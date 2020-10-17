We take a look at a selection of the best golf belts on the market for 2020

Best Golf Belts

Looking and feeling the part can give you the edge when it comes to your performance and one often forgotten part of a great golfing outfit is the belt. Not only should a belt give a comfortable fit and help keep the trousers or shorts where they should be, but the belt is also a chance to make a fashion statement too, as shown by some of the models below.

Speaking of which we have created this post to give you an idea of some of our favourite golf belts. From Puma, to FootJoy, to Galvin Green, there is something for everyone.

Also if you want more buying advice, we recommend checking out a couple of the other posts below to make sure you have the perfect clothing and equipment setup.

Puma Golf Reversible Web Belt

As the name would suggest, this belt can be reversed, giving golfers the opportunity to change their look. It’s one size fits all and features a metal claim buckle with the Puma cat logo. It even has the capacity to open bottles.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $19.99

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £14.99

FootJoy Buckle Belt

This genuine leather belt offers a sleek and athletic look with a metal buckle featuring the FJ logo. It’s stylish but sturdy and is suitable to be worn in all weathers.

US Buy Now at Amazon for $64.57

UK Buy Now at Golf Support from £42.50

Nike Tiger Woods Chevron Reversible Belt

Two unique looks are on offer with this quality Tiger Woods Chevron belt. Nike Reversible technology allows for easy transition from the front to the back of the strap with a rotation of the base of the buckle to provide two unique looks.

US Buy Now at Worldwide Golf Shops for $74.99

G/FORE Killer T’s Belt

The entire G/FORE brand is based upon the idea of standing out from the crowd and the belts continue that ideology. Brand new this season are the Killer T’s models which are made from durable nylon and leather, and also come with am embroiled skull design too.

US Buy Now at G/FORE for $95

adidas Golf Braided Stretch Belt