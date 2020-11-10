We take a look at some of the best game improvement irons 2020 has to offer, irons that could help you find more greens, attack more pins and shoot lower scores

Best Game Improvement Irons 2020

Outside your annual membership fees, your irons are probably the most expensive golf purchase you are likely to make, so it’s worth spending a little bit of extra time researching some of these models to make sure you get the best set for your swing and budget.

Within this particular category – the best game improvement irons 2020 has to offer – you’ll find clubs designed to get the ball up in the air quickly to give you longer carries. To stop the ball ballooning, stronger lofts are common to keep your trajectories on a piercing flight.

Game improvement irons also tend to be larger to be more forgiving, which is why mid-to-high handicappers tend to favour them.

You may have had a chance to look at our ultimate guide to the best irons on the market in 2020, or you might have looked at our advice on the most forgiving irons and best blades out there.

Here below we’re focusing on the best game improvement irons on the market in 2020.

Ping G410 Irons

+ Great distance and consistency

+ Forgiving

– Large toe screw visually distracting

The idea behind the G410 irons was to create a visually more appealing iron without detracting from the forgiveness and power you would expect from a G-Series iron.

It’s a fairly compact iron and the thinner top edge and shorter blade length definitely enhance the look at address.

Its construction is via co-moulding, including aluminium and santoprene to dampen vibrations. The feel off the face is solid yet controlled.

The face flexing technology delivers a fast and powerful launch, while the combination of a cascading sole, top-rail undercut and updated COR-Eye technology help produce a flexible face for maximised ball speed.

Overall, we think this is a great option for the high single figure or low teen handicapper looking to play an iron that is more user-friendly but still offering good levels of control.

Ping G410 Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $789.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £649

Mizuno JPX921 Hot Metal Pro

+ Fast ball speed

+ Compact looks

– Not quite as forgiving as Hot Metal model The JPX921 Hot Metal Pro features the same technologies as the Hot Metal model in a slightly more compact package with less offset. The JPX921 Hot Metal is the longest iron in the JPX range, thanks to the use of Chromoly 4140M and a re-engineered Cortech face, now 0.2mm thinner across the centre point, creating faster ball speeds. These are assisted by a Seamless Cup Face featuring a variable thickness sole design that allows the leading edge to act as a hinge, generating more face flex. Three additional sound ribs produce a more solid sensation at impact while extreme perimeter weighting and toe bias in Mizuno’s Stability Frame help to deliver greater consistency from off-centre strikes. Mizuno JPX921 Hot Metal Pro Irons Review US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $999.99 UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £779

TaylorMade SIM Max Irons

+ Good distance and forgiveness

+ Nice soft sound

– Not most workable iron from TaylorMade

The TaylorMade SIM Max is the smaller of the brand’s two game improvement irons for 2020.

There’s a generous sole width and hitting area with noticeable offset and a thick topline inspiring confidence over the ball for the inconsistent striker.

The irons feature a Speed Bridge design which connects the back bar to the topline for support and to prevent unwanted vibrations.

A Thru-Slot Speed Pocket that stretches from heel to toe and completely disconnects the leading edge from the sole of the iron, which in essence creates a free-floating face. This allows the face to hinge upon the topline for enhanced flexibility, more ball speed and greater forgiveness.

TaylorMade’s variable thickness face design, called Inverted Cone Technology (ICT), is now uniquely positioned to both increase the sweet spot and minimise the effects of common mis-hits.

In testing, we particularly liked the sound and feel of the SIM Max irons, softer and more subtle for a game improvement iron.

TaylorMade SIM Max Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $899.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf from £749

Cobra King Speedzone Irons

+ Strong flight with low spin

+ Increased distance

– Not everyone will like look of carbon fibre topline Cobra’s King Speedzone irons have been designed to deliver extra distance thanks to the first ever carbon fibre topline. Two strips of carbon fibre replace steel both on the topline and underneath the topline in the 4-7 irons, creating a new I-beam type of construction allowing for saved weight and structural soundness. Additionally, Cobra introduced progressive grooves that go from V-shaped grooves in the 4-6-irons to U-shaped grooves in the 7-PW. This is said to create consistent spin and flight. We were impressed with the distance and ball flight produced by these irons in testing and feel the King SZ represents a shift further towards the super game improvement category, with the included technologies creating an option to suit golfers looking for a compact distance iron. Cobra King Speedzone Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $799.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £699

Titleist T300 Irons

+ Hot feel and high ball speeds

+ Classic look

– Slow swingers may not see benefit of distance and carry gains

The Titleist T300 iron is a game improvement club that offers a good combination of forgiveness and feel.

Max impact technology allows the face to be thinner, thereby improving launch, speed and feel through the inclusion of a silicone polymer insert.

A dampener behind the face also helps soften the feel, while a sole with more camber is designed to improve turf interaction and maximise forgiveness.

In testing, we found the ball to come off the clubface faster than the old 718 AP1 (which the T300 effectively replaced) but we also enjoyed the sound – not so clicky as some game improvement irons tend to be.

It’s relatively low spinning and produces a nice rainbow flight. This is a great option for improving players seeking a little more distance and consistency – A distance machine with a classic look.

Titleist T300 Irons Review

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $749.99

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf from £669

Callaway Mavrik Irons

+ Forgiving

+ Good distance

– Not so workable as Pro model There’s some complex technology contained within the Callaway Mavrik Iron. The irons feature Flash Faces designed by a super-computer. The result is a sophisticated face architecture for every loft delivering a significant boost in ball speed and optimised spin. In the long irons, the faces are designed for launch and speed, while in the mid-irons the faces are engineered for a combination of speed and spin consistency. The short irons have a face construction designed to optimise precision for shot-making. Tungsten weights have been precisely positioned to deliver the best possible launch and trajectory. In testing, we found the standard Mavrik Iron to be the longest of the three in the range – compared to the Mavrik Max and Mavrik Pro models. If you’re looking to gain maximum distance from iron shots, this super-forgiving set could be the way to go. Callaway Mavrik Irons Review US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops from $644.99 UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £545

Wilson Staff C300 Irons

+ Excellent power, distance and stopping power

+ Good value for money

– Slightly unorthodox looks The C300 irons feature Power Holes around the entire club head to minimise contact between the body and face, providing maximum flex and expanding the sweet spot for greater ball speeds across the entire hitting surface. The low spin combined with a high launch and ball flight is a recipe for impressive yardages. That and the explosive feel and ample forgiveness, which comes from the overall size and flexible face. The C300 iron is ideal for golfers seeking extra distance at a more affordable price. The look at address will divide opinion, but the performance benefits should outweigh any concerns over the aesthetics.

Cleveland Launcher UHX Irons

+ Good power and strong launch

+ Nice feel in shorter irons

– Not the most workable in longer irons Cleveland’s Launcher UHX Irons incorporate hollow long irons (4-7-irons) for more distance and forgiveness, with lower and deeper weighting compared to traditional cavity back irons. Meanwhile, the 8-iron through to pitching wedge feature a cavity back construction, which focuses on precision and control rather than maximising distance. The Cleveland Launcher UHX irons will suit a player who struggles to find consistency with the longer irons but still craves a degree of control and precision in the shorter clubs.

US Buy Now at Worldwide golf Shops from $684.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £479

Honma T World 747 P Irons + Powerful feel with soft sound

+ Great forgiveness on low face impacts

– Not quite such a high launch as one might expect. The T World 747 P is a game improvement iron that seeks to provide confidence at address and increased forgiveness on mishit shots. Made from high-strength stainless steel and a 20g tungsten weight on the sole of the club, the P irons provide a strong loft and high ball speed to offer ideal trajectory and distance. A 20g tungsten weight runs along the length of the sole to help launch the ball higher and also defend against common strikes low on the face, while a graphite dampener behind the face softens the sound and feel. We found well struck shots to travel on a flat piercing flight and that the stability of the head gave good forgiveness on off-centre strikes. Overall, we like the blend of power and forgiveness with a soft sound in a relatively compact package. A great option for the improving golfers and in our opinion, one of the best game improvement irons out there just now. Honma T World 747 P Irons Review

