiving iron.

The set is progressive with blade lengths, sole widths and hosel lengths decreasing towards the shorter irons.

Overall, we think the T400 is a great game improvement iron that could really help higher handicappers get the most from their games.

Titleist T400 Irons review

Wilson Staff Launch Pad Irons

+ Extra assistance from wide sole

+ Good accuracy

– Unorthodox looks take some getting used to The clubhead of the Launch Pad irons incorporates a wide, progressive sole throughout the set that prevents the sole from digging into the turf before impact. The short irons (7-SW) feature more traditional sole widths, while the longer irons (4-6) feature wider, more forgiving soles, for more consistent ball-striking and greater distance. In testing we were impressed with the Wilson Staff Launch Pad irons. They’re not going to hit the ball for you and they’re certainly not going to save a really poor swing, especially in wet conditions, but the margin for error on the strike is definitely larger on a club like this and if you’re a beginner or high handicapper it’s certainly an option worth trying. Wilson Staff Launch Pad Irons review

Cleveland Launcher UHX Irons



+ Good power and strong launch

+ Nice feel in shorter irons

– Not the most workable in longer irons

Cleveland’s Launcher UHX Irons incorporate hollow long irons (4-7-irons) for more distance and forgiveness, with lower and deeper weighting compared to traditional cavity back irons.

Meanwhile, the 8-iron through to pitching wedge feature a cavity back construction, which focuses on precision and control rather than maximising distance.

The Cleveland Launcher UHX irons will suit a player who struggles to find consistency with the longer irons but still craves a degree of control and precision in the shorter clubs.

For all the latest equipment news and reviews, be sure the follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.