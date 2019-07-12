We take a look at some of the best game-improvement irons 2019 has to offer that could help you find more greens and attack more pins this season

Best Game-Improvement Irons 2019

Outside your annual sub, your irons are probably the most expensive golf purchase you are likely to make, so it’s worth spending a little bit of extra time researching some of these models to make sure you get the best set for your swing and budget.

Alongside the heads you decide to try, you’ll need to consider your shaft options. The shaft plays an important role in making sure you are maximising speed and delivering the club correctly, something your local pro will be able to check out for you.

Within this particular category of the best game-improvement irons 2019 has to offer, you’ll find clubs designed to get the ball up in the air quickly to give you longer carries. To stop this becoming an issue, stronger lofts are common to keep your trajectories on a piercing flight.

Game-improvement irons also tend to be larger to be more forgiving, which is why mid-to-high handicappers tend to favour them.

Ping G410

Ping G410 irons review

GM says: Despite being smaller than the outgoing G400, the brand new G410 iron still manages to be more forgiving thanks a drastic reallocation of weight, including the removal of the Custom Tuning Port in the cavity and tungsten weights being added in the hosel and toe. Visually, the G410 iron has 10 per cent less offset and a shorter blade length than G400. You’ll also notice the co-molded cavity bade, which features aluminium and santoprene materials to dampen vibration for improved sound and feel.

Mizuno JPX919 Hot Metal Pro



GM says: The latest addition to the JPX919 family is the Hot Metal Pro, a slimmed down version of the Hot Metal. It shares the same technology as the original, like the open heel section that spreads perimeter weighting to the rest of the clubhead for added stability, and the stronger Chromoly 4140M material that allows the face to be made thinner and therefore faster. However the offset has been reduced by 10 per cent and the overall profile is smaller.

TaylorMade M6

TaylorMade M6 Irons Review GM Says: The new Speed Bridge technology connects the top-line with the back bar of the iron to increase rigidity, helping boost ball speed while also enhancing the sound and feel. These irons also feature an extremely low and deep CG via a Fluted Hosel and 360° undercut that relocate weight low in the head. An ultra-thin face with varying thicknesses delivers maximum ball speeds over a large area face and the off- centre positioning delivers a directional bias. BUY NOW: TaylorMade M6 Irons from American Golf from £699

Cobra King F9 Speedback Irons

Cobra King F9 Speedback Range Revealed GM says: Cobra’s most forgiving to date thanks to added mass placed low and back using a belt of steel that wraps around the back of the iron. The Speedback shaping has allowed more mass to be added low and wide on the heel and toe compared to a traditional iron. When combined with up to 33 grams of Tungsten in the 4-7 irons, the MOI has increased by up to 10 per cent in the long irons, creating more stability for improvements in ball speed, distance, forgiveness, and accuracy. Golf Monthly Instruction BUY NOW: Cobra King F9 Speedback irons from JamGolf from £594 Honma T//World 747 P

GM says: The TWorld747 P is a game-improvement iron that provides the ultimate confidence at address and increased forgiveness on miss-hit shots. Made from high-strength stainless steel and a 20g tungsten weight on the sole of the club, the P irons provide a strong loft and high ball speed to offer ideal trajectory and distance

Titleist 718 AP1

GM says: This AP1 model is designed to offer maximum distance and forgiveness. Longer and more forgiving than the previous 716 AP1 irons, the new 718 model combines classic Titleist looks and feel with advanced game improvement technology to produce something that’s easy to hit, get in the air and stop on the green quickly.

Callaway Rogue

Callaway Rogue irons review GM says: The lofting and general size of this Callaway Rogue iron suggests it is designed to offer distance and forgiveness to the mid-to-high handicapper, and it certainly delivered on that during our testing. It has a large profile at address without looking too chunky, while the double white score lines at the bottom of the face assist with alignment. There is also a Rogue Pro version that is more compact in size to appeal to more confident ball strikers. BUY NOW: Callaway Rogue irons from £519 at American Golf

Wilson Staff C300

Wilson Staff C300 irons review GM says: The C300 irons feature Power Holes around the entire club head to minimise contact between the body and face, providing maximum flex and expanding the sweet spot for greater ball speeds across the entire hitting surface. The low spin combined with a high launch and ball flight is a recipe for impressive yardages. That and the explosive feel and ample forgiveness, which comes from the overall size and flexible face. BUY NOW: Wilson Staff C300 Irons from American Golf from £679

Lynx Predator

Lynx Predator irons review

GM says: These Lynx Predator irons are made from stainless steel and are designed to offer a high Moment of Inertia for added forgiveness. They also feature a progressive offset design to make the longer irons easier to square the face – preventing shots from being lost out to the right. Not only do they offer great value, but they also come in four different colour options – black, orange, green and yellow.

Cleveland Launcher CBX

GM says: These Cleveland Launcher CBX irons add Cleveland’s spin technologies to a forgiving cavity head design. They are progressive in shape, becoming larger and easier to hit as the irons get longer thanks to the Launcher Cup Face (4-7-irons), while the shorter irons are built more for precision. The V shaped sole also assists with turf interaction and forgiveness, again becoming more prominent in the higher lofts. Tour Zip Grooves and Laser Milling then produce high levels of spin from the fairway and rough for improved control.RRP: £570 steel, £648 graphite (5-PW) BUY NOW: Cleveland Launcher CBX irons from Discount Golf Store from £489

What else should you consider?

Set make up

Some of these game-improvement iron sets will include the option of switching out the 3, 4 and even 5-irons for easier-to-hit hybrids, which could help your game in the trickier end of your bag.

Your goals

If you have the time and motivation to work on swing improvements, you may want to favour the more compact models that offer a little more feel and workability for longer term value.

Shaft type

Steel shafts are cheaper and generally more common, however graphite shafts are lighter, will tend to offer you more clubhead speed for extra distance and will usually make it easier to launch the ball.

