Best Golf Base Layers 2020

When the weather turns cold, it is imperative to have high-quality golf gear to make the experience as comfortable and as easy as possible. This could take the form making sure you have the best golf waterproofs, the best golf shoes, the best wet weather gloves and so on and so forth.

Another avenue you should probably think about is base layers.

The base layer has become a staple of any serious golfer’s wardrobe and they’re not just for the very coldest conditions. A good base layer can actually act to cool the body in challenging weathers and it can provide protection from the sun as well as excellent support to the muscles of the arms and the core. Moisture wicking fabrics are common in their construction too which help you stay dry.

All of this considered, it sounds mad to say that a base layer could help you shoot lower scores, but we have found it to be true on occasion. So bearing that in mind we have taken a look at some of the best on the current market below.

FootJoy ProDry Performance Thermal Base Layer Mock

Sizes: XS-2XL

Colours: Navy and Black

+ Overall performance

+ Unique design

– Would love more colours to choose from

The ProDry Performance Thermal Base Layer is one of the top golf base layers out there right now thanks to high-quality performance across the board. The Thermal fabric keeps you warm and dry throughout whilst it also sticks closely to the skin to help regulate body temperature without interfering with the golf swing.

Galvin Green Elmo Base Layer

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: Black/Red and White

+ State of the art technology

+ Feels light on the skin

– Price could be a stumbling block

This long sleeved, crew neck base layer combines the latest knitting techniques and hi-tech fibres to produce a light, airy material for optimum warmth, comfort and breathability. That makes it ideal for golf in cold weather conditions.

Ping Lloyd Base Layer

Sizes: XS-3XL

Colours: White and Grey

+ Stretchy yet retains shape

+ Good size choice

– Bit of a bland design

Constructed with an 88% polyester and 12% elastane blend, this Lloyd base layer from Ping has been engineered for moisture movement performance with quick dry, stretchy, and crease resistant properties.

Puma Base Layer

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: White and Black

+ Simple but high-quality

+ Good warmth

– Possibly expected more outlandish aesthetics from Puma

Engineered with Spandex to comfortably fit your swing, this Puma base layer does everything a good base layer should. It wicks moisture away well, the stretchy fabric works with the golf swing for unhampered movement, and we also liked the brushed back to retain warmth.

FootJoy PhaseOne Print Base Layer

Sizes: XS-2XL

Colours: White

+ Golfer specific performance

+ Top-notch moisture management

– Only one colour available

FootJoy quite regularly lead the way in technological advancement whether it be in its shoes or apparel. This PhaseOne base layer continues that trend thanks to the Hexatherm Graphene fabric which helps regulate temperature and retention through advanced thermal conductivity.

Ping Baxter Base Layer

Sizes: XS-3XL

Colours: Black and White

+ Value to be had

+ Another model with good size choice

– Be wary of woven seams

Another excellent offering from Ping, the Baxter has a slightly different aesthetic to the Lloyd above, which could be to many players tastes. It doesn’t skimp on performance either as it too has been engineered for next to skin comfort and freedom of movement.

Galvin Green Edwin Base Layer

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: White and Black

+ Neck protection a bonus

+ Latest tech for high performance

– Price could be a factor to be wary of

Like the Elmo above, this Galvin Green model is another that combines the latest high-tech fabrics and fibres to produce a garment that feels excellent on the skin when it comes to comfort and breathability.

Inesis Golf Cold Weather Base Layer

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: Navy and Black

+ Environmentally conscious construction

+ Black and red colour way is very smart

– Price brings questions of durability

This Inesis base layer has a fascinating construction primarily because it has been eco-designed. What that means is that it is made from 91% recycled polyester whilst the other 9% is stretchy elastane to create a comfortable and warm garment. For such a low price it is definitely a model to consider.

Mizuno Breath Thermo BioGear Base Layer

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: Black, Charcoal Grey, White

+ Tech to help muscle fatigue

+ Versatile for lots of activities and sports

– Questionable improvement from previous version

Mizuno BioGear’s compression effect reduces muscle fatigue – while the Breath Thermo yarn generates heat using trace amounts of vapour released from the body. Basically, it helps your muscles in your arms, core and back, whilst also keeping you warm.

Under Armour ColdGear Infrared Golf Base Layer

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: Black, Navy and White

+ Truly unrestricted performance

+ Bursting with technology

– With all the tech, the design could have been a little more dynamic

Under Armour have crammed an incredible amount of technology into this base layer. Firstly the ColdGear Infrared technology adds warmth and the Storm treatment adds an invisible layer of protection that makes water bead up and fall away. Importantly it has also been constructed with a material that provides a moisture transport system so you’ll stay perfectly dry and comfortable, whilst the 4-way stretch fabrication ensures you can swing without feeling restricted.

adidas Thermal Crew Base Layer

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: Black and White

+ Warm and comfortable

+ Mesh reduces chafing and irritability

– Adidas base layers often come up tight, so might need a size up

Stay warm and cosy when winter hits and the temperature drops outside with this base layer by adidas. Featuring moisture-wicking insulation, a cut that stays close to the body, and mesh inserts under the arms and on the sleeves for extra breathability, adidas have really hit it out of the park with this garment.

ProQuip Sirocco Base Layer

Sizes: XS-2XL

Colours: Black, Grey and White

+ Unisex garment can used by everyone

+ High collar

– Perhaps not as premium as other models on this list

A compression base layer for added warmth, this garment also seeks to reduce muscular fatigue by encouraging better blood flow around the body. We found this to almost be like a second skin as it felt snug and yet not constricting and uncomfortable. The high collar to protect the neck is also a welcome addition.

Nike Golf Cool Base Layer

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: Black and White

+ Deals with all temperatures

+ Iconic Nike performance

– Bland design

It’s not all about keeping warm, sometimes it’s the opposite effect you want your base layer to perform. For example this Nike garment features an innovative fabric which offers cooling to keep you comfortable in warm conditions, as well as keeping you warm in cold ones.

