Playing the correct type of golf ball can make a big difference to your game. Here we highlight the best golf balls 2020 has to offer to help you make your selection.

Best Golf Balls 2020

It’s a pretty simple premise that using the same golf ball in practice as you do in competitions will help heighten your feel for a more reliable short game.

But as our selection of the best golf balls 2020 below showcases, despite their similar appearances on the outside, different brands’ designs and philosophies are growing apart.

The new year has seen some drastic re-designs and innovative new technology introduced to each brands premium lines of golf balls, so we have put together this guide on the best balls you can buy on the market.

What do you need to consider?

Soft or firm?



Golf balls come in alternative versions that spin slightly less for players who prefer a firmer feel or more control off the tee. Try both types from a range of distances to find your preference.

Cover material



Urethane covers offer the best spin control and feel but do cost more. Experiment to see if you notice enough of a difference to validate the extra cost.

Long game or short game?

With conflicting fitting messages from different brands, consider if your game will benefit most from extra yards off the tee or better feel and control around the greens.

Here are what we think are the best golf balls 2020 has to offer…



Best Golf Balls 2020

Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x



2019 sees a rather significant design overhaul on the number one ball in golf, the Pro V1 and Pro V1x. The major focus this year has been to increase long-game performance without disrupting the excellent short-game control and feel that so many players trust. This has been achieved in a number of ways – the casing layer underneath the cover has been made 14 per cent thicker on Pro V1 and 11 per cent thicker on Pro V1x. Additionally the cast urethane elastomer cover has been made 17 per cent thinner and the 2019 versions also have reformulated 2.0 ZG Process cores. All of this is said to produce greater ball speed, long-game spin for more distance, and yet also maintaining the soft feel and control around the green.

WATCH: 2019 Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x Review

The Pro V1 flies slightly lower than its counterpart with a more penetrating trajectory, whereas the Pro V1x feels slightly firmer and spins more, especially with the irons. Both white models are available now while a new high optic yellow version (pictured above) will be on sale from March 15th.

TaylorMade TP5 & TP5x Golf Balls

Put into play by many of the world’s best, the TP5 and TP5x ball from TaylorMade has a new ‘high-flex’ material weaved into the five-layer design. The new Tri-Fast core consists of an extra-large inner core and then is wrapped in increasingly stiffer materials which are designed to create more speed without having any negative effect on spin.

The TP5 has a softer feel, launches lower on iron shots and spins more in comparison to the TP5x.

TaylorMade also introduced a brand new design on its balls for 2020, the new Pix. The Pix balls were co-designed by Rickie Fowler and features ClearPath alignment, which comprises 12 pixellated, triangle-shaped graphics that are strategically placed to provide immediate feedback as to how the ball is rolling.

Callaway Chrome Soft & Chrome Soft X Golf Balls

Callaway have just unveiled the next generation of Chrome Soft balls designed to take Tour performance to the next level. The Chrome Soft features a 34 per cent larger core which creates higher launch and lower spin while the thinner, firmer outer core is reinforced with Graphene for better durability and more wedge spin. Consistent speed and penetrating ball flight comes from a new High-Speed Mantle System with a new proprietary Ionomer blend for more efficient energy and faster ball speeds.

The Chrome Soft X also benefits from the same upgrades, offering a firmer feel and lower driver spin and is said to be up to seven yards longer than the previous version.

Both the Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X are available with and without the Triple Track alignment system.