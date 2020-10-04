We name some of our favourite golf beanies to keep you warm in winter.

Best Golf Beanies 2020

There are many who believe that the part of the body that loses the most heat is the head.

From a scientific standpoint this is arguable, but what cannot be denied is that a good beanie is vital when the weather is cold. The best beanie hats, much like the best waterproofs and best golf shoes, help create a sense of security, warmth, and elemental protection. A good beanie takes your mind off the cold, and helps you focus on your golf game.

To put it simply, every single golfer should have a beanie hat ready to use when the weather turns nasty so below we have taken a look at some of the best.

Best Golf Beanies 2020

Titleist Pom Pom Beanie

Size: One size fits all

Colours: 3 (Black, Red, Blue)

+ Soft fit

+ Three nice colours

– Perhaps not as breathable as some on this list

The Titleist Pom Pom Beanie is the perfect accessory for cold days on the golf course. It looks great and the soft knit fabric delivers excellent thermal insulation.

adidas Statement Beanie

Sizes: One size fits all

Colours: 4 (Blue, Black, Berry, Grey)

+ Soft and snug

+ Good combination of warmth and style

– Those unique colour ways won’t be for everyone

Thanks to a fleece lining this Statement beanie from adidas fits comfortably on most heads with the longer design having no issues in covering the ears. We particularly liked the distinct and unique colours on offer with the Power Berry being the pick of the bunch.

Ping Classic Knit Bobble Beanie

Sizes: One size fits all

Colours: 2 (Black and White)

+ A classic from an iconic brand

+ Tour validated

– Would love more colours to choose from

A hat you will undoubtedly have seen on the heads of Ping staff players, this Classic bobble beanie is perfect for when the temperature drops or the wind picks up. Available in a couple of colours, it is warm, soft and features a large Ping logo which will surely fool others out on the course into thinking you are a professional.

Glenmuir Malabar Beanie

Sizes: One size fits all

Colours: 4 (Blue, Navy, Grey, Black)

+ Fleece-lining for warmth

+ Water-resistant finish

– Bit of a bland design

Founded in 1891, the Scottish company Glenmuir knows a thing or two about making warm golf attire. This Malabar hat is one such example as it is made from soft, merino wool, along with Thinsulate thermal fleece lining for excellent insulation. It also wicks moisture away and has a water-resistant finish so it breathes out excess moisture but won’t permit any in.

FootJoy Pom Pom Beanie

Sizes: One size fits all

Colours: 4 (Black/Blue, Navy/Red, Navy/Sky, Charcoal/Grey)

+ Thick and warm

+ Quick-drying

– Some may prefer a lighter beanie

A super warm beanie from FootJoy, this hat is made from 100% acrylic which makes it quick-drying, and easily washed without concern. The warmth and comfort comes from the soft-fleece inner lining and the four different colours will suit different taste’s. The navy and sky colour way is our favourite.

Galvin Green Lemmy Beanie

Sizes: One size fits all

Colours: 3 (Black, Navy, Black/Reflex)

+ Windproof yet breathable

+ Stretch fabric

– A tad bland aesthetically

Somehow Galvin Green has managed to create a beanie that is totally windproof and yet still gives excellent breathability on top of your head. To add to that, the stretchy fabric gives a comfortable fit to any shape and size of head whilst the Gore-Tex Infinium lining creates warmth where needed.

Mizuno Breath Thermo Beanie

Sizes: One size fits all

Colours: 4 (Black, Blue, Deep Navy, Grey)

+ Generates heat

+ Revolutionary tech

– Price may put some off

This beanie, available in four colours, is constructed with Mizuno’s revolutionary Breath Thermo thermal fabric which is a heat-generating fabric with a thermal insulation mechanism that absorbs body moisture and uses it to generate heat.

Puma P Circle Patch Beanie

Sizes: One size fits all

Colours: 3 (Thyme, Peacoat, High Rise)

+ Sporty, cool design with three nice colour options

+ Good stretchy fabric

– Solid but not inspiring model

Puma apparel usually stands out from the crowd but the brand has shown restraint with this beanie. That being said we like the three colour choices and the stripes give a sporty look that is becoming more at home on the golf course. Made from 98% cotton and 2% elastane it stretches nicely and provides good warmth.

Under Armour Big Logo Pom Beanie

Sizes: One size fits all

Colours: 2 (Red and Black)

+ Moisture wicking

+ Durable stretch construction

– Colour choice isn’t great

Under Armour has often led the way when it comes to clothing with moisture-management and we love the fact this hat features much of that technology too. This beanie is constructed with a material that wicks sweat and dries really fast which means you are in for a comfortable experience out on the golf course.

ProQuip Bobble Hat Beanie

Sizes: One size fits all

Colours: 2 (Blue and Black)

+ Warm and windproof

+ Good value compared to other models

– Only two colours to choose from

A classic golf bobble hat from ProQuip, this beanie can help you out on cold days thanks to windproofing and warmth.

Ping Norse S2 Knit Beanie

Sizes: One size fits all

Colours: 1 (Navy)

+ Snug fit

+ Blended material for warmth

– Lack of choice in terms of colour

Ping has combined it’s Primaloft Silver performance yarn with merino wool to create a warm knit beanie designed to fit snugly on your head.

Titleist Merino Wool Performance Beanie

Sizes: One size fits all

Colours: 3 (Black, Navy, Grey)

+ Good thermal insulation

+ Tour proven

– Can be quite tight

A beanie commonly used by the world’s best players, usually during The Open Championship or other events in the United Kingdom, this Titleist Performance model features a premium merino wool fabric that delivers excellent thermal insulation for golfers, whilst featuring Titleist Tour branding for added style.

Nike Statement Beanie

Sizes: One size fits all

Colours: 2 (Black and White)

+ 2 beanies in one

+ Value

– Detachable bobble seems unnecessary