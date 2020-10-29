Our guide to the best golf balls for beginners recognises that most will be looking for decent all-round performance that doesn't cost the earth

Best Golf Balls for Beginners

What are the best golf balls for beginners? On the one hand, the answer seems obvious – they will typically be looking for a ball that offers decent performance, but perhaps more importantly, at a price that won’t break the bank.

On the other hand, beginners, like other golfers, are blessed with very different swings, swing speeds and launch characteristics that mean a ball that is perfect for one may not be the best for another.

Some beginners may want to use the very best golf balls on the market regardless, but far more will choose to invest a little more cautiously in their early golfing years.

So, while acknowledging that not all beginners’ needs are the same, the most common ball requirements will be: something to help you optimise your hitting distances; adequate feel for those shots around the green; and a price that won’t dent your bank balance too much.

Our guide to the best golf balls for beginners focuses on just such balls…

Titleist TruFeel golf ball

+ The least expensive option from golf’s premier ball brand

+ Performs particularly well on full iron shots

– Not the softest-feeling ball around the greens

The latest TruFeel incarnation promises improved driver distance compared to its predecessor.

Titleist has achieved this by reformulating the core to include more of the speed-generating materials within. As a result, driver ball speeds are up, while also keeping spin low to maximise distance.

The cover’s aerodynamic properties have also been improved to further assist with long-game distance. Beginners eager to play golf’s premier ball brand now have an improved Titleist all-rounder at their disposal at an affordable price.

Available in white, optic yellow and matte red.

TaylorMade RBZ Soft golf ball

+ Good all-round performer at a very attractive price

+ REACTcore offers enhanced performance and distance with both driver and irons

– May launch too high for beginners who naturally hit it high already

TaylorMade’s 60-compression RBZ Soft offers good all-round performance to those new to the game without breaking the bank.

The ball’s fast REACTcore stores and releases energy efficiently throughout the bag for excellent distance. The LDP 342 high-lift, low drag dimple design promotes a high launch and keeps the ball up in the air longer for optimum distance.

At the scoring end of the hole, the Iothane cover offers ample soft feel to help you play those shorter shots with confidence.

Available in traditional white or high-visibility yellow.

Callaway Warbird golf ball

+ Excellent low price for one of golf’s top ball brands

+ Designed to help golfers carry the ball further for more distance

– Cover will feel too firm around the green for some golfers

Callaway has been using the Warbird name since the mid-1990s, and it has become synonymous with distance in its ball range for some years too.

The latest Warbird ball generates its distance via a large, soft, high-energy core with a low compression – the ideal combination. Distance is further enhanced via Callaway’s HEX Aerodynamics cover design that helps to reduce drag and allow you to carry the ball further.

The cover is made from a thin ionomer material to add an element of feel to the overall offering.

Srixon AD333 golf ball

+ AD333 has been offering economical all-round performance for 17 years now

+ A particularly good performer in crosswinds

– Cover perhaps scuffs up a little quicker than some

Srixon’s AD333 was first launched in 2003 and is now into its ninth generation. Such longevity is testament to its rightly gained popularity.

It’s a great option for those relatively new to the game who can’t justify premium prices but want as much all-round performance as a lower budget allows.

The latest AD333 features a new FastLayer Core that maximises speed and keeps spin low by being softer in the centre and then progressively firmer towards its edges.

Closer to the green, Srixon’s Spin Skin technology and Slide Ring Material (SeRM) increase friction at impact to maximise spin.

Wilson Tour Velocity Tour Distance & Tour Feel golf balls

+ A great value option for those starting out

+ Dimple pattern’s enhanced aerodynamics increase power from the tee

– Not all will like the ball’s hard-feel cover

These low-compression Wilson balls promise extreme distance via a hard ionomer cover material that optimises trajectory for maximum distance and roll.

An enhanced aerodynamic dimple pattern adds further to their power potential from the tee.

A mid-compression core introduces an element of greenside playability, especially in the Tour Feel model. But as the ‘velocity’ name implies, distance is the real focus here courtesy of a hard cover material.

Srixon UltiSoft golf ball

+ Good feel off the face on and around the greens

+ Performs well even for beginners blessed with faster swings

– Likely to roll out a little more than urethane-covered balls around the green

The second Srixon ball in our selection is more expensive than most here but may appeal to beginners happy to spend a little more without venturing into the realms of premium-priced balls.

The Srixon UltiSoft is the brand’s lowest-compression and softest golf ball ever courtesy of an innovative new core that produces softer feel while still maximising energy transfer at impact for more long-game distance.

The 324 Speed Dimple pattern reduces drag in flight for a penetrating trajectory.

Designed primarily with low to mid swing speed golfers in mind, but performs well at faster swings speeds too

Volvik Power Soft golf ball

+ Designed for a mid-high launch with the driver

+ Vibrant colour options can improve visibility

– Cover may feel too firm to some on and around the greens

The Volvik Power Soft is an inexpensive ball available in a wide palette of colour options.

Its oversized Power Core promises high ball speeds off the face for strong performance with the driver thanks to low spin and a mid-high launch.

A super soft ionomer cover adds in a suitable degree of greenside control too.

Honma A1 golf ball

+ Low-priced option from one of golf’s premium brands

+ Super soft core is designed to reduce sidespin and counter a slice

– May feel too soft to some off the clubface

Honma may be at the super-premium end of the club market, but the new A1 ball is anything but premium-priced and could represent an excellent option for beginners.

It’s lighter and around 20% softer than Honma’s D1 ball thanks to a newly developed super-soft core. The brand says this reduces sidespin and can help counter the dreaded slice with which many beginners (and others!) are afflicted.

Available in white, yellow or orange plus a multicolour pack option including pink.

Pinnacle Rush golf ball

+ Designed to go further with both driver and irons

+ Suitable for golfers of all abilities

– Slightly softer than previous generations which may not appeal to all

Pinnacle balls have long been a popular and inexpensive choice for golfers new to the game and the latest Rush is no exception.

Its high-energy core drives performance by generating faster ball speeds with every club. The icosahedral dimple design, with 332 dimples in a soft, durable ionomer cover, promises a consistent, powerful ball flight with more than a hint of feel.

