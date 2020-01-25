In this piece we take a look at clubs that could help you find increased consistency and improve your scoring.

Best Forgiving Irons 2020

Take a look at our list of the Best Forgiving Irons 2020 below.

For many, iron play is one of the most difficult elements of the golfing challenge. Making a clean contact with the ball and achieving a consistent strike and distance can be quite a challenge. But there are clubs out there that can make the task considerably easier.

There are many sets of forgiving, game-improvement irons on the market that could help you to achieve greater consistency and find more confidence when you’re striking iron shots of the turf or out of the rough. Making stronger contact and achieving a higher ball flight with your irons will help you hit more greens and give you more chances to score. As a result, finding the right set of forgiving irons to suit your game is pivotal and could result in shots tumbling from your handicap.



Titleist T400 Irons

Introduced into Titleist’s T-Series range of irons, the T400’s are the longest and most forgiving of the bunch. This is thanks to an advanced split sole design, super-thin face and a hollow head fortified by extreme amounts of high-density tungsten weighting.

The set is also progressive, with blade lengths, sole widths and hosel lengths changing through the set to delivers optimal CG positioning and preferred shaping

Honma T//World XP-1

The high-performance design of the XP-1 irons produce impressive distance and accuracy, thanks to a thin, fast club face throughout the set. Hollow long irons feature a tungsten sole weight, while short irons have a deep cavity. A high MOI is achieved with a low, deep CG for higher launches and longer carries.

Callaway Epic Forged

Earlier in 2019 Callaway revealed its new Epic Forged irons, designed to provide ultra-premium feel and performance for golfers of a range of abilities.

The new premium irons are forged from 1025 Carbon Steel and have been engineered with a dynamic Suspended Tungsten Core, which is the first time the brand have done so in a forged iron. Additionally they come with Callaway’s patented Urethane Microspheres which help remote unwanted impact vibration without slowing down the irons performance.

TaylorMade SIM Max OS

TaylorMade SIM Max OS Irons Review

Compared to TaylorMade’s other new iron the SIM Max, the SIM Max OS iron is a larger, longer and more forgiving alternative for golfers that need maximum assistance on their iron shots. It features a taller face to increase stability and a wider sole for better turf interaction. The chamfered sole design promotes easier launch and significant ball speed, while stronger lofts produce a penetrating ball flight that makes it the longest iron in the current TaylorMade range.

Callaway Mavrik Max Irons

Much like the rest of Callaway’s Mavrik range, the Mavrik Max irons also feature Flash Faces designed by a super computer. This new Flash Face Cup with Artifical Inteligence creates a sophisticated face architecture for every loft in each iron to significantly boost ball speed and increase spin robustness from every club.

In the long irons, the faces are designed for launch and speed, while in the mid-irons the faces are engineered for speed and spin consistency. And in the short irons, the faces are optimized for spin and precision to promote pinpoint shot-making.

Ping G710 Irons

Designed for mid-to-high handicap golfers and players with slower swing speeds, Ping claims its new G710 iron is the company’s longest and most forgiving to date. C300 maraging steel has been combined with a stainless steel body to create a metal-wood like flexing at impact whilst the heel and toe weights have increased MOI by five percent. The PVD black finish also creates a stylish and compact looking head.