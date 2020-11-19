We take a closer look at the best gap wedges currently on the market

Best Gap Wedges

Getting the best golf wedges for you is vitally important. Why? Well in case you’ve not heard, wedges are your ‘scoring clubs’. Getting up and down more often will save precious shots and there is also the question of gapping which is important to get right.

What does this mean?

Put it this way: if you have no idea how far you hit each wedge, and if you have big yardage gaps in your bag, it’s going to make getting up-and-down much more difficult.

When you buy a new set of irons, more often than not you don’t get a full set of wedges. Some sets will only include a ‘PW’, so you need to ask yourself the question: what loft is my pitching wedge?

You might get a sand wedge (SW) with the set – what’s important is that you know the loft of your wedges and, crucially, how far you hit them.

This makes a gap wedge important because it fills the gap between the pitching wedge and sand wedge. They typically have a loft between 50° and 54° and to help you narrow your search below are a selection of models for a variety of skill levels.

Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedge

+ Surprisingly forgiving on full shots

+ Superb value for money at under £140

– Better players may want to see a straighter leading edge

The Cleveland RTX ZipCore wedges are traditional in shape, progressing from iron-like in the lower lofts to being more rounded in the higher lofts.

Whilst some better players may want to see a straighter leading edge, the raised section at the top of the wedge is well hidden, so it still displays a thin topline that better players will enjoy.

Meanwhile, there’s plenty to like about the tour satin finish, which oozes class, and the performance on offer.

Despite the impressive levels of spin, full shots didn’t balloon through the air and distance control was very consistent, even when the strike wasn’t pure.

Mizuno T20 Wedge

+ Soft feel, consistent flight

+ High levels of spin even in damp conditions

– Not having the sole grind marked on the head is a little confusing

Whilst the topline is noticeably thicker than most, especially in the lower lofts – which might not please the eye of the better player – this Grain Flow Forged T20 wedge felt solid and crisp.

The square, straight leading edge assisted with alignment and, along with the impressive off-centre forgiveness and precise CNC Milled grooves, helped produced consistent distances and a tight dispersion on full shots.

Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5 Wedge

+ Wide variety of loft and sole grind options

+ Both finishes bolster the premium appeal

– Some may prefer a straighter, longer leading edge for easier alignment

We believe that you’ll struggle to find a better all-around wedge offering than the Jaws MD5, because it has no obvious weakness.

These wedges really excels at creating spin on longer pitch shots and full shots where the extra speed generates backspin in excess of 11,000rpm in some cases.

Everyone will enjoy that buttery soft feel on all lengths of shot, which is down to the mild carbon steel used to create the heads, the muscleback design and the soft and tacky Lamkin UTX grip.

Titleist Vokey SM8 Wedge

+ More stable feel than SM7

+ Plenty of versatility

– Over £450 for a set of three wedges is a big investment

Once you put Vokey wedges in the bag, there’s a good chance you’ll be a fan for life, so we’re always intrigued when the latest model comes out.

In testing, we found that they produced more consistent direction and distance than SM7 without sacrificing any of that solid feel, versatility and aggressive spin control, which has always been part of the Vokey package.

The face that these wedges offers bags of versatility, courtesy of thanks the 23 loft and bounce options available across the six different sole grinds, is a major plus.

Ping Glide 3.0 Wedge

+ Extra sole grind options provide greater versatility

+ Dyla-Wedge grip a useful addition

– No extra spin of note over Glide 2.0

Ping’s Glide 3.0 is a very well considered offering, with four sole grinds to choose from.

In the lower lofts, we were particularly impressed with the stability they offered, as well as improved distance control over the Glide 2.0.

Our front-to-back dispersion with the 50° Glide 3.0 was tighter than with the Glide 2.0, and our accuracy wasn’t effected by the lighter feel, plus it felt as though it offered less friction with the ground.

Meanwhile, the Dyla-Wedge grip is a nice addition, providing useful reference points for those who like to grip down the club to achieve different carry distances.

TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0 Wedge

+ Rusty look reduces sun glare

+ MyMG2 gives golfers the option to personalise their wedges

– Not everyone will enjoy the rusty look

The big story with TaylorMade’s MG 2.0 wedge is the raw rusty face, which develops over time to create more spin.

We weren’t able to tell much difference in testing, but other golfers may have more success – and there’s plenty more to like about this offering.

So far as playability is concerned, this has to be one of the best wedges on the market, especially when it comes to clean turf interaction from tight lies.

In summary, it’s a clever offering from TaylorMade, and one that will certainly appeal to the majority.

Cleveland CBX 2 Wedge

+ Extra forgiveness helps get full shots closer to the hole

+ Decent savings to be had considering £119 RRP

– Skilled golfers may feel it lacks versatility

Given a great number of amateur golfers use cavity back irons, the CBX 2 is the type of wedge design lots of players should be using, but probably don’t.

Whilst skilled golfers may feel it lacks versatility, with the three sole grinds and loft range there is enough choice to create a wedge set-up that can execute all the shots you need.

Cleveland’s sister model, the RTX Zipcore, may attract the more accomplished wedge player, but there’s no doubt this forgiving model can help a pretty large range of golfers.

Ping Glide Forged Wedge

+ Eye-catching look on the shelf

+ Excellent spin control

– Premium product comes with a premium price

If you’re in the market for a soft-feeling, versatile wedge, and on that offers high levels of spin control, Ping’s Glide Forged wedge is up there with the very best.

Given the head’s modest size, the stability on offer is very impressive, as is the spin control from different lies.

There are no weaknesses of note, although the £200 RRP may prove a stumbling block for some golfers.

That said, the durability has certainly improved compared to Glide 2.0, thanks to the new finish being added.

Callaway Mack Daddy CB Wedge

+ Very forgiving and user-friendly

+ The longer stock grip allows you to choke down more easily

– Limited versatility because of wide sole

The Callaway Mack Daddy CB wedge is one for the mid to high handicapper.

With a wide sole, something which helps boost forgiveness levels, there is a compromise – and that’s less versatility.

For better players, there’s the Callaway Jaws MD5, but for those who want a little more margin for error, these wedges tick a lox of boxes.

We were really impressed with the spin control, with well struck shots from the fairway and sometimes the rough – stopping to attention on the second or third bounce.

For more on the best gap wedges, we have reviewed the best golf wedges, where you might find one or two other models to consider.

