Best Gifts For Golfers 2019

Us golfers are a peculiar bunch. We go outside in any weather to hit a small ball into a small hole hundreds of yards away, and in the process start to love and occasionally hate the game that has us gripped.

Because of this, we are probably quite difficult to buy gifts for, but don’t fret. As Christmas gets ever closer we have put together this handy guide to give you some ideas on what to buy the golfer in your life.

Take a look at some of the Best Golf Gifts for Golfers in 2019 below.

Golf Gifts Deluxe Practice Net

Easy to construct and easy to take down, this portable net allows golfers to practice your swing wherever they may be.

Callaway Chrome Soft Truvis Golf Balls

As part of their Chrome Soft range, Callaway also released a Truvis aspect to their premium balls. These patterns have been designed to help you see your golf ball better while in flight.

GolfBuddy WTX

GPS Watches are designed to help golfers get the right distances when hitting their shots and if you want lots of functionality for under £200, this WTX GPS is a great option. It has a full colour touchscreen that allows you to view complete hole layouts as in the image above.

Nike Zonal Cooling Stripe Polo Blue Nebula Shirt

This shirt from Nike looks fantastic and thanks to its areas of ventilation will keep any golfer cool and comfortable throughout the round.

Under Armour ColdGear Gloves

Playing golf in the rain is tough but having extra grippy gloves makes a huge difference, and that is exactly what you get with these ColdGear gloves from Under Armour.