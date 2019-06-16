A look at some of the best golf accessories that are on the market to help you be fully prepared and play your best this season



Best Golf Accessories 2019

Take a look at some of the best Golf Accessories 2019 below.

Feeling fully prepared for a game of golf can give you the edge over the opposition. There are a huge number of golf accessories available to complete your equipment package and it’s important to know which ones to add to your bag. Many accessories are essential to success on the fairways, others will simply enhance your playing experience. Here we take a look at a selection of golf accessories that all golfers should consider having at their disposal.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Best Golf Accessories 2019

TaylorMade Tour Double Canopy 64″ Umbrella

With a huge 64″ canopy, protect yourself from the wind and rain with this umbrella from TaylorMade.

Portland Vintage Tweed Golf Wash Bag

Perfect for the golfer who has everything. If you know someone who is golf mad, then you can bet they won’t have a golf wash bag, certainly not one that resembles a mini bag.

PuttOUT Mirror Trainer with Gate

The PuttOUT Mirror Trainer with Gate make it possible for golfers to work on their game at home or outside, and provide instant visual feedback.

It works with a glossy mirror surface that helps golfers easily identify their stroke path – be that inward, outward or square. In addition, the Mirror comes with a stand-alone 50mm putting gate, as well as set of two 3-inch magnetic alignment guides, allowing golfers to practice eye, shoulder and ball alignment, and work on the stroke’s path and target by having the putter pass through the guides.

Masters Golf Drill Stix Training Aid

These sticks will help you with your alignment in a simple way and cheap price.

FootJoy RainGrip

As you may expect from glove specialist FootJoy, it has some super wet weather offerings. This RainGrip model provides a leather-like feel and is most effective in wet and humid conditions. It features QwikDry knit material on the back of the hand for optimum breathability, flexibility and comfort too.

Bushnell Tour V4 Shift Laser Rangefinder

GM Says: Compared to other lasers we’ve tried, it is really lightweight and quick to lock on, with a helpful vibration confirming you’ve measured the flag and not a tree in the background. This laser also features what Bushnell calls Slope-Switch Technology, which makes moving between normal distances and those compensated for gradient (legal for non-competitive golf only), effortless. It means you’re getting two lasers in one, and you can’t argue with that. There’s no need to worry either, because this unit still conforms to the Rules of Golf.

J. Lindeberg Slater 40 Pro Belt

A classic belt with the famous JL design on the buckle, this is made in Italy with quality materials.

Motocaddy Umbrella Holder

Motocaddy has a superb collection of accessories to go with its trolley range. If you’re a Motocaddy owner or know someone who is and are stuck for gift ideas, then one of these is a must. There’s only one thing better than a Motocaddy trolley: a fully kitted Motocaddy trolley.

PING Clip Towel

After each shot make sure you have this PING Clip towel attached to the bag so that you can clean your expensive clubs.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Colin Montgomerie Hip-Flask

Sometimes golf gets to the best of us and the hip-flask is our first port of call on those kinds of days. This offering from Colin Montgomerie feature the distinctive kidney shaped design along with five silver tees.