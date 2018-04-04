A look at some of the best performing fairway woods on the market in 2018 – versatile clubs to suit differing golfing requirements.

Best Fairway Woods 2018

The fairway wood has evolved in recent years to be one of the most versatile clubs you can buy. With enhanced materials and technologies, they can help you find distance and consistency from the tee, they are also playable from the short grass and can even be effective from the rough or around the greens.

With a wide selection of fairway metals to choose from, each delivering varying features and benefits, we take a look here at some of the best-performing on the market. Some are premium models targeting experienced players, others are aimed more at the improving golfer. Some offer advanced levels of adjustability, others simply a solid set-up designed to help you get the best out of your long game.

Below are some of our favourites.

Titleist 917 F2 and F3 Fairway Woods

Adjustable SureFit CG weighting system allows for an optimisation of spin and launch conditions to suit every player. Greater distance, a higher launch and lower spin is accompanied by improved acoustics for increased confidence. The SureFit Hosel allows for further adjustability and optimisation. Two head options – F2 has a larger profile while F3 is more compact.

TaylorMade M4 Fairways Woods

The M4 wood line has less of a focus on adjustability compared to the M3 and has been made even more user-friendly across the board. It features a stepped crown that lowers the CG and increases launch while use of more carbon fibre throughout improves clubhead efficiency on strikes across the face.

TaylorMade M3 Fairway Woods

The M3 fairway wood doesn’t feature Twist Face like it does on the driver, but it does boast a heavier sliding weight (29g vs 25g on 2017 M1) on a track that has been made longer and moved 3.5mm further forwards to reduce spin thanks to a smaller screw head. Use of more carbon fibre throughout has also improved the overall forgiveness by saving 8g of weight.

Callaway Golf Rogue Fairway Woods

A change from Callaway’s Epic range sees Jailbreak included in its two Rogue fairways (standard and Sub Zero) for added performance. The 3mm rods are made of steel rather than titanium and are not hour glass shape. They are joined by an ultra-thin, fast Carpenter 455 steel face, which Callaway says is made faster by Jailbreak. Meanwhile, Callaway’s Face Cup promotes more speed which is also meant to help golfers achieve fast ball speed and long distance on both centre-face hits and off-centre hits.

PING G400 Fairway Woods

Designed to achieve faster ball speeds without sacrificing any forgiveness, PING’s G400 fairway woods feature a maraging steel face that flexes 30 per cent more than the previous design, assisted by the cascading sole to increase carry distances and launch from shots struck lower on the face. Available in standard, SFT (draw biased Straight Flight Technology) and Stretch (larger head) versions.