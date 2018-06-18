Playing the correct type of golf ball can make a big difference to your game. Here we highlight the best golf balls 2018 has to offer to help you make your selection.
Best Golf Balls 2018
Take a look at our list of the Best Golf Balls of 2018.
It’s a pretty simple premise that using the same golf ball in practice as you do in competitions will help heighten your feel for a more reliable short game.
But as our selection of the best golf balls 2018 below showcases, despite their similar appearances on the outside, different brands’ designs and philosophies are growing apart.
What do you need to consider?
Soft or firm?
Golf balls come in alternative versions that spin slightly less for players who prefer a firmer feel or more control off the tee. Try both types from a range of distances to find your preference.
Cover material
Urethane covers offer the best spin control and feel but do cost more. Experiment to see if you notice enough of a difference to validate the extra cost.
Long game or short game?
With conflicting fitting messages from different brands, consider if your game will benefit most from extra yards off the tee or better feel and control around the greens.
Here are what we think are the best golf balls 2018 has to offer…
Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x
GM Says: The Pro V1 features a Next Generation 2.0 ZG Process Core that benefits from a new formula that generates lower spin and faster ball speeds, with the biggest spin reductions noticeable in the long game. The Pro V1’s cover delivers superb short-game performance thanks to a soft Urethane Elastomer that delivers control with soft feel. The two versions differ in terms of flight, feel and spin. The Pro V1 flies lower with a penetrating trajectory and feels softer, while the Pro V1x flies higher, has a slightly firmer feel, and spins more on iron shots.
Srixon Z-Star & Z-Star XV
GM Says: Srixon upgraded its premium ball range to offer more distance and spin, plus greater consistency in windy conditions. Both models feature a new 338 Speed Dimple pattern, which uses five different dimple sizes – resulting in a more powerful trajectory. The Z-Star also features a ‘super-soft’ Energetic Gradient Growth core that is softer in the middle, then progressively harder towards the outside, making it softer than its predecessor. It generates a higher launch with lower driver spin.
The Z-Star XV, played by Hideki Matsuyama, will provide more distance off the tee as a result of a new ‘high-repulsion’ EGC large-diameter dual core design. A new 13% softer Spin Skin coating aids greenside control, while the urethane cover provides more consistent spin control on approach shots. Both are high-performance tour balls aimed at golfers seeking more distance, feel and spin control.
TaylorMade TP5 & TP5x Golf Balls
Both of these premium, tour-calibre balls came to the market in March 2017 – and they’ve made some impact. The TP5 is softer, while the TP5x, played by Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson, is lower spinning.
The five-layer construction sees each layer customised to suit a different area of performance, covering driver and iron distance, iron control and spin and greenside performance and feel. TaylorMade claims there is no compromise between distance, control and feel as a result of this construction. The biggest gains will be for higher swing-speed players and, overall, it’s certainly a strong challenger to the Titleist Pro V1.
Callaway Chrome Soft & Chrome Soft X Golf Balls
The 2018 Callaway Chrome Soft ball has a new Graphene Dual SoftFast Core. This material is stronger than diamond and its use has made a thinner outer core possible, therefore allowing a larger inner core. As a result, Callaway has been able to enhance the ball’s speed and reduce long game spin for more distance, while retaining the soft feel benefits of the original models.
Meanwhile, the Callaway Chrome Soft X has undergone the bigger transformation. It has a reduced spin profile through the bag, so you will now find a firmer feel overall. Callaway says those with a swing speed of roughly 105mph and above (considered in the higher range) should be more suited to the X.
Titleist AVX
GM Says: The new Titleist AVX is a new, high-performance golf ball providing distance and a soft feel through proprietary core, cover and aerodynamic technologies. It sits alongside Pro V1 and Pro V1x in terms of offering all-round performance from tee to green, but will offer the lowest spin and launch of the three as well as the softest feel. A high speed, low compression core and a new high flex casing layer enhances speed and controls spin to promote even greater distance, while a unique catenary aerodynamic design delivers a piercing, low trajectory while providing a consistent ball flight on all shots.
Mizuno MP-S & MP-X Golf Balls
These are the two models in Mizuno’s growing range aimed at better players. The four-piece MP-X features a dual core design that reduces spin from the driver, so stronger ball strikers gain more control. Its urethane cover also enhances initial ball speed, while the 330 dimple configuration helps create a penetrating flight.
The three-piece MP-S (above) is Mizuno’s softest and most responsive ball. The cover is just 0.5mm thick to help increase ball speeds from the tee, while a 330 dimple configuration aids a stable flight.
Volvik S4 Golf Balls
You may have noticed Bubba Watson using a pink golf ball and it’s the Volvik S4. This soft feeling premium ball suits Bubba because it has been designed for fast swinging golfers, while offering tour-level control around the greens. Its urethane cover offers optimum spin rates for greenside touch shots, while the core provides longer distance off the tee. Furthermore, white, pink and green versions are all available – if that’s your thing.
Vice Golf Pro & Pro Plus Golf Balls
German ball manufacturer Vice believes that high-performing balls don’t need to have such a sizeable price tag – which sounds appealing, right? For example, if you purchase 60 Vice Golf Pro balls through its website you’ll get them for just £1.79 per ball (£21.49 per dozen).
The Vice Golf Pro is designed for golfers with moderate-to-high clubhead speeds and features a cast urethane cover and the manufacturer’s ‘Stick To The Green’ (S2TG) technology that assists greenside spin. The Pro Plus then offers lower spin and launch for faster swinging players.
