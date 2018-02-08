We take a look at some of the best game-improvement irons 2018 has to offer that could help you find more greens and attack more pins this season

Best Game-Improvement Irons 2018

Take a look at our list of the best game-improvement irons 2018 has to offer below.

Outside your annual sub, your irons are probably the most expensive golf purchase you are likely to make, so it’s worth spending a little bit of extra time researching some of these models to make sure you get the best set for your swing and budget.

Alongside the heads you decide to try, you’ll need to consider your shaft options. The shaft plays an important role in making sure you are maximising speed and delivering the club correctly, something your local pro will be able to check out for you.

Within this particular category of the best game-improvement irons 2018 has to offer, you’ll find clubs designed to get the ball up in the air quickly to give you longer carries. To stop this becoming an issue, stronger lofts are common to keep your trajectories on a piercing flight.

Game-improvement irons also tend to be larger to be more forgiving, which is why mid-to-high handicappers tend to favour them.

With all that in mind, below are some of the best game-improvement irons 2018 has to offer.

Ping G400

GM says: The Ping G400 irons are designed to provide more distance and stopping power thanks to a toprail undercut cavity that allows the clubface to flex 18 per cent more than the G iron for more ball speed. Updated COR-Eye Technology maintains this ball speed across the face, which is now 40 per cent thinner. A concealed Custom Tuning Port (CTP) weight also expands perimeter weighting, while an elastomer insert enables swing weight to be fine tuned during assembly.

Mizuno JPX900 Hot Metal



GM says: Made from a new material called Chromoly 4140M, these JPX900 Hot Metal irons have paved the way for Mizuno to create its thinnest ever cup face for extra distance, while remaining soft and bendable in the hosel for precise lie angle adjustments during a fitting. It is the largest of the JPX900 irons, making it the most forgiving and confidence-inspiring behind the ball. A Power Frame also creates a rigid structure around the perimeter of the head to provide forgiveness and allows the thin face to flex more explosively.

TaylorMade M4

TaylorMade M4 irons review GM says: On the new M4 irons you’ll find Face Slots and Ribcor technology that reduce energy loss to help increase overall distance. A second generation Fluted Hosel design then saves further weight to aid forgiveness – in fact, the MOI is 24 per cent higher than in the M2 irons. Returning from the M2 irons are Speed Pockets that spring to help increase ball speed and distance across the face. BUY NOW: TaylorMade M4 irons for £749.99 at Amazon

Cobra King F8

Cobra King F8 irons review GM says: This modern but simple looking iron is primarily built for distance. The 4-7 irons are hollow like a hybrid to deliver faster ball speeds and we certainly experienced that in our testing. Its thick topline and offset inspire confidence. The short irons feel softer and less explosive than the longer irons and the addition of the Versatile Grind on the speciality wedges should appeal to lower handicaps who like to be more creative around the greens. The Cobra King F8 irons also come in a One Length version, where all the shafts are the same length as a 7-iron so you can set-up more consistently over each shot. BUY NOW: Cobra King F8 irons for £559 at American Golf

Titleist 718 AP1

GM says: This AP1 model is designed to offer maximum distance and forgiveness. Longer and more forgiving than the previous 716 AP1 irons, the new 718 model combines classic Titleist looks and feel with advanced game improvement technology to produce something that’s easy to hit, get in the air and stop on the green quickly.

Callaway Rogue

Callaway Rogue irons review GM says: The lofting and general size of this Callaway Rogue iron suggests it is designed to offer distance and forgiveness to the mid-to-high handicapper, and it certainly delivered on that during our testing. It has a large profile at address without looking too chunky, while the double white score lines at the bottom of the face assist with alignment. There is also a Rogue Pro version that is more compact in size to appeal to more confident ball strikers. BUY NOW: Callaway Rogue irons for £649 at American Golf

Wilson Staff D300

Wilson Staff D300 irons review GM says: These D300 iron boasts the same FLX FACE technology with refined Power Holes found in the Wilson Staff C200 iron that boost speed and distance by limiting contact between the thin face and clubhead to just 26 per cent of the face’s area. These holes are filled with a special urethane to improve the irons’ feel and sound. Finally, special heel and toe weight pods (60g in total) have been positioned around the perimeter to push the centre of gravity deeper and increase MOI for extra forgiveness. BUY NOW: Wilson Staff D300 irons for £486.19 at Amazon

Lynx Predator

Lynx Predator irons review

GM says: These Lynx Predator irons are made from stainless steel and are designed to offer a high Moment of Inertia for added forgiveness. They also feature a progressive offset design to make the longer irons easier to square the face – preventing shots from being lost out to the right. Not only do they offer great value, but they also come in four different colour options – black, orange, green and yellow.

Cleveland Launcher CBX

GM says: These Cleveland Launcher CBX irons add Cleveland’s spin technologies to a forgiving cavity head design. They are progressive in shape, becoming larger and easier to hit as the irons get longer thanks to the Launcher Cup Face (4-7-irons), while the shorter irons are built more for precision. The V shaped sole also assists with turf interaction and forgiveness, again becoming more prominent in the higher lofts. Tour Zip Grooves and Laser Milling then produce high levels of spin from the fairway and rough for improved control.RRP: £570 steel, £648 graphite (5-PW)

Benross HTX Compressor irons

GM says: These iron features a Cavity Dampener to improve the feel at impact. A deep cavity and optimal heel/toe weighting results in a high launching, ultra-forgiving head. The HTX Compressor Type R iron then incorporates an innovative heat treated Cup Face that produces better ball speeds from its smaller and more workable head.

What else should you consider?

Set make up

Some of these game-improvement iron sets will include the option of switching out the 3, 4 and even 5-irons for easier-to-hit hybrids, which could help your game in the trickier end of your bag.

Your goals

If you have the time and motivation to work on swing improvements, you may want to favour the more compact models that offer a little more feel and workability for longer term value.

Shaft type

Steel shafts are cheaper and generally more common, however graphite shafts are lighter, will tend to offer you more clubhead speed for extra distance and will usually make it easier to launch the ball.