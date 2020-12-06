Playing the ideal golf ball for your game can make a big difference. Here we highlight the best golf balls the market has to offer to help you make your selection

Our selection of the best golf balls showcases that, despite generally similar appearances on the outside, different brands’ designs and philosophies are perhaps growing further apart in the quest for optimum performance.

Each top brand’s latest line of premium golf balls has witnessed some drastic re-designs and innovative new technology. This guide will help steer you to the best golf balls for your game from these premium lines.

Soft or firm?

Practising with the same golf ball you play in competition will improve feel for a more reliable short game. The best premium golf balls come in alternative versions that spin slightly less for players who prefer a firmer feel or more control off the tee. Try both from various distances to find your preference.

Cover material

Urethane-covered balls offer the best spin control and feel but do cost more. Experiment to see if you notice enough of a difference to justify the extra cost, or whether the best mid-price golf balls might be an option.

Long game or short game?

Ball fitting messages vary from brand to brand. Weigh up whether your game might benefit from a model from our best distance golf balls post, or if you put a premium on feel, then looking at the best soft feel golf balls guide might be a good step to take.

Here’s our take on the best golf balls out right now…



Best Golf Balls

Titleist Pro V1 golf ball



+ Greater longevity and tour-validation than any other premium golf ball

+ Designed to offer total performance for all types of golfer

– Unwavering demand makes bargain prices harder to track down

The latest Pro V1 has undergone significant design changes in the pursuit of greater ball speed for more distance compared to the previous version.

This has been achieved by a reformulated 2.0 ZG Process core and a mid casing layer that is now 14 per cent thicker. The latest Pro V1’s cast urethane cover, however, is 17 per cent thinner.

The overall result is higher ball speeds without compromising the Pro V1’s renowned soft feel and greenside controllability.

The Pro V1 flies slightly lower than the Pro V1x with a penetrating trajectory.

Titleist Pro V1 Ball Review

Titleist Pro V1x golf ball

+ Firmer feel matches better with softer-feeling putters

+ Offers a higher, low-spinning trajectory than the Pro V1

– The slightly firmer feel compared to Pro V1 may not be right for some golfers

Like the Pro V1, the latest Pro V1x has undergone significant design changes in the pursuit of greater ball speed for more distance compared to its predecessor.

Again, there’s that reformulated 2.0 ZG Process core at the heart of the ball, with the casing layer directly beneath the cover now 11% thicker. As with the Pro V1 model, the cast urethane cover is now 17% thinner.

The overall result is higher ball speeds without compromising on soft feel and greenside control.

The Pro V1x model is ideal for those seeking tour-level, all-round performance with a slightly firmer feel and higher flight than the Pro V1.

Titleist Pro V1x Ball Review

TaylorMade TP5 golf ball



+ Complex five-piece design for optimal performance

+ Very soft feel brings greater scope for workability than the TP5x

– Lower-launching iron flight will not be right for some golfers

Both TaylorMade’s TP5 and TP5x balls feature a five-piece design boasting a new woven-in ‘high-flex’ material called HFM. HFM improves energy transfer and rebound at impact.

Then there’s a new Tri-Fast core featuring an extra-large inner core wrapped in layers of increasingly stiff materials. The result is more speed without adversely affecting spin rates.

The TP5 has a softer feel, launches lower on iron shots and spins more compared to the TP5x, especially on wedge shots. As a result of its softer feel, it will also prove more workable than the TP5x.

TaylorMade TP5 Ball Review

TaylorMade TP5x golf ball

+ Impressive driver ball speeds and low spin

+ Engineered for a higher launch and more piercing ball flight

– Only faster swing speeds will get the most out of the TP5x model

TaylorMade’s TP5x balls share the TP5’s same essential five-piece design, with the new woven-in ‘high-flex’ HFM material improving energy transfer and rebound at impact.

Again, there’s the new Tri-Fast core with an extra-large inner core wrapped in layers of increasingly stiff materials to generate more speed without adversely affecting spin rates.

The TP5x can create faster ball speeds than the TP5 in the right hands, and delivers a higher, more piercing ball flight. It will feel a little firmer though, and won’t spin quite as much as the TP5 on wedge shots.

TaylorMade TP5 Pix golf balls

+ Tour-proven visuals co-designed by Rickie Fowler

+ Provides immediate feedback on how the ball is rolling

– Graphics may be overly fussy for some golfers

The TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x Pix balls are enhanced by their ClearPath alignment markings, co-designed by Rickie Fowler.

The pixellated, triangular graphics are strategically placed to provide immediate feedback as to how the ball is rolling. Line up using the TaylorMade logo, and the dark orange markings should form two straight lines on perfectly struck putts.

The two contrasting colours in the graphics are said to make them more visible in different light conditions.

Callaway Chrome Soft golf ball

+ Premium level performance at an affordable price

+ New softer cover for better short-game control

– Less durable than models with firmer covers

The latest Chrome Soft model features a Graphene Dual SoftFast core. A larger inner core delivers the ideal high launch/low spin combination for longer drives, while the thinner, firmer outer core promotes greater durability and wedge spin.

An updated urethane cover delivers increased ball speed on full shots while providing an even softer feel around the greens for maximum control.

Callaway Chrome Soft Ball Review

Callaway Chrome Soft X golf ball

+ X model is more workable than the Chrome Soft

+ Ideal for faster swingers seeking maximum distance

– Added workability makes it less stable than the Chrome Soft model

The X model’s design differs from the Chrome Soft. Rather than having a dual core, it features two mantle layers between the core and cover.

The softer inner mantle layer combines with a firmer outer mantle to increase ball speed off the face for those with faster swing speeds, and therefore total distance.

Although it still promises high levels of greenside spin and control, it doesn’t feel quite as soft as the Chrome Soft.

Both Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X are available with or without Callaway’s Triple Track alignment system (photo below).

Honma TW-X golf ball

+ Attractive price for a good all-round performer

+ Soft urethane cover means good greenside spin and control

– Low penetrating flight may not suit all

The high-velocity core in the three-piece Honma TW-X ball promises a blend of high ball speeds with good short-game control. A high-repulsion mid-layer creates low driver spin, while its soft urethane cover helps deliver more greenside spin.

The 326 dimples have been engineered and arranged for a low penetrating ball flight. This makes the TW-X particularly good in windy conditions.

Srixon Z-Star golf ball



+ Spin Skin coating improves short-game spin

+ New Slide-Ring (SeRM) cover material is more scuff- and scratch-resistant

– Only fast-speed players will reap maximum benefit from the FastLayer core

The 6th-generation Srixon Z-Star balls are the first to use the macromolecule Slide-Ring (SeRM) material in the cover. This helps the ball restore its shape more proficiently post-impact, while absorbing impact vibrations better.

This unique SeRM blends into a Spin Skin coating to improve not only driver distance but also feel and spin.

The new FastLayer Core is soft in the centre, becoming gradually firmer around the edges to boost ball speed and maximum distance for faster swingers. The Z-Star has a 90 compression – slightly softer than the Z-Star XV model.

Available in pure white or tour yellow.

Srixon Z-Star XV golf ball

+ New Slide-Ring (SeRM) cover material is more scuff- and scratch-resistant

+ Four-piece construction for complete tour performance from tee to green

– Only fast-speed players will reap maximum benefit from the FastLayer core

The Z-Star XV also uses the macromolecule Slide-Ring (SeRM) material in its cover. As well as helping the ball restore its shape more proficiently post-impact, it also absorbs impact vibrations better and makes the ball less susceptible to damage.

This unique SeRM is blended into the Spin Skin coating to improve short-game spin performance without compromising distance.

The new FastLayer Core becomes firmer around the edges to boost ball speed and maximum distance for faster swingers. The Z-Star XV has a 102 compression – slightly firmer than the Z-Star model.

Available in pure white or tour yellow.

Honma Future XX golf ball

+ Six-piece construction optimises all-round performance

+ Inner layers are cleverly engineered to assist golfers of varying swing speeds

– The promised towering ball flight may not suit all golfers

Honma’s flagship Future XX ball boasts an incredible six-piece design engineered to provide more distance and short-game spin than any previous Honma ball.

The first three layers incorporate a highly resilient core – suitable for varying swing speeds – a soft second layer and a slightly firmer third layer. This combo encourages high levels of energy that translate into faster ball speeds and more distance.

The fourth and fifth layers become gradually firmer for consistent spin. The soft urethane cover then completes the package by offering high levels of short-game spin and improved feel.

Titleist AVX golf ball

+ Softer feel than the Pro V1 will appeal to some

+ Scores highly in the durability stakes

– Lower launch and spin on full shots won’t suit all

The Titleist AVX is an alternative premium ball offering to the ever-popular Pro V1 models. Its high-performance ‘distance with soft feel’ credentials stem from proprietary core, cover and aerodynamic technologies.

Where it differs from Pro V1 is that it offers a lower spin and launch as well as a softer feel. This makes it the ideal premium Titleist ball for those who launch it too high or spin their irons and wedges too much.

The AVX’s unique catenary aerodynamic design (the dimples do look very different) delivers a piercing, low trajectory and a consistent flight on all shots.

Titleist AVX Ball Review

Mizuno RB Tour golf ball



+ Superior performance in the wind courtesy of the C-Dimple

+ Ultra-soft cover for greenside feel and control

– Relative lack of tour presence for a premium-priced ball

The Mizuno RB Tour golf ball features the brand’s new drag-reducing Cone Profile Dimple (C-Dimple). These cone-shaped dimples help keep fast-flowing air close to the ball’s surface for improved performance.

This is particularly noticeable on iron shots where reduced drag generates a more penetrating flight and extra carry distance. A high-traction urethane cover then comes in handy around the greens.

The RB Tour model pictured here offers low driver spin and will suit more downward attack angles.

An RB Tour X version is also available, offering mid/low driver spin for those with flat-to-upward attack angles.

Bridgestone Tour B XS – TW Edition golf ball

+ Reduced driver sidespin for longer, straighter drives

+ REACTIV urethane cover for extra wedge spin and control

– Maximum performance benefits only for 105+mph swing speeds

Various models from Bridgestone’s Tour B X range are used by Major champions Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau.

REACTIV is a smart Urethane cover that provides shock-absorbing properties for improved wedge spin and control, while being highly resilient on high-impact drives shots for more power and distance. The cover reacts differently depending on the force of the impact.

Bridgestone’s Gradational Compression core boosts both distance and forgiveness via higher initial ball speeds and reduced sidespin, particularly with the driver.

A special Tour B XS – TW Edition has been created in Tiger’s honour. It delivers the precise specifications and requirements that Woods demands, and comes with ‘Tiger’ imprinted on the ball.

A proportion of the profits from each ball sold goes to the TGR Foundation.

Bridgestone Tour B XS Ball Review

Volvik S4 golf ball



+ Dimple design promotes consistent stable ball flight

+ Highly durable VU-X urethane cover

– Lacks the same level of tour presence as other premium balls

Volvik may be less well-known than other premium ball brands, but the company has been making golf balls for 38 years.

The latest Volvik S4 features a VU-X urethane cover for excellent durability and spin control. It is engineered to generate low driver spin, yet high wedge spin for maximum all-round performance.

The S4, available in white or green, is a 95-compression four-piece ball targeting tour-level swing speeds of 95-120mph.

There is also a three-piece S3 model – an 85-compression ball suitable for swings speeds of 85-105mph in white or orange.

Vice Golf Pro Plus golf ball

+ Very good value premium ball option

+ Extra-thin urethane cover for feel and short-game spin

– Very fast swing speeds may not reap maximum benefits (Pro Plus model will be better)

The new Vice Pro ball’s High Energy Speed Core (HESC) is engineered for higher ball speeds and more driver distance.

It has a three-piece construction with 318 large dimples for a stable trajectory. It’s most suitable for moderate-to-high swing speeds.

There is also four-piece Pro Plus model, which launches lower than the Pro to give faster swingers a more penetrating flight.

Vice’s ‘stick to the green’ (S2TG) technology promises excellent levels of control in both models. Both are available in white, lime or red.

Vice Golf Pro Plus Ball Review

