Our guide to the best balls for high handicappers covers a wide range of options whether distance, accuracy, feel or price are the main requirements

Best Golf Balls for High Handicappers

To come up with a list of the best golf balls for high handicappers is perhaps not as easy a task as it might at first seem.

Why? Well, the general assumption is that high handicappers don’t swing it as fast or hit it as far as lower handicappers. Often that is true, but we’ve all played with high handicappers who hit it miles, with their power perhaps betrayed by wayward hitting or poorer greenside skills.

As a result, any list of golf balls for higher handicappers can’t consist exclusively of balls engineered to go further. But for many high handicappers, that will be a pressing requirement, so our list does feature a number of the best golf balls for distance, along with others offering greater playability closer to the greens.

There are also balls on the market that seek to neutralise the damaging effects of sidespin to a degree by spinning less. The slice is the most common high handicapper’s affliction, so anything that might stop the ball heading quite so far right would be great for many.

It could see them in play a little more often and slightly further up the hole too, as slice spin is the avowed enemy of distance!

Inconsistency is another hallmark of many higher handicappers’ games. That brings us to our final, and perhaps most important, consideration for many. Cost!

If you’re still losing a lot of balls, you’ll be wanting to keep the cost down, much though you may hanker after those tour-calibre premium-priced golf balls.

For this reason, our guide to the best golf balls for high handicappers features models that reside some distance from the very pinnacle of the golf ball price spectrum…

Best Golf Balls for High Handicappers

Bridgestone e6 golf ball

+ Low-compression core is designed to promote high ball speeds

+ The e6 is now easier to compress at moderate swing speeds

– Not the softest-feeling ball for delicate greenside work

Bridgestone’s e6 is a golf ball that has been engineered to provide the best of both worlds to those with moderate swings speeds – the extra distance that they crave but with plenty of feel too.

It achieves these twin goals via a reformulated two-piece construction that makes the ball easier to compress. This means those with more modest swing speeds can reap maximum performance benefits more easily.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $19.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £22.99

Titleist Velocity golf ball

+ The cover on the latest Velocity model promises improved feel

+ There are colour options to suit all tastes

– A little more expensive than many distance golf balls

The latest Titleist Velocity model features a larger, higher-speed LSX core. This boosts ball speed on all full shots while keeping spin down for optimum distance.

The new cover has been designed to ensure that nothing is sacrificed on the distance front, while introducing a greater element of feel for improved greenside playability.

The aerodynamics of the Velocity’s dimple design promote a high-flying iron trajectory for greater stopping power.

Available in white or matte pink, green and orange.

US Buy Now at World Wide Golf Shops for $27.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £25.99

TaylorMade Soft Response golf ball

+ A very good performer in the wind

+ Shallower U-shaped dimples decrease drag and increase lift for longer carries

– Not quite as much spin control as the sister Tour Response model

The Soft Response, along with the Tour Response model, is one of two TaylorMade balls sitting beneath the premium TP5 product.

Soft Response is significantly less expensive than Tour Response and has been designed with moderate swing speeds in mind. It offers all-round performance with a softer feel, courtesy of a soft but durable ionomer cover.

The ball’s Extended Flight Dimple pattern encourages decreased drag and increased lift to keep the ball up in the air longer at lower spin rates.

US Buy Now at Rock Bottom Golf for $24.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £22.99

Callaway ERC Soft Triple Track golf ball

+ The Triple Track Technology markings really help with alignment

+ Offers Callaway’s ultimate blend of distance and softness

– Alignment markings won’t suit those who a less fussy look at address

The ERC Soft Triple Track ball features Callaway’s largest ever Graphene-infused Dual SoftFast Core, with the larger inner core maximising compression energy at impact. This keeps driver spin down and helps generate a high launch for more yards.

A new multi-material cover cleverly allows both faster ball speeds on full shots and an extremely soft feel around the greens.

The blue and red Triple Track Technology markings offer maximum visual alignment assistance, which many high handicappers will find really useful

US Buy Now at World Wide Golf Shops for $344.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £33.07

Srixon AD333 golf ball

+ One of the best low to mid-price balls for many years now

+ The low-spin core makes it particularly effective in the wind

– Not the softest-feeling cover, especially off the putterface

Srixon’s AD333 was first launched in 2003 and is now into its ninth generation. It has long been a great option for those who want as much all-round performance as a lower budget allows.

A new FastLayer Core maximises speed and keeps spin low by being softer in the centre and then progressively firmer towards its edges.

Closer to the green, Srixon’s Spin Skin technology and Slide Ring Material (SeRM) increase friction at impact to maximise short-game spin.

Available in white and optic yellow.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £19.99

Honma A1 golf ball

+ A very attractively priced option from a premium golf brand

+ The A1’s super-soft core is designed to reduce sidespin and therefore slice spin

– The ball may feel a little too soft off the clubface for some

Japanese brand, Honma, sits at the super-premium end of the club market. But its new A1 provides an excellent low-cost ball option for high handicappers.

The ball has been designed to reduce sidespin to potentially neutralise the severity of slices a little. It achieves this via a super-soft core that is lighter and around 20% softer than in Honma’s D1 ball.

Available in white, yellow or orange plus a multicolour pack option including pink.

Volvik Vivid golf ball

+ Promotes a high-launch, low-spin driver flight which will help many high handicappers

+ Some may find that the vibrant colour options enhance visibility

– The matte finish may not be to all tastes

The Volvik Vivid promises more distance off the tee at low to mid swing speeds. Its Nano Bi high-energy, resilient core generates a low-spin, high-launch combo.

Volvik says that the glare-resistant matte finish can minimise distractions and therefore improve concentration.

Choosing wisely from the vivid colour options could help you follow the ball better through the air and lead to fewer lost balls.

US Buy Now at World Wide Golf Shops for $32.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £24.99

Mizuno RB 566 golf ball

+ Extra hang time helps keep the ball airborne for longer

+ RB566 is particularly effective at mid to low swing speeds in warm conditions

– The highly durable cover is not one of the very softest

The large, high-energy core, unique 566-dimple cover and soft-compression design hold the keys to the Mizuno RB 566’s excellent distance credentials and prolonged ball flight.

The core generates a straighter, more stable ball flight. The 566 micro-dimple design then delays the rate of the ball’s descent to help you eke out more yards

Available in white, yellow or orange.

US Buy Now at World Wide Golf Shops for $21.99

UK Buy Now at Amazon for £19.99

For all the latest golf news make sure to search for Golf Monthly on your social media channel of choice.