In this piece we take a look at clubs that could help you find increased consistency and improve your scoring.
Best Forgiving Irons 2020
Take a look at our list of the Best Forgiving Irons 2020 below.
For many, iron play is one of the most difficult elements of the golfing challenge. Making a clean contact with the ball and achieving a consistent strike and distance can be quite a challenge. But there are clubs out there that can make the task considerably easier.
There are many sets of forgiving, game-improvement irons on the market that could help you to achieve greater consistency and find more confidence when you’re striking iron shots of the turf or out of the rough. Making stronger contact and achieving a higher ball flight with your irons will help you hit more greens and give you more chances to score. As a result, finding the right set of forgiving irons to suit your game is pivotal and could result in shots tumbling from your handicap.
Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Best Forgiving Irons 2020
Titleist T400 Irons
Introduced into Titleist’s T-Series range of irons, the T400’s are the longest and most forgiving of the bunch. This is thanks to an advanced split sole design, super-thin face and a hollow head fortified by extreme amounts of high-density tungsten weighting.
The set is also progressive, with blade lengths, sole widths and hosel lengths changing through the set to delivers optimal CG positioning and preferred shaping
Honma T//World XP-1
The high-performance design of the XP-1 irons produce impressive distance and accuracy, thanks to a thin, fast club face throughout the set. Hollow long irons feature a tungsten sole weight, while short irons have a deep cavity. A high MOI is achieved with a low, deep CG for higher launches and longer carries.
- BUY NOW (UK): Honma T//World XP-1 irons from Scottsdale Golf for £969
Callaway Epic Forged
Earlier in 2019 Callaway revealed its new Epic Forged irons, designed to provide ultra-premium feel and performance for golfers of a range of abilities.
The new premium irons are forged from 1025 Carbon Steel and have been engineered with a dynamic Suspended Tungsten Core, which is the first time the brand have done so in a forged iron. Additionally they come with Callaway’s patented Urethane Microspheres which help remote unwanted impact vibration without slowing down the irons performance.
- BUY NOW (UK): Callaway Epic Forged irons from American Golf for £1,699
- BUY NOW (US): Callaway Epic Forged irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $1,499.99
TaylorMade SIM Max OS
TaylorMade SIM Max OS Irons Review
Compared to TaylorMade’s other new iron the SIM Max, the SIM Max OS iron is a larger, longer and more forgiving alternative for golfers that need maximum assistance on their iron shots. It features a taller face to increase stability and a wider sole for better turf interaction. The chamfered sole design promotes easier launch and significant ball speed, while stronger lofts produce a penetrating ball flight that makes it the longest iron in the current TaylorMade range.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade SIM Max OS irons from American Golf for £849
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade SIM Max OS irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $674.99
Callaway Mavrik Max Irons
Much like the rest of Callaway’s Mavrik range, the Mavrik Max irons also feature Flash Faces designed by a super computer. This new Flash Face Cup with Artifical Inteligence creates a sophisticated face architecture for every loft in each iron to significantly boost ball speed and increase spin robustness from every club.
In the long irons, the faces are designed for launch and speed, while in the mid-irons the faces are engineered for speed and spin consistency. And in the short irons, the faces are optimized for spin and precision to promote pinpoint shot-making.
- BUY NOW (UK): Callaway Mavrik Max irons from American Golf from £659
- BUY NOW (US): Callaway Mavrik Max irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $574.99
Ping G710 Irons
Designed for mid-to-high handicap golfers and players with slower swing speeds, Ping claims its new G710 iron is the company’s longest and most forgiving to date. C300 maraging steel has been combined with a stainless steel body to create a metal-wood like flexing at impact whilst the heel and toe weights have increased MOI by five percent. The PVD black finish also creates a stylish and compact looking head.
- BUY NOW (UK): Ping G710 irons from Scottsdale Golf for £999
- BUY NOW (US): Ping G710 irons from Worldwide Golf Shops from $974.99
Best Compact Mid-Handicap Irons 2020
A look at a selection of the best…
Best Putters 2020
Read our guide on the best putters 2020…
Best Golf Balls 2020
Best Golf Balls 2020 - Premium golf ball…
Mizuno JPX919 Hot Metal Irons
The Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal irons have a stability frame, which comprises an open heel section to provide more perimeter weighting elsewhere, while the second is a new Pearl Brush finish, said to reduce sun glare and enhance durability. When tested the clubs gave us incredible ball speed with a high flight which could be difficult to control in the wind.
- BUY NOW (UK): Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal from American Golf for £799
- BUY NOW (US): Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal from Worldwide Golf Shops from $624.99
Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Irons
Comprising a fully hollow construction along with internal stabilizing ribs to provide maximum forgiveness, each iron head within Cleveland’s Launcher HB Turbo set features a turbocharged, high strength steel face that is thinner and hotter for increased ball speeds and distance.
Cobra F-Max Airspeed Irons
In Cobra’s new Airspeed range of irons, maximum distance and forgiveness comes via a combination of a deep undercut cavity, low profile shape and stronger lofts throughout the set. The long irons feature more offset to increase accuracy and forgiveness, while the short irons and wedges feature progressively less offset for maximum control and precision around the green.
Wilson Staff Launch Pad Irons
Joining the D7 range is the Launch Pad family of clubs which includes the new irons. The clubhead of the Launch Pad irons incorporates a wide, progressive sole throughout the set that prevents the sole from digging into the turf before impact. The short irons (7-SW) feature more traditional sole widths, while the longer irons (4-6) feature wider, more forgiving soles, for more consistent ball-striking and greater distance.
- BUY NOW (UK): Wilson Staff Launch Pad irons from American Golf from £449
- BUY NOW (US): Wilson Staff Launch Pad from Worldwide Golf Shops from $699.99
Cobra King T-Rail Irons
The T stands for Transitional and the irons are said to combine the forgiveness of a Cobra Baffler hybrid with the precision of an iron.
They fuse a hollow, hybrid shape with an iron face and topline, creating an iron-hybrid design that delivers a blend of distance, forgiveness and accuracy. A hollow body construction creates a lower, deeper CG than traditional cavity-back iron designs allow and makes getting the ball airborne and on the desired target line easier.
- BUY NOW (UK): Cobra King T-Rail Irons from Scottsdale Golf for £799
- BUY NOW (US): Cobra King T-Rail Irons from Worldwide golf Shops $899.99
To check out more of the latest golf gear on offer go to the gear section of the website.