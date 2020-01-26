A look at some of the best performing fairway woods on the market in 2020 – versatile clubs to suit differing golfing requirements.

Best Fairway Woods 2020

The fairway wood has evolved in recent years to be one of the most versatile clubs you can buy. With enhanced materials and technologies, they can help you find distance and consistency from the tee, they are also playable from the short grass and can even be effective from the rough or around the greens.

With a wide selection of fairway metals to choose from, each delivering varying features and benefits, we take a look here at some of the best-performing on the market. Some are premium models targeting experienced players, others are aimed more at the improving golfer. Some offer advanced levels of adjustability, others simply a solid set-up designed to help you get the best out of your long game.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Titleist TS



Titleist TS3 Fairway Wood Review

One of the more traditional-looking fairway woods on the market with a simple, glossy black finish, the TS3 has a relatively compact, classic profile with full-face grooves assisting alignment. Active Recoil Channel 3.0 extends further into the head, producing greater face flexibility and faster ball speeds, especially low on the face. Additionally, a thinner crown saves weight, while SureFit CG adjustable weight cartridge allows shot shape and launch conditions to be fine tuned.

The TS2 is also part of the TS-Series which has a 27 per cent thinner steel crown which allows for increased MOI, along with a taller Active Recoil Channel 3.0 behind the face to increase launch and ball speed while keeping spin low

TaylorMade SIM

Joining the new SIM drivers are three fairway woods, the SIM, SIM Max, and SIM Max D-Type. The iconic V Steel design has been reinvented with the new 180cc SIM fairway with an 80g sole weight creating an extremely low CG that allows for increased ball speed, higher launch and improved forgiveness on low-face hits. It also features a new Zatech titanium face which is the first time TaylorMade has used this rare and ultra-strong material in a metalwood

The larger 185cc SIM Max steel fairway woods feature a C300 face material and is designed for higher launch and peak trajectories, with extremely long distance and improved playability. Finally, the oversized 190cc SIM Max D fairway has been optimised for forgiveness and golfers seeking a draw- bias design.

Callaway Mavrik

Much like the Callaway Mavrik drivers, the Mavrik fairways also feature A.I.-designed Flash Faces specific to the three models, promoting optimum speed and spin. A high-strength C300 Maraging Steel face combined with Jailbreak maximizes ball speed.

Along with the standard Mavrik fairway that has generous heel camber for versatility, there’s the draw-biased Max model, which is a new shape that is larger and 30 per cent more forgiving than Epic Flash and has a lower leading edge for better results from the deck. There’s also a Sub Zero model that features a tour profile and adjustable front/back weighting.

Ping G410

A club with a slightly shallower face than its predecessor the G400, the G410 has a CG that is positioned closer to the face and sole as well. This is designed to deliver higher ball speeds, and the tungsten back weight also significantly helps with forgiveness. It is also available is a slightly larger SFT model with extra draw bias and LST model for the first time. The LST model replaces the G400 Stretch which was designed for lower spinning players or those seeking a lower spinning option.

Mizuno ST200



The generous Mizuno ST200 fairway wood boasts a full Ti driver type construction with a high ball speed Beta rich Ti face. While the 5 and 7 wood both use a steel chassis with multi-thickness Maraging face for greater energy transfer and faster ball speeds. To add to that Mizuno have also created a ST200 TS (adjustable loft) and a lightweight, draw-biased ST200X model too.

Cobra King Speedzone

Within the new Speedzone line-up, Cobra is offering golfers the choice of three new fairway wood designs. All three fairways boast a forged CNC Milled up to five times more precise than traditional hand polishing.

To go along with the standard model, Cobra created the King Speedzone Tour Fairway which has a more compact shape and designed for better players that desire low spin, a more piercing trajectory and workability.

The third fairway offering is the King Speedzone Big Tour Fairway, which features the largest profile, stronger lofts and forward CG weighting for fast ball speed and low spin.

Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo

The same speed-enhancing technologies that define the Launcher HB Turbo Driver are featured within the Launcher HB Turbo Fairway Woods (above), delivering more speed and distance off the tee or when going for the green in two. The club features a Turbocharged Cup Face, which offers a unique variable thickness pattern that delivers more speed across the entire face.

Honma Tour World TW747

The TWorld747 fairway wood is designed to provide golfers with a high trajectory and maximum distance. A 9g outer weight combined with an inner 20g weight creates a low and deep centre of gravity that enables golfers to launch the ball high into the air, without affecting their distance. The fairway wood is available in 15°, 16.5°, 18° and 21°.