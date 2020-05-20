If you are looking to invest in a new set of irons for 2020 to get added distance, you will need to do your homework first.

Best Distance Irons 2020

Take a look at our list of the Best Distance Irons 2020 has to offer below.

Distance has become a huge part of the modern game of golf and if you can hit it further than you have a distinct advantage over other players at pretty much every level of the game.

Luckily, iron technology has taken a huge leap forward in recent years. Every manufacturer in golf has a model designed purely to hit the ball as far as possible and bearing that in mind, below are some of our favourites.

Cobra King Speedzone

To go along with the King Speedzone drivers, Cobra also introduced irons to the range, which are said to deliver extra distance thanks to a 7-iron loft down at 27.5° and the first ever carbon fibre topline.

Two strips of carbon fibre replace steel both on the topline and underneath the topline in the 4-7 irons, creating a new I-beam type of construction allowing for saved weight and structural soundness.

Ping G710

Designed for mid-to-high handicap golfers and players with slower swing speeds, Ping claims its new G710 iron is the company’s longest and most forgiving to date.

C300 maraging steel has been combined with a stainless steel body to create a metal-wood like flexing at impact whilst the heel and toe weights have increased MOI by five percent.

TaylorMade SIM Max OS

TaylorMade SIM Max OS Irons Review

Compared to TaylorMade’s other new iron the SIM Max, the SIM Max OS iron is a larger, longer and more forgiving alternative for golfers that need maximum assistance on their iron shots.

It features a taller face to increase stability and a wider sole for better turf interaction. The chamfered sole design promotes easier launch and significant ball speed, while stronger lofts produce a penetrating ball flight that makes it the longest iron in the current TaylorMade range.

Callaway Mavrik

Callaway introduced three models to the Mavrik range of irons including the standard design, which has the strongest loft of three at 27° in the 7-iron. Like the woods in the new drivers and fairways, the Mavrik irons also feature Flash Faces designed by a super computer which significantly boosts ball speed and increases spin robustness from every club in the set.

Yonex Ezone GS

Part of the new Yonex Ezone GS range, the irons have a four-piece graphite-hybrid iron structure, consisting of a mild carbon steel body, tungsten plate, carbon graphite insert and maraging steel face.

This is said to offer maximum ball speed and distance and there is also an enlarged sweet spot across the face.

Honma TWorld XP-1

The high-performance design of the XP-1 irons produce impressive distance and accuracy, thanks to a thin, fast club face throughout the set. Hollow long irons feature a tungsten sole weight, while short irons have a deep cavity.

A high MOI is achieved with a low, deep CG for higher launches and longer carries.

Titleist T400



Added into Titleist’s T-Series range of irons at the start of this year, the T400’s are the longest and most forgiving of the bunch. This is thanks to an advanced split sole design, super-thin face and a hollow head fortified by extreme amounts of high-density tungsten weighting. A 7-iron of 26° means this set has the strongest lofts on the market.

The set is also progressive, with blade lengths, sole widths and hosel lengths changing through the set to delivers optimal CG positioning and preferred shaping.

Wilson Staff Launch Pad

Joining the D7 range is the Launch Pad family of clubs which includes the new irons. The clubhead of the Launch Pad irons incorporates a wide, progressive sole throughout the set that prevents the sole from digging into the turf before impact.

The short irons (7-SW) feature more traditional sole widths, while the longer irons (4-6) feature wider, more forgiving soles, for more consistent ball-striking and greater distance.



Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo



Comprising a fully hollow construction along with internal stabilizing ribs to provide maximum forgiveness, each iron head within Cleveland’s Launcher HB Turbo set features a turbocharged, high strength steel face that is thinner and hotter for increased ball speeds and distance.

