Check out the latest shoes from FootJoy and use our guide to choose the right shoe for you.

Best FootJoy Golf Shoes

A company that has been involved in golf for over 150 years, FootJoy is iconic in the golf world for its shoes. The brand regularly produces some of the best golf shoes on the market whether they be spikeless, spiked, modern or classic designs.

FootJoy is a company that understands the importance of the golf shoe, after all it is the only part of the body that makes contact with the ground during the swing so it makes sense that it invests so much time, effort and money into producing shoes that give grip, stability, comfort and protection from the elements.

Not only that but the company some of the best looking golf shoes out there right now as well.

Importantly there has never been more choice in the FootJoy range, that’s for certain. A whole range of styles are available, so we’ve taken a look at the current line-up to help your decision making.

Best FootJoy Golf Shoes

FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes

Sizes: 6-14

Colours: Four Men’s, Three Women’s (can also be customised through MyJoys platform)

+ Exceptional all-round performance

+ Continuing to lead the way when it comes to spikeless grip and stability

+ Plenty of walking comfort

– Standard Pro/SL a little redundant in comparison to Carbon model

– Leather does scuff a little too easily

It is illuminating how the Pro/SL is chosen by more of the world’s top 100 golfers than any other shoe which is testament to the quality of their performance. They combine a soft and comfortable waterproof upper with a midsole/outsole unit with three layers to provide comfort, stability and spikeless traction.

They’re comfy and they look great, no question, but out on the course this is matched by the all-round performance that gives you a little more control of your movement during the swing.

FootJoy Pro/SL Shoes Review

FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon Shoes

Sizes: 6-14

Colours: Two Men’s

+ Exceptional all-round performance

+ Continuing to lead the way when it comes to spikeless grip and stability

+ Technologically advanced design

– Makes the standard model a bit redundant

– Leather does scuff a little too easily

One step further than the standard Pro/SL is the Carbon model. It is noticeably more rigid than the standard design and it has a carbon fibre inlay integrated into the midsole running along the entire length of the shoe. This is said to improve stability and torsional rigidity.

Overall the FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon represents a step up from the Pro/SL – Stylish and with excellent new technologies to enhance stability, traction and support. This is one of the most comfortable golf shoes out there.

FootJoy Pro/SL Carbon Shoes Review

FootJoy Tour X Shoes

Sizes: 6-14

Colours: Two Men’s

+ Tour X ticks every box but importantly combines excellent stability and grip

+ Superb soft comfort

+ Big improvements on the Tour S

– Fairly limited colour options on offer.

FootJoy says it garnered feedback from the world’s best players, then taken the best features from previous Tour S models and blended them with the standout features from its D.N.A. Helix and Fury models to create the cleated Tour X.

Stability comes from the TPU PowerPlate outsole, which houses nine Launch Pods that are positioned wider, with the cleats at the very edges and the PowerStrap is a nice touch because it allows you to pull your laces tighter for a more snug and comfortable fit.

FootJoy Tour X Shoes Review

FootJoy Flex XP Shoes

Sizes: 6-14

Colours: Three Men’s

+ Stylish and very comfortable

+ Provides waterproof protection

+ Value for money

– Lacks stability

– Textured upper difficult to clean.

The Flex XP shoe delivers a tremendous blend of lightweight comfort and traction, combined with a fully waterproof upper. Available in white, grey and blue, the shoe has a casual, contemporary look and we have found ourselves wearing the Flex XP as much away from the course as on it. It really is supremely comfortable and there are no issues in wearing it all day, whether playing golf or not.

FootJoy Flex XP Shoes Review

FootJoy Flex LE3 Shoes

Sizes: 6-14

Colours: Two Men’s, One Women’s

+ Contemporary aesthetic design available in a couple of colours

+ On and off-course versatility

– Lack of waterproofing

Following in the footsteps of Flex LE1 and LE2, the LE3 aims to continue pushing forward in golf fashion and innovation. They have been constructed with a unique 3D moulded foam upper design that features a stretch fabric. This delivers over the foot comfort and a modern on-trend look.

FootJoy Contour Shoes

Sizes: 6-14

Colours: Three Men’s

+ Excellent comfort

+ Simple, understated design that many will like

+ Good value and several options to fit different shapes and sizes of feet

– Only a 1-year warranty on leakage

Comfort is the most important thing in FootJoy’s Contour golf shoes. This takes the form of an ERGO-Sole and a lightweight PU Fit-bed which combine to give maximum comfort and cushioning. We also liked the Nappaluxe ultra-soft leather which looks fantastic and gives solid waterproof protection. Three different colours are available.

FootJoy Contour Casual Shoes

Sizes: 5-14

Colours: Four Men’s

+ All the benefits of the Contour, in a spikeless iteration

+ Versatility for use anywhere

– Simple design could underwhelm some

The FootJoy Contour Casual shoes have many of the same benefits and pieces of technology as the FootJoy Contour shoes above but instead these are a spikeless model. Once again comfort is the key factor at play here and these make a perfect summer shoe given the lightness and breathability on offer.

FootJoy DryJoys Tour Shoes

Sizes: 6-14

Colours: Three Men’s

+ Classic look

+ Outstanding waterproofing

+ Excellent choice options for size and width

– May may want a more modern looking shoe

The DryJoys line was first launched in 1989. A waterproof shoe was something the entire golf shoe industry was looking for at the time, and the DryJoys from FootJoy turned out to be the answer.

30 years on, the franchise still flourishes and maintains that classic style thanks to the latest design pictured above. Thanks to those decades of experience the waterproof design has stood the test of time and the brand has introduced new modern flourishes too such as making the shoe more breathable and comfortable.

FootJoy SuperLites XP Shoes

Sizes: 6-14

Colours: Three Men’s

+ Sock feel and fit

+ Extremely lightweight and comfortable

– Aesthetics will divide opinion

The synthetic uppers and waterproof membrane within the SuperLites XP shoes balance lightweight flexibility with durability to create a shoe that delivers all-round summer performance while also protecting against unwanted showers. Additionally whilst being so lightweight, they still give excellent grip thanks to the soft rubber traction elements.

FootJoy Fury Shoes

Sizes: 6-14

Colours: Three Men’s

+ Comfortable and lightweight

+ Impressive levels of grip and stability

– Outlandish styling may put off those with safer tastes.

A sporty, athletic offering with a big focus on comfort without sacrificing performance. The comfort comes from multiple sources, the first being a one-piece Inner Fit Sleeve – a tongue system that wraps around the top of the foot to keep it in place. There’s also an FTF+ midsole and a dual-layer FitBed, which features a memory foam layer that moulds to the shape of your foot.

FootJoy Fury Shoes Review

Keep up to date with all the latest gear news online and via our social media channels.