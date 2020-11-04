Our guide to Garmin's comprehensive range of GPS golf watches

When it comes to golf GPS watches, Garmin has you covered with plenty of different options at a range of price points.

Whether you want basic front/middle/back yardages, a bright and easy-to-view display or a an out-and-out fully-fledged smart watch with golf capabilities, there’s a Garmin watch to suit your needs.

Here we list the best Garmin golf watches on the market right now…

Garmin Approach S62 GPS Golf Watch

The brilliant S62 watch has a slightly bigger face than many other Garmin golf watches and the screen also has more contrast to give a clearer view. Additionally it comes with a built-in virtual caddie function where it can detect where the wind is coming from, gives information on shots from the past in regards to clubbing and therefore suggests to you the strategy on the course. Want to play better golf? The S62 can help you.

Garmin MARQ Golfer GPS Watch

Built with premium materials, including a 46-millimeter titanium case and ceramic bezel with custom etched 1-18 golf hole markings, the MARQ Golfer provides front, middle and back distance on over 41,000 preloaded golf courses and allows for seamless game-tracking. Golf-specific features include the PlaysLike Distance that takes into account changes in elevation, a Hazard View that allows golfers to quickly scroll through each hazard on the upcoming shot with critical distance information and a Virtual Caddie to analyse factors like wind speed and even club selection. It might be expensive, but it’s very cool.

Garmin Approach S60 GPS Watch

This feature-packed and stylish offering provides detailed full colour maps for over 40,000 courses on its large sunlight-readable colour touchscreen face. You can use its drag-and-drop functionality to measure lay-up distances and to move pin positions for added accuracy. It can also be used to monitor runs, swims and bike rides for great additional value.

Garmin Fenix 6 GPS Watch

The premium Fenix 6 multi-sport watch does a lot more than just help you on the golf course, as it is a fully-fledged smart watch with numerous useful features you would expect from such a quality piece of kit. One of those features is an enhanced way of tracking wrist heart rate and metrics. If you like tracking your health and do lots of other exercise away from golf, the Fenix 6 will be a great option.

Garmin Approach S40 Golf GPS

Versatile and light, the S40 can receive phone notifications and automatically records the location and distance of each shot for post-round analysis. It also tracks everyday activities and gives you smart notifications when paired with your phone.

Garmin Approach S20 GPS Watch

The sleek S20 features a high-resolution display and covers over 40,000 courses. It accurately measures distances to hazards such as bunkers and water, plus front, middle and back yardages, layups and doglegs. For extra help its Green View feature displays the shape of the green with manual pin placements available. It also caters for activity tracking and receives notifications from your phone.

Garmin Approach S10 GPS Watch

The S10 offers up front, back and middle yardages, allows you to enter your score, tracks your rounds time and steps and has a rechargeable battery that works up to 12 hours in GPS golf mode. It’s also available in a few different colours.

Garmin Approach X40 GPS Wrist Band

Not a typical watch but a wrist band. It combines more than 40,000 international courses for easy yardages as well as Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate and daily activity tracking. Among the plentiful features, the new AutoShot game tracking feature automatically tracks shots along the fairway and measures distances for detailed post- game analysis on Garmin Connect.

