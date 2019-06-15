Don't know what to buy the golfer in your life? Check out our best gift ideas
Best Gifts For Golfers 2019
Us golfers are a peculiar bunch. We go outside in any weather to hit a small ball into a small hole hundreds of yards away, and in the process start to love and occasionally hate the game that has us gripped.
Because of this, we are probably quite difficult to buy gifts for, but don’t fret. As Christmas gets ever closer we have put together this handy guide to give you some ideas on what to buy the golfer in your life.
Take a look at some of the Best Golf Gifts for Golfers in 2019 below.
With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Best Gifts For Golfers 2019
Golf Gifts Deluxe Practice Net
Easy to construct and easy to take down, this portable net allows golfers to practice your swing wherever they may be.
Callaway Chrome Soft Truvis Golf Balls
As part of their Chrome Soft range, Callaway also released a Truvis aspect to their premium balls. These patterns have been designed to help you see your golf ball better while in flight.
GolfBuddy WTX
GolfBuddy WTX GPS watch review
GPS Watches are designed to help golfers get the right distances when hitting their shots and if you want lots of functionality for under £200, this WTX GPS is a great option. It has a full colour touchscreen that allows you to view complete hole layouts as in the image above.
Nike Zonal Cooling Stripe Polo Blue Nebula Shirt
This shirt from Nike looks fantastic and thanks to its areas of ventilation will keep any golfer cool and comfortable throughout the round.
Under Armour ColdGear Gloves
Playing golf in the rain is tough but having extra grippy gloves makes a huge difference, and that is exactly what you get with these ColdGear gloves from Under Armour.
Best Value Golf Balls 2019
Best Value Golf Balls 2019 for amateur golfers,…
Try a new read for New Year with a subscription trial
Subscribe to Golf Monthly and get 6 issues…
Best Golf Clubs 2018
An innovative year in the equipment world of…
Best Golf Training Aids 2019
A selection of the best golf training aids…
Adidas Tour360 Boost 2.0
Adidas Tour360 Boost 2.0 Review
As worn by former world number one golfer Dustin Johnson, these shoes by Adidas look great and are comfortable too.
Nike Aerobill TW Classic 99 Cap
Part of the Tiger Woods collection, look the part with this legendary cap featuring his famous TW logo.
The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR
In this game you can compete in both real and fictional tournaments where you earn your right to play in the PGA Tour and join the race for a FedExCup. The game includes famous courses like TPC Sawgrass and TPC Boston and you can play the famous 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open too.
Additionally, endlessly customise your courses and characters with its award-winning course designer. It is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
ON PAR Premium Ostrich Scorecard Holder
Keep your scorecard safe and dry with this 100% handmade durable faux leather holder. It will hold any size scorecard and features a pencil holder. There’s nothing worse than a wet scorecard, especially if you have a good score going…
BOSS Paddy 3 Black Shirt
Featuring a colourful striped design, this shirt from BOSS allows golf to be played in style and comfort.
PING Double Canopy Umbrella
For the golfer who plays even when its hammering cats and dogs outside, this umbrella from PING has a huge canopy to keep them dry even when the wind gets up too.
Golf’s Strangest Rounds Book
A collection of odd tales from the world of golf, this book by Andrew Ward is the perfect gift for a fan of golf.
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest from the world of golf.