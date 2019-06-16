In this piece we take a look at clubs that could help you find increased consistency and improve your scoring.

Best Forgiving Irons 2019

Take a look at our list of the Best Forgiving Irons 2019 below.

For many, iron play is one of the most difficult elements of the golfing challenge. Making a clean contact with the ball and achieving a consistent strike and distance can be quite a challenge. But there are clubs out there that can make the task considerably easier.

There are many sets of forgiving, game-improvement irons on the market that could help you to achieve greater consistency and find more confidence when you’re striking iron shots of the turf or out of the rough. Making stronger contact and achieving a higher ball flight with your irons will help you hit more greens and give you more chances to score. As a result, finding the right set of forgiving irons to suit your game is pivotal and could result in shots tumbling from your handicap.

Titleist 718 AP1 Irons

Titleist 718 AP1 Irons Review

GM Says: The AP1 is the largest, longest and most forgiving iron in the Titleist 718 range. It benefits from a new progressive construction, ranging from hollow-body long irons to undercut cavity mid and short irons, to provide the best combination of distance and trajectory for each individually-designed iron. Thin unsupported face inserts also help generate explosive ball speed for more distance, while high-density tungsten weighting produces a lower CG for higher launch with shot-stopping control.

Callaway Big Bertha

Callaway Big Bertha Irons Review

GM says: Faster ball speed and easier launch comes from the Suspended Energy Core, which comprises a floating tungsten weight suspended within Callaway’s urethane microspheres deep within the head. A thinner and faster 360 Face Cup – a shallow, flexible rim around the perimeter of the face – combines with the high launch from the Suspended Energy Core to deliver longer ball flights. The smoke PVD finish creates an anti-glare, classy look too.

Honma T//World 747 P

GM says: The TWorld747 P is an iron that provides the ultimate confidence at address and increased forgiveness on miss-hit shots. Made from high-strength stainless steel and a 20g tungsten weight on the sole of the club, the P irons provide a strong loft and high ball speed to offer ideal trajectory and distance

TaylorMade M6 Irons

TaylorMade M6 Irons Review

GM Says: The new Speed Bridge technology connects the top-line with the back bar of the iron to increase rigidity, helping boost ball speed while also enhancing the sound and feel. These irons also feature an extremely low and deep CG via a Fluted Hosel and 360° undercut that relocate weight low in the head. An ultra-thin face with varying thicknesses delivers maximum ball speeds over a large area face and the off- centre positioning delivers a directional bias.

Callaway Rogue X Irons

Callaway Rogue X Irons Review

GM Says: The Rogue X irons feature multiple technologies unique to Rogue. There are four sets in the range with the X boasting an oversized head with a longer blade, wider sole, slightly more offset, and a CG deeper that is further back from the face. This has been coupled with longer (and lighter) shafts as well as stronger lofts for added distance from lower spin and more ball speed.

Ping G700 Irons

GM Says: This is PING’s hollow body super-game-improvement iron designed to offer maximum distance and forgiveness for the mid-to-high handicapper. The have replaced the brand’s GMax irons and feature a hollow body construction, which increases face flexibility for a higher trajectory and more distance. This is assisted by a machined C300 maraging steel face, which has undergone a two-step heat treatment process to add strength, enabling the manufacturer to make it thinner and therefore even more flexible than the face on the GMax.