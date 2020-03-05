Read on to see our look at the best electric golf trolleys 2020 has to offer, including models that fold up small or are feature packed



Best Electric Golf Trolleys 2020

Take a look at our list below of the best electric golf trolleys 2020 has to offer.

These electric trolleys can do all the hard work for you, taking the stress off the legs or shoulders and preserving energy for the last few holes so you can finish your rounds strongly. For our gadget-obsessed generation, they now connect to phones and provide GPS information on the screen. Some can be controlled by a handset while others will even follow you around the course!

The last few years have also seen an industry-wide overhaul of frame styling, from thick and clunky to sleek and shiny, so it’s easy to see why most amateur golfers now use one.

What to consider?

Storage

Some trolleys fold down more compactly than others, so consider your boot size or where you’ll store it at home before parting with your cash.

Battery

Lithium batteries are lighter, charge more quickly and have a longer lifespan, but usually add £100-£150 to the initial purchase cost. So think carefully about your long-term trolley needs.

Features

Will you use the GPS device cradle or send away function? Would a console unit for your valuables make life easier? Think about how you use your trolley and what you really need.

Below are some of our favourite GPS Watches. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Best Electric Golf Trolleys 2020

Motocaddy M5 GPS

GM Says: New for 2020, Motocaddy have introduced a trolley with a touch screen for the first time. The M5 GPS features a hi-res 3.5” LCD display that can be controlled in all weather conditions, even when wearing a glove. The screen can also give yardages, track scores and the time of your round. It is powered by a 28.8V drive system – also found on every M-Series model in the range – to enhance efficiency and performance reliability. The M5 GPS also comes in a M5 GPS DHC version, which features an electronic parking brake and a downhill control function.

PowaKaddy FX7 GPS Golf Trolley

GM Says: The new FX Series, which encapsulates the FX7 GPS benefits from a simple, one-click folding system and thanks to the removal of the central pillar, fold down 20 per cent smaller than the previous versions. It also has a 3.5” OCA high visibility full colour Touch Screen that displays distances to the front, middle and back of the green via the integrated GPS.

BUY NOW (UK): PowaKaddy FX7 trolley from American Golf for £749

Motocaddy M-Tech Golf Trolley GM Says: The limited-edition Motocaddy M-Tech heads up the compact-folding M-Series range. It is top of the pile thanks to its super-lightweight, high-capacity Lithium battery and next-generation, high power 28V electronics. Everything about the M-Tech screams cutting edge, from the polished chrome detailing to the hand-stiched leather handle grips and the carbon fibre styling. The wheels catch your eye too with their bespoke all-terrain tread even boasting the Motocaddy logo. BUY NOW (UK): Motocaddy M-Tech from American Golf for £999 PowaKaddy CT6

GM says: The new CT6 benefits from a premium gunmetal metallic frame that weighs in at just 9.8 kilograms – five per cent lighter than the previous Compact model. The integrated carry handle makes transportation easy while the soft touch handle can be easily adjusted to sit at the perfect height for the user. Inverting the wheels allows the trolley to take up even less space when stored BUY NOW (UK): PowaKaddy CT6 trolley from American Golf for £749 Motocaddy S1

GM says: The brand new S1 is simple to use and features an anti-glare LCD screen, nine speed settings and ADC in 15, 30 and 45-yard increments. The brand’s Quikfold mechanism allows the trolley to be ready-to-use in seconds, plus the soft-touch ergonomic handle has been updated for easy manoeuvrability.

BUY NOW (UK): Motocaddy S1 electric trolley from American Golf for £499.99

Big Max Coaster Quad Brake

Golf Monthly Instruction

Big Max Coaster Quad Review

GM says: The Big Max Coaster Quad Brake features four wheels, the front two of which rotate, so the trolley can turn on the spot. A fifth wheel can also be purchased to further improve its stability on steep hills. Other key features include an automatic speed regulator to stop it running away from you when going downhill, an electronic parking brake and a controlled distance function that allows you to send the trolley forwards up to 60 meters. It also features a colour display and an integrated solar charging compartment that sends power to your phone or GPS device.

Stewart Golf X9 Follow

Stewart Golf X9 Follow Review

GM says: This pricey option is also arguably the most sophisticated in this guide. A unique Bluetooth design lets it follow you around the course, turning when you turn, stopping when you stop, and removing the need to steer it with a remote control, although this is still an option. Its four wheels also generate excellent levels of grip that aid precise steering.

BUY NOW (UK): Stewart Golf X9 Follow from Scottsdale Golf for £1,499

Motocaddy S7 Remote

GM says: The S7 remote features a compact rechargeable remote Lithium handset, which includes dual pressure buttons for responsive control around the course. The handset also fits neatly into an integrated holder below the handle. A new drive system offers improved directional controls and the trolley now includes the brand’s Automatic Downhill Control, that adjusts to maintain a constant speed while moving down a gradient. Among the plethora of other features, the S7 Remote includes a pause/resume feature and an emergency stop function.

BUY NOW (UK): Motocaddy S7 Remote from American Golf for £799

PowaKaddy FX5

GM says: The FX5 provides the perfect option for the golfer seeking ample features at a mid-price point. It comes complete with a bright, 2.8” mid-size full-colour widescreen display, ADF (automatic distance function) and USB charging port. It also features PowaKaddy’s all-new stealth wheels as well as newly designed anti-damper dial control and improved accuracy speed controller.

BUY NOW (UK): PowaKaddy FX5 trolley from American Golf for £549

Big Max Navigator Quad Gyro Big Max Navigator Quad Gyro Review GM says: This remote controlled electric trolley has the same four-wheel design as the Big Max Coaster Quad Brake that enables it to turn on the spot. A fifth wheel on the back ensures it stays on its feet without the need of a guiding hand, even on the most severe terrain. In addition, gyroscopic anti-deviation technology corrects the path it takes when moving across a side slope. It features a colour display and an integrated solar charging compartment. The Big Max Aqua Cart Bags are also designed to fit nicely on board. PowaKaddy FX3 GM says: At the entry-level of the new FX Series sits the FX3. Available in a stealth black or glossy white frame, the FX3 boasts a height adjustable, soft touch handle for added comfort and new HET technology for greater downhill control. BUY NOW(UK): PowaKaddy FX3 trolley from American Golf for £499

Golfstream Vision

Get The Latest Issue Of Golf Monthly Trending On Golf Monthly

GM Says: Addressing the problem of reading the screen on electric trolleys, the aptly named Vision golf trolley comes with a new Caddy White display screen that can be read in even the brightest, most direct sunlight, much like an e-Reader. Another new feature is the patented one-touch, easy-fold mechanism that allows the Vision to fold down quickly, easily and compactly. There’s also a magnetic latch that holds the trolley together in the folded position to make it easier to transport it.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest golf news.