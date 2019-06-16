We take a look at a selection of the best golf belts on the market for 2019

Best Golf Belts 2019

Looking and feeling the part can give you the edge when it comes to your performance. A stylish golf belt is also a way for you to make a statement with your outfit.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

PUMA Golf Reversible Web Belt

As the name would suggest, this belt can be reversed, giving golfers the opportunity to change their look. It’s one size fits all and features a metal claim buckle with the PUMA cat logo. It even has the capacity to open bottles.

FootJoy Buckle Belt

This genuine leather belt offers a sleek and athletic look with a statement metal buckle featuring the FJ logo. It’s available in three colours – smooth white, charcoal snake and navy snake, the latter two have a snakeskin style finish. It’s stylish but sturdy and is suitable to be worn in all weathers.

J. Lindeberg JL Iconic Brushed Leather Belt

The Swedish has been making quality products for years now and this offering is no exception with its distinctive design and luxury feel. it comes in three colours – Navy, Green and Black.

G/FORE Killer T’s Belt

The entire G/FORE brand is based upon the idea of standing out from the crowd and their belts continue that ideology. Brand new this season are the Killer T’s models which are made from durable nylon and leather, and also come with am embroiled skull design too.

GOLFINFO Leather Ladies Belt

This premium leather fashion belt is made with a durable two tone leather strap. Its buckle features the brand’s lettering to complete its stylish appearance.

adidas Golf 3 Stripe Webbing Belt

Featuring the iconic 3-stripes, this adidas belt is one size but should fit most golfers. It’s a simple, yet modern design at a competitive price for those not looking for a leather product.

Callaway Reversible Belt

You don’t want to feel comfortable when you’re bending down to put a tee in the ground or read the green. This belt takes this into a account, plus it features a rubberised plaque on the buckle for comfort.