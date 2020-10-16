A look at some of the best golf accessories that are on the market to help you be fully prepared and play your best this season



Best Golf Accessories 2020

Here are a collection of some of the useful gizmos and gadgets that you might want to include in your bag or, perhaps, maybe a new bag itself.

Sometimes it’s the little things that you have to get right and all of these items should add a nice touch to your enjoyment of the game.

Wilson Range Bag

This is from a company that is steeped in history and they have more major wins (62) in players using their equipment than any other manufacturer. Gene Sarazen got things going and Arnold Palmer, Sam Snead, Walter Hagen, Nick Faldo and Ben Crenshaw have all followed suit – Gary Woodland is the most recent with his US Open win at Pebble Beach.

If you’re a practice ground junkie then this retro offering could well be up your street.

US Buy Now at Wilson

Sharpie Marker

No golfer should be without a Sharpie. Fast drying, easy to clip on to your bag and a collection of colours mean even marking your ball can add a relative level of enjoyment to your game.

If you’re playing in a competition you should have an identifying mark and it can make life a lot easier should your playing partner pull out the same ball on the 1st tee. And it could well even help your putting by helping with your alignment or you might just want to have something on your ball that can help put you in your happy place.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $2.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £2.22

Masters Hand Warmers

It’s that time of year again when the hands can get a little frozen and you could be out there for four hours or more. These will keep your mitts warm for up to seven hours and can be slipped into your gloves or pockets to help the feeling return to your digits.

If you’ve never used these before all you have to do is shake to activate and you’ll be feeling the benefit in minutes.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £1.49

Mizuno Mesh Belt

Mesh belts have been all the rage for the past couple of years and this makes a welcome deviation from golf’s usual belt offerings that might appeal to some but you might struggle to feel and look your best if you’re heading to a non-clubhouse pub after your round.

This comes in blue/white and/or black/white and the beauty of these types of belts is that one size fits all so if, like one or two of us who is carrying a bit too much timber, there won’t be a problem strapping yourself in.

TaylorMade Cart Towel

How many of us either rely on something out of the bathroom cupboard or something that’s been attached to the bag for the past decade? Remember the feel and spin of those new wedges a few years ago – well, here’s your first port of call to some cleaner clubs and grooves.

This towel will get stuck into your clubs and the soft and absorbent construction will make a marked improvement to your nearest and dearest ie your clubs.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £14.99

Brand Fusion Tour Alignment Sticks

A few years ago you might have been viewed with some suspicion if you had these in your bag and you weren’t playing for your living. Thankfully that way of of thinking is changing now and they could make the perfect accessory for you.

What have you got to lose by just keeping these tucked away in a corner of the bag? They’re durable, visible, come in a pair to help with various drills and you even get a drill sheet and instructions on what might help your game. Well worth the money.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £9.99

Titleist Divot Tool

How many old pitchmark repairers have you got sat in a dark recess of your golf bag from a goody bag from a day out somewhere nice? You’re hopefully going to use this quite often so why not treat yourself to something far more stylish than the usual two-pronged attack.

This Scotty Cameron has engraved detail and is sturdier than your old faithful and will be part of your on-course line-up for years to come.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $32.95

Masters TourDri Umbrella

We’re big fans of this two-tone umbrella which is particularly good value and something a bit different. It has a large canopy to stave off the elements and is as functional as it is colourful – there are five colour ways to choose from.

It features an auto-opening mechanism so you won’t be faffing around when the heavens open, is both lightweight and strong and has a comfy grip.

Ping Moonlite Carry Bag

There are three colours to choose from there – navy/white/scarlet and black/scarlet and this the heather grey/bright blue. This weighs in at just 2.5 lbs and has been re-designed so it’s light even for a moon bag and now features a zippered water-bottle pocket.

The dual strap stays in the same position which makes picking it up easy and there’s plenty of room for all 14 clubs which isn’t always the case with a lightweight carry bag. As the saying goes here ’this Sunday bag isn’t just for Sundays’.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $154.99

UK Buy Now at Discount Golf Store for £84.99

Ecco Shoe Bag

If you’re one of those characters who spends his pre-round build-up rummaging around the house looking for the other golf shoe then this might add a little order to your life.

You would expect something classy from Ecco and this sporty offering will keep your shoes in the best of order. There’s a separate pocket for your valuables so everything can be stored away without the need for any excess baggage – comes in three different colour options.

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £32.90

