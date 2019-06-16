A look at some of the best performing fairway woods on the market in 2019 – versatile clubs to suit differing golfing requirements.

Best Fairway Woods 2019

The fairway wood has evolved in recent years to be one of the most versatile clubs you can buy. With enhanced materials and technologies, they can help you find distance and consistency from the tee, they are also playable from the short grass and can even be effective from the rough or around the greens.

With a wide selection of fairway metals to choose from, each delivering varying features and benefits, we take a look here at some of the best-performing on the market. Some are premium models targeting experienced players, others are aimed more at the improving golfer. Some offer advanced levels of adjustability, others simply a solid set-up designed to help you get the best out of your long game.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

WATCH: Best Fairway Woods 2019

Titleist TS3



Titleist TS3 Fairway Wood Review

One of the more traditional-looking fairway woods on the market with a simple, glossy black finish. It has a relatively compact, classic profile with full-face grooves assisting alignment. Active Recoil Channel 3.0 extends further into the head, producing greater face flexibility and faster ball speeds, especially low on the face. Additionally, a thinner crown saves weight, while SureFit CG adjustable weight cartridge allows shot shape and launch conditions to be fine tuned.

TaylorMade M5

For the first time ever TaylorMade have managed to incorporate its Twist Face design into the fairway woods. The M5 has more adjustability via a 65g moveable steel weight, which is just over 30 per cent of the total head weight, allowing for generous draw/fade shot shape bias. This wood has proved popular on tour with stars like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm all putting the model in the bag.

Callaway Epic Flash/Epic Flash Sub Zero

Like the new Callaway Epic Flash drivers, the new fairway woods also have their new Flash Face Technology which is designed to give more ball speed to all levels of golfer. The product of an $8m super computer and Artificial Intelligence, the face is totally unique. The internal mapping consists of dozens of subtle ripples flowing from heel to toe. Though the size, height and configuration of the ripples appears random, they in fact work together. To go along with that, the clubs have Callaway’s Face Cup to produce high COR across a large area, as well as their Jailbreak technology to connect the crown from the sole to stabilise those two regions of the clubhead.

Honma Tour World TW747

The TWorld747 fairway wood is designed to provide golfers with a high trajectory and maximum distance. A 9g outer weight combined with an inner 20g weight creates a low and deep centre of gravity that enables golfers to launch the ball high into the air, without affecting their distance. The fairway wood is available in 15°, 16.5°, 18° and 21°.

Ping G410

A club with a slightly shallower face than its predecessor the G400, the G410 has a CG that is positioned closer to the face and sole as well. This is designed to deliver higher ball speeds, and the tungsten back weight also significantly helps with forgiveness. It is also available is a slightly larger SFT model with extra draw bias and LST model for the first time. The LST model replaces the G400 Stretch which was designed for lower spinning players or those seeking a lower spinning option.