Best Golf Accessories 2020

Feeling fully prepared for a game of golf can give you the edge over the opposition. There are a huge number of golf accessories available to complete your equipment package and it’s important to know which ones to add to your bag. Many accessories are essential to success on the fairways, others will simply enhance your playing experience. Here we take a look at a selection of golf accessories that all golfers should consider having at their disposal.

TaylorMade Tour Double Canopy 64″ Umbrella

With a huge 64″ canopy, protect yourself from the wind and rain with this umbrella from TaylorMade.

PRG Originals Headcovers

PRG’s range of Originals headcovers allow the golfer to express a bit of personality without the need for ostentatious showing off.

Mizuno Golf Elite

Using Mizuno’s FlexMesh, this glove gives comfort and feel to give you the best grip out on the course. Combine that with quality cabretta leather and you have a solid performing glove. BUY NOW (UK): Mizuno Golf Elite glove from American Golf for £6.99

PuttOUT Mirror Trainer with Gate

The PuttOUT Mirror Trainer with Gate make it possible for golfers to work on their game at home or outside, and provide instant visual feedback.

Brand Fusion Tour Alignment Sticks

These sticks will help you with your alignment in a simple way and cheap price.

BUY NOW (UK): Brand Fusion Tour Alignment Sticks from American Golf for £9.99

FootJoy RainGrip

As you may expect from glove specialist FootJoy, it has some super wet weather offerings. This RainGrip model provides a leather-like feel and is most effective in wet and humid conditions.

Bushnell Phantom

This provides front, middle, back and up to four hazard yard adages per hole, while a shot-measurement option can measure drives or approaches.

J. Lindeberg Slater 40 Pro Belt

A classic belt with the famous JL design on the buckle, this is made in Italy with quality materials.

Motocaddy Umbrella Holder

Motocaddy has a superb collection of accessories to go with its trolley range. If you’re a Motocaddy owner or know someone who is and are stuck for gift ideas, then one of these is a must.

BUY NOW (UK): Motocaddy Umbrella Holder from American Golf for £24.99

Ping Tri-Fold Towel

After each shot make sure you have this PING trifold towel attached to the bag so that you can clean your expensive clubs.

BUY NOW (US): Ping TriFold Towel from Worldwide Golf Shops for $24.99

Srixon Tour Staff Adjustable Cap

Worn on Tour by Srixon tour players, this cap is made from diamond polyester and a featured UV protective coating.

BUY NOW (UK): Srixon Tour Staff Adjustable Cap from Scottsdale Golf for £12.95

GolfBuddy Aim L10V

The Aim L10V is the brand’s most advanced laser rangefinder to date but it also incorporates simplicity of use.

Colin Montgomerie Hip-Flask

Sometimes golf gets to the best of us and the hip-flask is our first port of call on those kinds of days. This offering from Colin Montgomerie feature the distinctive kidney shaped design along with five silver tees.

Winning Edge Pink Panther Head Cover

A design famously used by Paula Creamer.

BUY NOW (UK): Winning Edge Pink Panther head cover from Scottsdale Golf for £34.99

Groove Caddy Club Cleaner

We’d guess that quite a large percentage of golfers don’t clean their clubs after each round. At least with a tool like this the process is made a little easier. The Groove Caddy Club Cleaner is a motorised club cleaning brush that provides the easiest and fastest way of clearing out all that grime.

GolfBuddy Aim W10

The AIM series from GolfBuddy stands for Accurate, Innovative, Measurable and that about sums it up. The accuracy of the Aim W10 is excellent. Preloaded with 40,000 courses, the Aim W10 will pinpoint your position and give super-accurate yardages.

Golf Pride MCC Plus4 Grip

A Tour proven grip, these Plus4’s have excellent performance thanks to a soft rubber material and Brushed Cotton Cord. These are ideal for all weather conditions.

Oakley Flak 2.0 Sunglasses

One of Oakley’s most popular models, the Flak 2.0 features High Definition Optics that provides superior optical clarity and razor-sharp vision at every angle.

Nelnissa Portable Pop Up Golf Chipping Net

The practice gift for every golfer, this net is essential for that one player in your group that needs to practice their chipping.

BUY NOW (UK): Nelnissa Portable Pop Up Golf Chipping Net from Amazon for £39.96

PuttOUT Deluxe Putting Mat

This nylon mat ensures you can groove your putting stroke anytime and anywhere. It’s not just a mat, though. This premium putting mat/training aid features alignment lines, foot markers, a target hole and much more. This could well help take your game to the next level and turn you into the confident putter you’ve always wanted to be.

G/FORE Golf Glove

Made from premium leather and available in a multitude of colours, these gloves are sure to help you stand out from the crowd just as Bubba Watson does.

GAME GOLF LIVE Digital Tracking System

This product allows you to connect to your game by inserting tags into your grips. You can then track your shots in real time by pairing your phone via Bluetooth. This wearable technology is a serious bit of kit but it’s an investment that will give you a lot in return, notably stats for putting, off the tee and short game.

