Best Golf Accessories 2018
Feeling fully prepared for a game of golf can give you the edge over the opposition. There are a huge number of golf accessories available to complete your equipment package and it’s important to know which ones to add to your bag. Many accessories are essential to success on the fairways, others will simply enhance your playing experience. Here we take a look at a selection of golf accessories that all golfers should consider having at their disposal.
TaylorMade Tour Double Canopy 64″ Umbrella
With a huge 64″ canopy, protect yourself from the wind and rain with this umbrella from TaylorMade.
Portland Vintage Tweed Golf Wash Bag
Perfect for the golfer who has everything. If you know someone who is golf mad, then you can bet they won’t have a golf wash bag, certainly not one that resembles a mini bag.
FootJoy RainGrip
As you may expect from glove specialist FootJoy, it has some super wet weather offerings. This RainGrip model provides a leather-like feel and is most effective in wet and humid conditions. It features QwikDry knit material on the back of the hand for optimum breathability, flexibility and comfort too.
J. Lindeberg Slater 40 Pro Belt
A classic belt with the famous JL design on the buckle, this is made in Italy with quality materials.
Motocaddy Umbrella Holder
Motocaddy has a superb collection of accessories to go with its trolley range. If you’re a Motocaddy owner or know someone who is and are stuck for gift ideas, then one of these is a must. There’s only one thing better than a Motocaddy trolley: a fully kitted Motocaddy trolley.
PING Clip Towel
After each shot make sure you have this PING Clip towel attached to the bag so that you can clean your expensive clubs.
We'd guess that quite a large percentage of golfers don't clean their clubs after each round. At least with a tool like this the process is made a little easier. The Groove Caddy Club Cleaner is a motorised club cleaning brush that provides the easiest and fastest way of clearing out all that grime. Importantly, its nylon bristles are non-abrasive. Stand out from the crowd with this novelty head-cover. Part of the Tiger Woods collection, look the part with this legendary cap with his logo on the front. A Tour proven grip, these Plus4's have excellent performance thanks to a soft rubber material and Brushed Cotton Cord. These are ideal for all weather conditions. This nylon mat ensures you can groove your putting stroke anytime and anywhere. It's not just a mat, though. This premium putting mat/training aid features alignment lines, foot markers, a target hole and much more. This could well help take your game to the next level and turn you into the confident putter you've always wanted to be. Even through spring, the cold weather can be biting. These hand warmers will keep the cold at bay whenever you need them thanks to the cosy material inside. They are also water repellent and wind proof, so they're well worth the investment. This product allows you to connect to your game by inserting tags into your grips. You can then track your shots in real time by pairing your phone via Bluetooth. This wearable technology is a serious bit of kit but it's an investment that will give you a lot in return, notably stats for putting, off the tee and short game. Keep your scorecard safe and dry with this 100% handmade durable faux leather holder. It will hold any size scorecard and features a pencil holder. There's nothing worse than a wet scorecard, especially if you have a good score going…
Groove Caddy Club Cleaner
Creative Covers Taz Driver Head Cover
Nike Aerobill TW Classic 99 Cap
Golf Pride MCC Plus4 Grip
PuttOUT Deluxe Putting Mat
BIG MAX Hand Warmer
GAME GOLF LIVE Digital Tracking System
ON PAR Premium Ostrich Scoreholder Holder
We’d guess that quite a large percentage of golfers don’t clean their clubs after each round. At least with a tool like this the process is made a little easier. The Groove Caddy Club Cleaner is a motorised club cleaning brush that provides the easiest and fastest way of clearing out all that grime. Importantly, its nylon bristles are non-abrasive.
Stand out from the crowd with this novelty head-cover.
Part of the Tiger Woods collection, look the part with this legendary cap with his logo on the front.
A Tour proven grip, these Plus4’s have excellent performance thanks to a soft rubber material and Brushed Cotton Cord. These are ideal for all weather conditions.
This nylon mat ensures you can groove your putting stroke anytime and anywhere. It’s not just a mat, though. This premium putting mat/training aid features alignment lines, foot markers, a target hole and much more. This could well help take your game to the next level and turn you into the confident putter you’ve always wanted to be.
Even through spring, the cold weather can be biting. These hand warmers will keep the cold at bay whenever you need them thanks to the cosy material inside. They are also water repellent and wind proof, so they’re well worth the investment.
This product allows you to connect to your game by inserting tags into your grips. You can then track your shots in real time by pairing your phone via Bluetooth. This wearable technology is a serious bit of kit but it’s an investment that will give you a lot in return, notably stats for putting, off the tee and short game.
Keep your scorecard safe and dry with this 100% handmade durable faux leather holder. It will hold any size scorecard and features a pencil holder. There’s nothing worse than a wet scorecard, especially if you have a good score going…
