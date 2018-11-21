There are plenty of great golf apps you can download onto your smartphone to enhance your game.

Best Golf Apps For iPhone

Want to know about the best golf apps around? Well look no further!

Below are all the latest apps to improve your game. From V1 Golf where you can analyse your swing to the popular Shot Tracer App, these cover everything you need to know.

Shot Tracer

Cost: £5.99

The app that allows you to track your ball flight just like you see on the TV. The company say it’s the the ‘fastest growing sports app in 20 countries around the world’, and Greg Norman recently became an investor. Features include a fully automatic tracker on your ball, swing comparison and a new distance pop-up feature. It provides total distance information once the ball has landed, and tracer reaches the landing spot.

Download here

VPar

Cost: Free

VPar is the go-to app for live scoring, GPS for 30,000 courses, stat tracking and challenges. The app allows you to set up live-leaderboards and tournaments with your friends, a brilliant feature that can enhance your weekly roll-up or society. It also allows you to track your stats like driving accuracy, greens in regulation and putts to help you gage what part of your game needs improving.

Download here

HowDidiDo

Cost: Free

HowDidiDo is the largest network of golfers anywhere in the world. It holds the handicaps, results and scores of over 1 million golfers. It’s where you can view competition results, handicap lists, stats, graphs and more from your home club as well as hundreds of others to check how your mates have got on.

Download here

Motocaddy GPS App

Cost: Free

Motocaddy’s free GPS app has over 40,000 courses loaded in and gives precise GPS yardages to the front, middle and back of greens. It has an extensive list of features which includes overhead course maps which includes yardages and shot measurements. Golfers can also use a Shot Planning option that enables you to see distances at any target. The local course search allows players to select their chosen course and move between holes with real ease.

Download here

PGA Tour

Cost: Free

The official PGA Tour app, provides schedules, live leaderboard, video highlights from tournaments and player stats. If you’re unfamiliar with a certain course, the app offers a course profile with images of each given hole. You can swipe through the round and select any individual hole from the course. Finally, you can keep a tab on your favourite player by accessing their scorecard from any of the rounds.

Download here

Expert Golf Guide

Cost: Free

This app will provide you with everything you need to know before and after your round of golf! It provides a golf guide that independently ranks courses entirely on customer ratings. It has golf rules and tips available in 20 different languages, and a GPS caddie with features including range finder and distance measuring.

Download here