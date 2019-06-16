A look at some of the best performing fairway woods on the market in 2019 – versatile clubs to suit differing golfing requirements.
Best Fairway Woods 2019
The fairway wood has evolved in recent years to be one of the most versatile clubs you can buy. With enhanced materials and technologies, they can help you find distance and consistency from the tee, they are also playable from the short grass and can even be effective from the rough or around the greens.
With a wide selection of fairway metals to choose from, each delivering varying features and benefits, we take a look here at some of the best-performing on the market. Some are premium models targeting experienced players, others are aimed more at the improving golfer. Some offer advanced levels of adjustability, others simply a solid set-up designed to help you get the best out of your long game.
Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
WATCH: Best Fairway Woods 2019
Titleist TS3
Titleist TS3 Fairway Wood Review
One of the more traditional-looking fairway woods on the market with a simple, glossy black finish. It has a relatively compact, classic profile with full-face grooves assisting alignment. Active Recoil Channel 3.0 extends further into the head, producing greater face flexibility and faster ball speeds, especially low on the face. Additionally, a thinner crown saves weight, while SureFit CG adjustable weight cartridge allows shot shape and launch conditions to be fine tuned.
TaylorMade M5
For the first time ever TaylorMade have managed to incorporate its Twist Face design into the fairway woods. The M5 has more adjustability via a 65g moveable steel weight, which is just over 30 per cent of the total head weight, allowing for generous draw/fade shot shape bias. This wood has proved popular on tour with stars like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm all putting the model in the bag.
Callaway Epic Flash/Epic Flash Sub Zero
Like the new Callaway Epic Flash drivers, the new fairway woods also have their new Flash Face Technology which is designed to give more ball speed to all levels of golfer. The product of an $8m super computer and Artificial Intelligence, the face is totally unique. The internal mapping consists of dozens of subtle ripples flowing from heel to toe. Though the size, height and configuration of the ripples appears random, they in fact work together. To go along with that, the clubs have Callaway’s Face Cup to produce high COR across a large area, as well as their Jailbreak technology to connect the crown from the sole to stabilise those two regions of the clubhead.
- BUY NOW: Callaway Epic Flash fairway wood from American Golf for £249/ Amazon.com for $529.99
- BUY NOW: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero fairway from American Golf for £249
Honma Tour World TW747
The TWorld747 fairway wood is designed to provide golfers with a high trajectory and maximum distance. A 9g outer weight combined with an inner 20g weight creates a low and deep centre of gravity that enables golfers to launch the ball high into the air, without affecting their distance. The fairway wood is available in 15°, 16.5°, 18° and 21°.
Ping G410
A club with a slightly shallower face than its predecessor the G400, the G410 has a CG that is positioned closer to the face and sole as well. This is designed to deliver higher ball speeds, and the tungsten back weight also significantly helps with forgiveness. It is also available is a slightly larger SFT model with extra draw bias and LST model for the first time. The LST model replaces the G400 Stretch which was designed for lower spinning players or those seeking a lower spinning option.
- BUY NOW: Ping G410 fairway from American Golf for £249/ Amazon.com for $399
- BUY NOW: Ping G410 LST fairway from American Golf for £249
Mizuno ST190
Much like the new Mizuno ST190 drivers, the ST190 fairway woods are all about speed. They too have a carbon composite crown and Amplified Wave soleplate, along with the stronger Forged SP700 Ti face designed to deliver consistently higher ball speeds, lower spin and better feel and sound. The ST190 woods come with fixed hotels but you can go for the Tour S model which can be adjusted from 13 to 17 degrees.
Cobra King F9 Speedback
For the first time, the Cobra King F9 Speedback comes with a CNC-milled face to go along with the Baffler rails which have proved popular for a while now. Golfers can choose from the standard model (left), which has a fixed 15g tungsten weight in the back, or the smaller Tour version (right), which has a 12g weight at the front for a more penetrating flight and lower spin.
You’ll notice a smaller third rail in front of the weight on the standard model, which ensures the rear sole weight doesn’t interfere with the turf and effect the strike through impact.
- BUY NOW: Cobra Golf King F9 Speedback Fairway Woods from American Golf for £219.00/ Amazon.com for $269
PXG O341X Gen 2
Similar to the PXG 0811x Gen 2 driver from PXG, the new fairway wood also has a multi-level, variable thickness carbon crown along with the Honeycomb TPE Insert which helps reposition weight around the head so that launch conditions are optimised while improving sound and feel. Additionally the eight weighted screws allow you to move significant mass around the head to create your ideal club in terms of head weight, spin and ball flight.
TaylorMade M6
The new TaylorMade M6 fairway wood, like its M5 counterpart, also has Twist Face technology, however it is larger, flies higher and has a re-engineered Speed Pocket for added ball speed on low-face impacts. It also comes in D-Type version for slicers with 15 yards of additional draw bias. Stars like Justin Rose and Jason Day have put the M6 in the bag for 2019.
Titleist TS2
In terms of key technology the TS2 has a 27 per cent thinner steel crown which allows for increased MOI, along with a taller Active Recoil Channel 3.0 behind the face to increase launch and ball speed while keeping spin low. The black gloss finish looks fantastic and the SureFit hosel allows you to adjust the loft and lie angle independently.
Callaway Rogue
A change from Callaway’s Epic range sees Jailbreak included in its two Rogue fairways (standard and Sub Zero) for added performance. The 3mm rods are made of steel rather than titanium and are not hour glass shape. They are joined by an ultra-thin, fast Carpenter 455 steel face, which Callaway says is made faster by Jailbreak. Meanwhile, Callaway’s Face Cup promotes more speed which is also meant to help golfers achieve fast ball speed and long distance on both centre-face hits and off-centre hits.
Wilson Staff D7
New to 2019, Wilson Staff’s D7 crown comes with a layer of DuPont Kevlar sandwiched between two layers of carbon fibre to save weight. Thin-cast weight saving pockets are also featured along with a stainless steel face to improve distance. Given its modest retail price of £139 this is a good choice if the budget is a tad tight after Christmas, especially as big hitting Gary Woodland has put the D7 3 and 5-wood in play!
BUY NOW: American Golf for £139 / Amazon.com for $179.99
Srixon Z F85
With a slightly larger profile at address compared to the others this list, Srixon’s Z F85 offers a forgiving look as well as a more triangular shape to it. After testing we noticed it produced a slightly higher pitched sound when striking the ball. The wood features a lightweight carbon crown which is to help move the mass to the perimeter of the club. This is to help gain distance despite off-centre hits.
