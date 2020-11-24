In this golf equipment guide we look at the best golf balls for women.

Best Golf Balls For Women

There are so many golf balls to choose from so it is important to think about which of the best golf balls currently on the market will benefit your game the most to help improve your score. Are you seeking greater distance, accuracy, feel or spin?

A golf ball is made of a core and a cover, but can consist of several layers, hence why it is referred to as one-piece, two-piece, three piece ball, and so on. For many women golfers a two-piece ball is ideal as it provides a blend of distance, spin and feel, however, better golfers will want to use the very best in terms of feel and spin around the greens.

There are some vibrant colours in a matte finish to choose from, so whatever your colour preference and type of ball, below you will find one to suit you.

Srixon Soft Feel Lady Golf Ball

+ Impressive all rounder, good price

– Not as much greenside spin as Srixon’s premium offerings

The popular Srixon Soft Feel Lady, now in its seventh generation and available in white or pink, delivers a higher launch for greater carry and distance.

The soft core promotes a soft feel on all full shots, whilst the soft, thin cover provides more greenside spin and softer feel. A Speed Dimple pattern reduces drag at launch and increases lift during descent, which is particularly useful in windy conditions.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $21.99

UK Buy Now at The Golf Shop Online for £18.99

Titleist Velocity Golf Ball

+ Good distance, loved the different matte colour options

– Lacks short-game spin versus other models in the range

As the name suggests, this Titleist ball has been engineered for maximum velocity.

The spherically-tiled 350 octahedral dimple design produces a more consistent, high-flying trajectory for longer distance, whilst a large LSX core generates rapid speed with low spin on all full swing shots to help golfers gain maximum yardage. The durable NaZ+ cover allows for feel around the greens and it comes in white, plus pink, green or orange in a vibrant matte finish.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $27.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £25.99

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball

+ Excellent blend of distance, feel and spin control

– Comes with a premium price-tag

Titleist Pro V1 is one of the most popular golf balls on tour because it delivers increased ball speed and lower long game spin for maximum distance, a consistent flight, Drop-and-StopTM short game control and long-lasting durability.

The three-piece Pro V1 provides optimal flight and spin for most golfers, it flies higher, spins more on iron shots and has a slightly firmer feel.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $47.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £36.99

TaylorMade Tour Response Golf Ball

+ Impressive feel and spin control for a mid-price ball

– Some golfers will want the extra all round performance of the TP5

TaylorMade Tour Response is a three-piece ball that is manufactured to give club golfers tour-level performance at an affordable price.

Featuring a core made from soft flexible materials with an ultra-low compression of 40, the result is a soft feel and an explosive transfer of energy to encourage increased ball speeds and greater distance.

Around the greens, a 100% urethane cover means that the grooves of a wedge can grip the ball better for high spinning shots.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $34.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £34.99

TaylorMade Kalea Golf Ball

+ Impressive distance slower swings, good colour options

– Less greenside spin control than other options in the range

As part of TaylorMade’s women’s range, the Kalea ball is designed specifically to suit women with a slower swing speed and help every element of their game.

Available in a white, purple or peach matte finish, this ball features a soft high-energy REACT proprietary core with a low compression of 60, and this combined with a softer lothane cover has the ability to provide women with confidence-boosting distance and soft feel on short game shots.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $19.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £19.99

Mizuno RB566 Golf Ball

+ Good durability and all round performance

– Not as much greenside spin as other options in the range

The RB566 golf ball has been engineered to suit golfers with mid and slower swing speeds in warm, dry conditions, and all speeds during winter months or when the ground is soft.

This ball features a unique 566 micro-dimple pattern for prolonged flight and a large, soft compression high-energy core that allows driver spin to be reduced for a more efficient and straighter ball flight. The ionomer cover offers a blend of feel for greenside control and year-round durability.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $21.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £19.50

Bridgestone e12 Soft Golf Ball

+ Good distance and feel

– Faster swingers may prefer the e12 Speed model

If you have a driver swing speed of less than 105mph then Bridgestone’s e12 Soft golf ball is a good option, and there is a choice of colours including white and three bold matte colours – green, red and yellow.

The company’s Active Acceleration Mantle is a key component of this 3-piece ball, comprised of a High Performance Polymer material for increased power and higher initial velocity at impact, and a softer core for greater forgiveness and enhanced feel. Bridgestone’s Delta Wing dimple pattern on the cover reduces drag and optimises aerodynamics for a penetrating ball flight.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $24.99

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £22.50

Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Ball

+ Excellent distance and feel

– Soft feel may not be for everyone

The next generation of the Chrome Soft golf ball has been redesigned to promote more speed and distance while maintaining feel and spin.

A redesigned Dual SoftFast core has a 34% larger volume inner core and a thinner, graphene-infused outer core. These features combine with a 10% thinner urethane cover to promote less spin on full shots for greater distance, but excellent greenside spin and control. The latest Chrome Soft ball also has a lower drag aerodynamic dimple pattern to encourage higher launch and long distance.

US Buy Now at Worldwide golf Shops for $39.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £37.99

