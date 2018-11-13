We take a look at a selection of the best golf belts on the market for 2018
Best Golf Belts 2018
Looking and feeling the part can give you the edge when it comes to your performance. A stylish golf belt is also a way for you to make a statement with your outfit.
Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
PUMA Golf Reversible Web Belt
As the name would suggest, this belt can be reversed, giving golfers the opportunity to change their look. It’s one size fits all and features a metal claim buckle with the PUMA cat logo. It even has the capacity to open bottles.
FootJoy Buckle Belt
This genuine leather belt offers a sleek and athletic look with a statement metal buckle featuring the FJ logo. It’s available in three colours – smooth white, charcoal snake and navy snake, the latter two have a snakeskin style finish. It’s stylish but sturdy and is suitable to be worn in all weathers.
GOLFINFO Leather Ladies Belt
This premium leather fashion belt is made with a durable two tone leather strap. Its buckle features the brand’s lettering to complete its stylish appearance.
adidas Golf 3 Stripe Webbing Belt
Featuring the iconic 3-stripes, this adidas belt is one size but should fit most golfers. It’s a simple, yet modern design at a competitive price for those not looking for a leather product.
Callaway Reversible Belt
You don’t want to feel comfortable when you’re bending down to put a tee in the ground or read the green. This belt takes this into a account, plus it features a rubberised plaque on the buckle for comfort.
Druh Players Collection Leather Golf Belt
Mizuno MP Digital Golf Belt
Oakley Signature Ellipse Golf Belt
Under Armour Webbing 2.0 Golf Belt
J. Lindeberg Slater 40 Pro Belt
Galvin Green Edge E-Camo Belt
BOSS Tomas Reversible Belt
Each belt can be cut to size and re-inserted into the buckle for the perfect custom fit up to a 41-inch waist. There are a number of colours in the range, some of which are bound to catch the eye, such as the purple and pink.
Made from rich full grain leather with a premium steel enamel buckle, this belt offers golfers a classic look. Not a fan of white? Go for the black… very smart.
A very sleek looking belt from Oakley, this premium offering, worn by its staff players, features a 100% leather strap and is fitted with a solid metal buckle for extra durability.
Offers a classic look and features a reversible strap with a steel embossed buckle. One size fits all and adjustable up to 42 inches.
A classic belt with the famous JL design on the buckle, this is made in Italy with quality materials.
Stand out from the crowd with this camouflage belt from Galvin Green.
Made from cow skin leather, this belt is reversible and has a classic design with modern details like the branded line that features on it.
With so many stylish and unique belt offerings to choose from, it’s easier than ever to find the perfect option to complete your golf look.
